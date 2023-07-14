Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in various credit-related instruments. “Credit-related instruments” are debt securities, instruments and obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. governments, non-governmental and corporate entities and issuers, and include (i) debt issued by or on behalf of states, territories, and possessions of the United States, (ii) U.S. and non-U.S. corporate bonds, notes and other debentures, (iii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored entities, (iv) sovereign debt, including emerging markets debt (v) zero coupon securities, (vi) collateralized debt and loan obligations, (vii) senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, (viii) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, and (ix) derivatives with similar economic characteristics. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in any one of the categories of instruments included in the preceding sentence. The Fund may invest its total assets, including borrowings for investment purposes and proceeds from short selling, if any, without restriction in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality, including securities that are rated at the time of investment below investment grade (that is, securities rated below the Baa3/BBB- categories by nationally recognized securities rating organizations or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Shelton), commonly referred to as “junk bonds.”

The Fund is managed as a total return fund, employing a “credit long/short” investment strategy. Shelton makes assessments across the fixed income markets that include analyses of asset classes, economic sectors, individual credits, and security selection in order to identify undervalued securities and overlooked market opportunities, as well as to attempt to take advantage of certain arbitrage opportunities. The Fund’s short positions may equal up to 100% of the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund may take short positions in U.S. Treasuries, treasury futures, corporate bonds, credit default and/or interest rate swaps, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), non-U.S. bonds, equities and equity-related instruments, and options. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.

The Fund may also engage in borrowing for cash management purposes or for investment purposes, in order to increase its holdings of portfolio securities and/or to collateralize short sale positions. The Fund may use ETFs and derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forward currency contracts and swap agreements (including, but not limited to, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps), both for hedging purposes and to seek investment returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.