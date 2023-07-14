Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.0%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$39.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 118.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DEBIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Shelton Tactical Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Shelton Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Falk

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in various credit-related instruments. “Credit-related instruments” are debt securities, instruments and obligations of U.S. and non-U.S. governments, non-governmental and corporate entities and issuers, and include (i) debt issued by or on behalf of states, territories, and possessions of the United States, (ii) U.S. and non-U.S. corporate bonds, notes and other debentures, (iii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored entities, (iv) sovereign debt, including emerging markets debt (v) zero coupon securities, (vi) collateralized debt and loan obligations, (vii) senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, (viii) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, and (ix) derivatives with similar economic characteristics. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in any one of the categories of instruments included in the preceding sentence. The Fund may invest its total assets, including borrowings for investment purposes and proceeds from short selling, if any, without restriction in debt securities of any maturity and credit quality, including securities that are rated at the time of investment below investment grade (that is, securities rated below the Baa3/BBB- categories by nationally recognized securities rating organizations or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by Shelton), commonly referred to as “junk bonds.”

The Fund is managed as a total return fund, employing a “credit long/short” investment strategy. Shelton makes assessments across the fixed income markets that include analyses of asset classes, economic sectors, individual credits, and security selection in order to identify undervalued securities and overlooked market opportunities, as well as to attempt to take advantage of certain arbitrage opportunities. The Fund’s short positions may equal up to 100% of the Fund’s net asset value. The Fund may take short positions in U.S. Treasuries, treasury futures, corporate bonds, credit default and/or interest rate swaps, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), non-U.S. bonds, equities and equity-related instruments, and options. The Fund’s investment strategy involves active and frequent trading.

The Fund may also engage in borrowing for cash management purposes or for investment purposes, in order to increase its holdings of portfolio securities and/or to collateralize short sale positions. The Fund may use ETFs and derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forward currency contracts and swap agreements (including, but not limited to, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps), both for hedging purposes and to seek investment returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

Read More

DEBIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -7.2% 18.1% 88.19%
1 Yr -1.9% -18.7% 21.2% 61.13%
3 Yr 0.2%* -23.6% 52.8% 5.20%
5 Yr -1.1%* -29.7% 29.3% 23.48%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.8% -31.8% 18.4% 31.27%
2021 1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 3.57%
2020 0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 54.41%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 8.15%
2018 -1.3% -12.3% 0.7% 71.70%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DEBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.0% -11.7% 18.1% 86.78%
1 Yr -1.9% -18.7% 38.5% 60.20%
3 Yr 0.2%* -23.6% 52.8% 5.52%
5 Yr -0.6%* -29.7% 30.1% 16.67%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DEBIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.8% -31.8% 18.4% 31.27%
2021 1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 3.57%
2020 0.5% -20.2% 60.6% 54.41%
2019 2.1% -10.2% 3.6% 8.15%
2018 -0.3% -12.3% 1.5% 18.74%

NAV & Total Return History

DEBIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DEBIX Category Low Category High DEBIX % Rank
Net Assets 39.6 M 100 124 B 92.80%
Number of Holdings 58 2 8175 87.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.9 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 85.03%
Weighting of Top 10 33.08% 4.3% 105.0% 40.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CALIFORNIA ST 0.05% 9.48%
  2. Pacific Gas and Electric Company 6.05% 7.92%
  3. Petsmart Inc 7.12% 6.06%
  4. Uniti Group Inc 8.25% 5.67%
  5. Nordstrom, Inc. 8.75% 5.64%
  6. CALIFORNIA ST 0.1% 5.36%
  7. LOS ANGELES CALIF DEPT WTR & PWR REV 0.09% 5.36%
  8. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.11% 5.36%
  9. NEW YORK N Y CITY MUN WTR FIN AUTH WTR & SWR SYS REV 0.11% 5.31%
  10. Navient Corporation 5.88% 5.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DEBIX % Rank
Bonds 		97.74% -150.81% 180.51% 10.47%
Stocks 		1.74% -38.22% 261.12% 21.37%
Cash 		0.52% -261.12% 258.91% 84.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 59.45%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 41.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 87.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEBIX % Rank
Real Estate 		82.82% 0.00% 100.00% 3.08%
Consumer Defense 		17.18% 0.00% 99.97% 6.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 40.87%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 56.56%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 41.65%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 76.09%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 52.44%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEBIX % Rank
US 		1.74% -40.06% 261.12% 20.06%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 44.33%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEBIX % Rank
Municipal 		54.26% 0.00% 54.26% 0.15%
Corporate 		44.46% 0.00% 97.25% 41.17%
Derivative 		0.77% -0.52% 72.98% 43.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.51% 0.00% 100.00% 96.65%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 92.12%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 88.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DEBIX % Rank
US 		92.77% -151.11% 194.51% 5.09%
Non US 		4.97% -136.75% 104.82% 83.28%

DEBIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DEBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.13% 0.01% 26.65% 14.37%
Management Fee 1.17% 0.00% 2.29% 89.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.70% 44.00%

Sales Fees

DEBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DEBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DEBIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 118.00% 0.00% 632.00% 72.35%

DEBIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DEBIX Category Low Category High DEBIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.23% 0.00% 15.93% 83.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DEBIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DEBIX Category Low Category High DEBIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.97% -1.55% 11.51% 78.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DEBIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

DEBIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Falk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2013

8.47

8.5%

David Falk is a Portfolio Manager for the Shelton Tactical Credit Fund and the Firm’s fixed income separately managed accounts. Mr. Falk has over 30 years of broad-based fixed income experience as a trader, research analyst and investment banker for firms including Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC, Bear Stearns & Co. Inc. and Lazard Freres & Co. He earned a Master of Regional Planning degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a B.A. from Northwestern University.

Jeffrey Rosenkranz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2013

8.47

8.5%

Jeffrey Rosenkranz is a Portfolio Manager for the Shelton Tactical Credit Fund and the Firm’s fixed income separately managed accounts. Mr. Rosenkranz has over 22 years of experience investing in the credit markets, with an emphasis in high yield, distressed debt and special situations. Prior to joining Shelton Capital, he worked at Cedar Ridge Partners, LLC, Cooperstown Capital Management, Durham Asset Management, Ernst & Young LLP and The Delaware Bay Company. He earned an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and received a B.A. from Duke University.

William Mock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 29, 2017

5.18

5.2%

William Mock is a Portfolio Manager for the Shelton Tactical Credit Fund, U.S. Government Securities Fund, Short-Term U.S. Government Bond Fund, California Tax-Free Income Fund, BDC Income Fund, United States Treasury Trust and the Firm’s fixed income separately managed accounts. Mr. Mock has 20 years of experience as a trader and portfolio manager of fixed income and derivative portfolios. He earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. from Kansas State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

