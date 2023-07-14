Robert A. Vogel Jr. is a senior portfolio manager for the firm's Large-Cap Value team. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in 2004 as vice president and senior portfolio manager, he worked at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers for more than seven years, where he rose to the position of director and portfolio manager within the U.S. Active Large-Cap Value team. He began his career in 1992 as a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch. Vogel graduated from Loyola University Maryland, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees in finance. He also earned an MBA with a concentration in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Vogel is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, the CFA Institute, and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.