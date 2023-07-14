Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.4%
1 yr return
-4.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.0%
Net Assets
$7.84 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.3%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DDVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.4%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|93.78%
|1 Yr
|-4.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|92.29%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|94.67%
|5 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|87.56%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|50.12%
* Annualized
|2022
|-12.9%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|57.13%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|96.96%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|70.44%
|2019
|3.4%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|80.83%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|10.86%
|Net Assets
|7.84 B
|1 M
|151 B
|15.10%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|2
|1727
|90.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.55 B
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|12.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.34%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|29.99%
|Stocks
|98.90%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|38.21%
|Cash
|1.10%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|58.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|20.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|13.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|14.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|16.46%
|Healthcare
|18.31%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|42.56%
|Technology
|17.42%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|11.72%
|Financial Services
|15.32%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|82.13%
|Consumer Defense
|12.99%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|13.63%
|Industrials
|12.45%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|37.41%
|Communication Services
|8.13%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|17.62%
|Utilities
|3.27%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|67.83%
|Energy
|3.26%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|90.19%
|Real Estate
|3.08%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|44.39%
|Basic Materials
|2.89%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|61.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.88%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|90.44%
|US
|98.90%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|10.09%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|91.98%
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|49.32%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.94%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|6.25%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|23.51%
|Dividend Yield
|1.61%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|37.10%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Net Income Ratio
|1.32%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|51.24%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.670
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2017
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2015
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2013
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2003
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2002
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2001
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2000
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 1999
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 1998
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 30, 2004
17.85
17.9%
Robert A. Vogel Jr. is a senior portfolio manager for the firm's Large-Cap Value team. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in 2004 as vice president and senior portfolio manager, he worked at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers for more than seven years, where he rose to the position of director and portfolio manager within the U.S. Active Large-Cap Value team. He began his career in 1992 as a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch. Vogel graduated from Loyola University Maryland, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees in finance. He also earned an MBA with a concentration in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Vogel is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, the CFA Institute, and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2006
15.67
15.7%
Nikhil G. Lalvani, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Team Leader — Large-Cap Value Equity Nikhil G. Lalvani is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s Large-Cap Value team and assumed the role of Team Leader in October 2018. At Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Lalvani has worked as both a fundamental and quantitative analyst. Prior to joining the firm in 1997 as an account analyst, he was a research associate with Bloomberg. Lalvani holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2008
13.42
13.4%
Kristen E. Bartholdson is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s US Large Cap Value Equity team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 2006 as an associate portfolio manager, she worked at Susquehanna International Group from 2004 to 2006, where she was an equity research salesperson. From 2000 to 2004, she worked in equity research at Credit Suisse, most recently as an associate analyst in investment strategy. Bartholdson earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Erin is a Portfolio Manager for Affinity Investment Advisors, LLC. Erin has 7 years of investment experience and in her capacity is responsible for making investment decisions for clients. Erin will be assisting in the development and management of Affinity’s International product. Erin’s previous work experience includes Research Analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Van Kampen, and Invesco Ltd. She was also a Senior Research Analyst at Echo Point Investment Management, and a Research Associate at Miller Investment Management. Erin graduated summa cum laude from Fordham University with a B.S. in Finance, and also graduated as valedictorian. She is a William G. McGowan Fellow, a member of The National Congress of American Indians, 100 Women in Hedge Funds, and the Women in Investment Network of Philadelphia.
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
