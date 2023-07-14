Home
Trending ETFs

Delaware Value® Fund

mutual fund
DDVAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.2 -0.1 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DDVIX) Primary A (DDVAX) C (DDVCX) Retirement (DDVRX) Retirement (DDZRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Value® Fund

DDVAX | Fund

$18.20

$7.84 B

1.61%

$0.29

0.93%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.4%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

Net Assets

$7.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DDVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Value® Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Vogel

Fund Description

DDVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.4% -13.6% 215.2% 93.78%
1 Yr -4.5% -58.6% 197.5% 92.29%
3 Yr -1.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 94.67%
5 Yr -4.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 87.56%
10 Yr 2.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 50.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -65.1% 22.3% 57.13%
2021 -1.4% -25.3% 25.5% 96.96%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 70.44%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 80.83%
2018 -1.8% -9.4% 3.1% 10.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.4% -13.6% 215.2% 90.46%
1 Yr -4.5% -58.6% 197.5% 92.41%
3 Yr -1.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 94.65%
5 Yr -3.9%* -15.1% 32.0% 90.63%
10 Yr 3.2%* -4.7% 19.9% 71.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -65.1% 22.3% 57.13%
2021 -1.4% -25.3% 25.5% 96.96%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 70.35%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 81.47%
2018 -1.6% -8.9% 3.3% 23.88%

NAV & Total Return History

DDVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDVAX Category Low Category High DDVAX % Rank
Net Assets 7.84 B 1 M 151 B 15.10%
Number of Holdings 37 2 1727 90.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.55 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 12.41%
Weighting of Top 10 32.34% 5.0% 99.2% 29.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Archer-Daniels Midland Co 3.28%
  2. Raytheon Technologies Corp 3.28%
  3. Merck & Co Inc 3.28%
  4. Johnson & Johnson 3.27%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc 3.26%
  6. Fidelity National Information Services Inc 3.25%
  7. Mondelez International Inc Class A 3.24%
  8. Edison International 3.24%
  9. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc 3.24%
  10. Cigna Corp 3.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDVAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% 28.02% 125.26% 38.21%
Cash 		1.10% -88.20% 71.98% 58.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 20.51%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 13.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 14.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 16.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDVAX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.31% 0.00% 30.08% 42.56%
Technology 		17.42% 0.00% 54.02% 11.72%
Financial Services 		15.32% 0.00% 58.05% 82.13%
Consumer Defense 		12.99% 0.00% 34.10% 13.63%
Industrials 		12.45% 0.00% 42.76% 37.41%
Communication Services 		8.13% 0.00% 26.58% 17.62%
Utilities 		3.27% 0.00% 27.04% 67.83%
Energy 		3.26% 0.00% 54.00% 90.19%
Real Estate 		3.08% 0.00% 90.54% 44.39%
Basic Materials 		2.89% 0.00% 21.69% 61.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.88% 0.00% 22.74% 90.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDVAX % Rank
US 		98.90% 24.51% 121.23% 10.09%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 91.98%

DDVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.04% 45.41% 49.32%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 39.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 26.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

DDVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 6.25%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 488.00% 23.51%

DDVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDVAX Category Low Category High DDVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.61% 0.00% 41.90% 37.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDVAX Category Low Category High DDVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.32% -1.51% 4.28% 51.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DDVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Vogel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 30, 2004

17.85

17.9%

Robert A. Vogel Jr. is a senior portfolio manager for the firm's Large-Cap Value team. Prior to joining Delaware Investments in 2004 as vice president and senior portfolio manager, he worked at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers for more than seven years, where he rose to the position of director and portfolio manager within the U.S. Active Large-Cap Value team. He began his career in 1992 as a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch. Vogel graduated from Loyola University Maryland, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees in finance. He also earned an MBA with a concentration in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Vogel is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, the CFA Institute, and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Nikhil Lalvani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2006

15.67

15.7%

Nikhil G. Lalvani, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager, Team Leader — Large-Cap Value Equity Nikhil G. Lalvani is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s Large-Cap Value team and assumed the role of Team Leader in October 2018. At Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) Lalvani has worked as both a fundamental and quantitative analyst. Prior to joining the firm in 1997 as an account analyst, he was a research associate with Bloomberg. Lalvani holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Kristen Bartholdson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Kristen E. Bartholdson is a senior portfolio manager for the firm’s US Large Cap Value Equity team. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 2006 as an associate portfolio manager, she worked at Susquehanna International Group from 2004 to 2006, where she was an equity research salesperson. From 2000 to 2004, she worked in equity research at Credit Suisse, most recently as an associate analyst in investment strategy. Bartholdson earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Princeton University.

Erin Ksenak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Erin is a Portfolio Manager for Affinity Investment Advisors, LLC.  Erin has 7 years of investment experience and in her capacity is responsible for making investment decisions for clients.  Erin will be assisting in the development and management of Affinity’s International product.  Erin’s previous work experience includes Research Analyst at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Van Kampen, and Invesco Ltd. She was also a Senior Research Analyst at Echo Point Investment Management, and a Research Associate at Miller Investment Management. Erin graduated summa cum laude from Fordham University with a B.S. in Finance, and also graduated as valedictorian. She is a William G. McGowan Fellow, a member of The National Congress of American Indians, 100 Women in Hedge Funds, and the Women in Investment Network of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

