Nationwide BNY Mellon Disciplined Value Fund

mutual fund
DDSTX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$33.12 -0.05 -0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (DDSTX) Primary Retirement (NWAMX) A (NWALX) Inst (NWAOX) Other (NWAPX) Retirement (NWANX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide BNY Mellon Disciplined Value Fund

DDSTX | Fund

$33.12

$603 M

0.00%

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$603 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DDSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide BNY Mellon Disciplined Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1987
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Bailer

Fund Description

DDSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -13.6% 215.2% 62.50%
1 Yr N/A -58.6% 197.5% 8.97%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% 55.36%
5 Yr -3.2%* -15.4% 29.3% 82.24%
10 Yr -1.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 86.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 22.3% 79.60%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% 81.97%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% 81.53%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 81.42%
2018 -4.6% -9.4% 3.1% 80.54%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -13.6% 215.2% 62.50%
1 Yr N/A -58.6% 197.5% 11.03%
3 Yr N/A* -23.3% 64.1% 56.77%
5 Yr 0.3%* -15.2% 31.9% 61.97%
10 Yr 6.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 29.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 22.3% 80.12%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% 82.48%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% 82.06%
2019 3.4% -9.2% 10.4% 81.97%
2018 -1.1% -8.9% 3.3% 9.59%

NAV & Total Return History

DDSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDSTX Category Low Category High DDSTX % Rank
Net Assets 603 M 1 M 151 B 56.75%
Number of Holdings 79 2 1727 52.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 318 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 43.92%
Weighting of Top 10 61.48% 5.0% 99.2% 1.58%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDSTX % Rank
Stocks 		125.26% 28.02% 125.26% 0.08%
Bonds 		8.86% 0.00% 80.18% 1.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 37.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 32.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 33.85%
Cash 		-34.11% -88.20% 71.98% 99.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDSTX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.46% 0.00% 58.05% 5.61%
Healthcare 		19.42% 0.00% 30.08% 24.67%
Industrials 		13.37% 0.00% 42.76% 24.50%
Energy 		12.16% 0.00% 54.00% 8.66%
Technology 		9.09% 0.00% 54.02% 67.16%
Utilities 		6.32% 0.00% 27.04% 25.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.49% 0.00% 22.74% 85.97%
Communication Services 		3.08% 0.00% 26.58% 81.77%
Consumer Defense 		2.15% 0.00% 34.10% 94.31%
Basic Materials 		1.99% 0.00% 21.69% 75.91%
Real Estate 		1.46% 0.00% 90.54% 69.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDSTX % Rank
US 		118.66% 24.51% 121.23% 0.25%
Non US 		6.60% 0.00% 41.42% 36.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDSTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		51.82% 0.00% 100.00% 91.22%
Government 		48.18% 0.00% 100.00% 0.35%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 68.15% 32.19%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 40.38% 30.90%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 40.45%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.16% 30.82%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDSTX % Rank
US 		8.86% 0.00% 63.04% 1.31%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 17.14% 31.53%

DDSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.04% 45.41% 57.43%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 54.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.00% 20.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 85.84%

Sales Fees

DDSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 57.48%

DDSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDSTX Category Low Category High DDSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 71.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDSTX Category Low Category High DDSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.16% -1.51% 4.28% 60.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DDSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Bailer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2019

2.76

2.8%

John is a member of Newton’s equity income team and is the lead portfolio manager for dividend-focused Large Cap Value strategies. John is responsible for creating the Income Stock strategy to meet demand from clients seeking attractively valued higher dividend income while not sacrificing dividend growth. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the Equity Income strategy, which emphasizes dividend growth stocks, and a senior research analyst on the Dynamic Large Cap Value strategy. John joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, John was a senior portfolio manager and analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). He has managed dividend strategies for the firm since 2005. Previously, John was Chair of Mellon’s Proxy & Governance committee. John began his investment career in 1992 and has spent his entire career with BNY Mellon. John has a BS with distinction in Accounting and Information Management Systems from Babson College and an MS in Finance from Boston College. He received his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston.

Brian Ferguson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2019

2.76

2.8%

Brian is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, Brian is the senior portfolio manager on the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity strategy, a position he has held since 2003. Brian joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Brian was a senior portfolio manager and research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Before joining BNY Mellon, Brian was a research analyst at Wellington Management. Prior to that, he was an assistant directorofGeneral Electric Capital Corporation’s corporate treasury group and graduated from GE's Financial Management Program. Brian has a BA in Economics and International Relations from Bucknell University and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from Columbia Business School.

Keith Howell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Keith is a member of Newton’s equity income team. In his current role, he is a portfolio manager for the Dynamic Large Cap Value Equity, Income Stock and Equity Income strategies. Keith joined Newton in September 2021, following the integration of Mellon Investments Corporation’s equity and multi-asset capabilities into the Newton Investment Management Group. Before joining Newton, Keith was a senior research analyst at Mellon Investments Corporation and The Boston Company Asset Management (both BNY Mellon group companies). Keith began his investment career in 2006 with BNY Mellon and has covered the financials, technology and industrials sectors. Keith earned an AB in Economics from Harvard University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

