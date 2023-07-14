Home
BNY Mellon Diversified International Fund

mutual fund
DDIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.67 -0.02 -0.17%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (DFPIX) Primary C (DFPCX) A (DFPAX) Inst (DDIFX)
BNY Mellon Diversified International Fund

DDIFX | Fund

$11.67

$412 M

0.10%

$0.01

0.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$412 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.80%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

BNY Mellon Diversified International Fund

DDIFX | Fund

$11.67

$412 M

0.10%

$0.01

0.04%

DDIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Diversified International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally allocates its assets among other mutual funds advised by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. (BNYM Investment Adviser) or its affiliates, referred to as underlying funds, that invest primarily in stocks issued by foreign companies. Foreign companies are those companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets, or that derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside the United States. The fund is designed to provide diversification within the international asset class by investing the majority of its assets in the underlying funds. The underlying funds are selected by the fund's portfolio manager based on their investment objectives and management policies, portfolio holdings, risk/reward profiles, historical performance and other factors, including the correlation and covariance among the underlying funds. BNYM Investment Adviser seeks to diversify the fund's investments in terms of market capitalization (by including underlying funds that focus on investing in large, mid or small cap companies), by investment style (by including underlying funds that focus on growth or value stocks) and by geographic region (by including underlying funds that focus on developed or emerging markets).

The fund's portfolio manager determines the underlying funds. The underlying funds and the fund's ranges (expressed as a percentage of the fund's investable assets) for allocating its assets among the underlying funds as of the date of this prospectus were as follows:

Underlying Funds

Ranges

BNY Mellon International Core Equity Fund

0% to 40%

BNY Mellon International Stock Fund

0% to 40%

BNY Mellon International Equity Fund

0% to 40%

BNY Mellon Global Emerging Markets Fund

0% to 20%

BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Securities Fund

0% to 20%

BNY Mellon International Small Cap Fund

0% to 20%
Read More

DDIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% 2.1% 19.2% 9.22%
1 Yr 1.0% -20.6% 27.8% 98.44%
3 Yr -3.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 95.79%
5 Yr -2.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 89.01%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 60.87%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -43.6% 71.3% 99.28%
2021 0.5% -15.4% 9.4% 73.96%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 37.29%
2019 4.7% -0.5% 8.5% 43.23%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% -0.7% 36.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -16.4% 19.2% 9.22%
1 Yr 1.0% -27.2% 27.8% 90.50%
3 Yr -3.3%* -14.5% 25.3% 95.72%
5 Yr -2.0%* -9.9% 60.9% 88.59%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 57.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DDIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.0% -43.6% 71.3% 99.28%
2021 0.5% -15.4% 9.4% 73.67%
2020 3.2% -10.4% 121.9% 37.29%
2019 4.7% -0.5% 8.5% 43.23%
2018 -3.2% -13.0% -0.7% 27.27%

NAV & Total Return History

DDIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DDIFX Category Low Category High DDIFX % Rank
Net Assets 412 M 1.02 M 369 B 62.04%
Number of Holdings 4 1 10801 99.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 408 M 0 34.5 B 31.10%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 1.9% 101.9% 0.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BNY Mellon International Stock Fund Y 37.99%
  2. BNY Mellon International Core Equity Y 37.26%
  3. BNY Mellon International Equity Y 19.63%
  4. BNY Mellon Emerging Markets Secs Fd Y 5.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DDIFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.89% 0.00% 122.60% 34.76%
Cash 		1.10% -65.15% 100.00% 61.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 20.54%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 46.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 13.12%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 20.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDIFX % Rank
Industrials 		17.95% 5.17% 99.49% 14.12%
Healthcare 		17.05% 0.00% 21.01% 7.42%
Technology 		15.77% 0.00% 36.32% 11.79%
Financial Services 		11.33% 0.00% 47.75% 91.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.85% 0.00% 36.36% 62.59%
Basic Materials 		8.06% 0.00% 23.86% 53.28%
Consumer Defense 		7.97% 0.00% 32.29% 75.11%
Communication Services 		4.89% 0.00% 21.69% 76.42%
Energy 		2.80% 0.00% 16.89% 82.39%
Utilities 		2.75% 0.00% 13.68% 49.05%
Real Estate 		1.57% 0.00% 14.59% 56.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DDIFX % Rank
Non US 		96.34% 0.00% 124.02% 41.65%
US 		2.55% -7.71% 68.98% 38.80%

DDIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.02% 26.51% 98.98%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 0.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

DDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DDIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.80% 2.00% 247.00% 10.75%

DDIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DDIFX Category Low Category High DDIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.10% 0.00% 13.15% 59.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DDIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DDIFX Category Low Category High DDIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% -0.93% 6.38% 60.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DDIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DDIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

