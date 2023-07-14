Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.8%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$666 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.5%
Expense Ratio 1.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 108.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|DCUTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|6.47%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|13.10%
|3 Yr
|7.7%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|41.26%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|45.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|DCUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCUTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|666 M
|1 M
|151 B
|56.02%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|1727
|58.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|233 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|52.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.45%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|21.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCUTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.41%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|26.88%
|Cash
|0.59%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|70.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|37.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|32.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|33.44%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|35.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCUTX % Rank
|Technology
|26.10%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|1.75%
|Healthcare
|25.14%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|3.33%
|Financial Services
|12.09%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|92.77%
|Communication Services
|8.98%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|8.31%
|Consumer Defense
|8.43%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|51.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.11%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|32.67%
|Basic Materials
|5.55%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|14.30%
|Industrials
|4.98%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|94.93%
|Energy
|1.63%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|95.01%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|92.52%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|89.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCUTX % Rank
|US
|98.88%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|10.92%
|Non US
|0.53%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|84.20%
|DCUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|25.47%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.40%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|42.41%
|DCUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DCUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCUTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|108.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|90.44%
|DCUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCUTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.87%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|72.79%
|DCUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|DCUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCUTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.28%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|53.37%
|DCUTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2015
7.15
7.2%
Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Tax Managed Equities: New York -Joined the Company in 2003 with 7 years of industry experience. Prior to joining, Di served as a Portfolio Manager at Graham Capital Management. Previously, she worked as a Quantitative Strategist at ITG Inc and Morgan Stanley -PhD in Chemistry from Princeton University; CFA Charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Vice President, Portfolio Analyst / Portfolio Manager: New York -Joined the Company in 1998. Prior to his current role, John served as a Business Manager for Active Equity. Previously, he was a Portfolio Analyst for EAFE, Global and Technology Funds and an Investment Accountant for International Funds. John began his career as a Client Service Associate for the International Institutional Equity Group -BS in Business Management from Fairfield University
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
