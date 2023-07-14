Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

DWS CROCI U.S. Fund

mutual fund
DCUTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.06 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DCUIX) Primary A (DCUAX) C (DCUCX) S (DCUSX) Retirement (DCURX) Retirement (DCUTX)
DCUTX (Mutual Fund)

DWS CROCI U.S. Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.06 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DCUIX) Primary A (DCUAX) C (DCUCX) S (DCUSX) Retirement (DCURX) Retirement (DCUTX)
DCUTX (Mutual Fund)

DWS CROCI U.S. Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.06 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (DCUIX) Primary A (DCUAX) C (DCUCX) S (DCUSX) Retirement (DCURX) Retirement (DCUTX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS CROCI U.S. Fund

DCUTX | Fund

$12.17

$666 M

0.87%

$0.11

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.8%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$666 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DWS CROCI U.S. Fund

DCUTX | Fund

$12.17

$666 M

0.87%

$0.11

1.29%

DCUTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DWS CROCI U.S. Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    DWS
  • Inception Date
    Dec 09, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Di Kumble

Fund Description

Main investments. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks issued by US companies. Companies are selected for the fund’s portfolio using the Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI®) strategy as the primary factor, among other factors. Portfolio management will select stocks from among the largest US companies which are under CROCI® coverage at any given time (while the number of companies under CROCI® coverage will vary, as of December 31, 2021, approximately 365 companies were under CROCI® coverage). Companies are identified from the selection universe for investment and are selected from the following economic sectors classified in accordance with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS): Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Health Care, Information Technology,Industrials, Materials, Communication Services and Utilities.Management process. Portfolio management selects stocks of companies that it believes offer economic value, utilizing the CROCI® strategy as the primary factor, among other factors. The CROCI® strategy is an investment process based on a proprietary valuation technique that attempts to understand the value of a company by converting financial statement data into a set of economic inputs that are used to calculate a valuation metric called the CROCI® Economic Price Earnings Ratio which is comparable across markets, sectors and stocks. The CROCI® Economic Price Earnings Ratio seeks to measure the “real” economic value rather than the “accounting”value of a company’s invested capital, and the economic returns thereof. Portfolio management believes that, over time, companies with more favorable financial metrics, including CROCI® Economic Price Earnings Ratios, will outperform other companies.In selecting stocks, portfolio management measures economic value using the CROCI® Economic Price Earnings Ratio and may adjust this by factors such as stock price volatility, as determined by the CROCI® Investment Strategy and Valuation Group. The CROCI® Investment Strategy and Valuation Group may provide other CROCI®valuation metrics which portfolio management may use in addition to the CROCI® Economic Price Earnings Ratio. All CROCI® financial metrics may be adjusted from time to time. Portfolio management may also use factors other than the CROCI® strategy in selecting investments. The fund’s portfolio is reviewed periodically and adjusted in accordance with the CROCI® strategy’s rules.The CROCI® strategy is supplied by the CROCI® Investment Strategy and Valuation Group, a unit within DWS Group, through a licensing arrangement with the fund’s Advisor.Portfolio management will periodically review and adjust the fund’s portfolio in order to maintain the desired balance between return potential and various risk factors, such as, without limitation: style, size, and idiosyncratic risks. Portfolio management may refer to the output of various optimization tools and other portfolio construction techniques in order to help control for unwanted portfolio exposure to the risk factors specified above versus relevant indices, as well as undesired levels of portfolio turnover, tax efficiency, and other factors.CROCI® Investment Process. The CROCI® Investment Process is based on the belief that the data used in traditional valuations (i.e., accounting data) does not accurately appraise assets, reflect all liabilities or represent the real value of a company. This is because the accounting rules are not always designed specifically for investors and often utilize widely differing standards which can make measuring the real asset value of companies difficult. The CROCI® Investment Process seeks to generate data that will enable valuation comparisons on a consistent basis, resulting in what portfolio management believes is an effective and efficient sector and stock selection process targeting investment in real value.Securities lending. The fund may lend securities (up to one-third of total assets) to approved institutions, such as registered broker-dealers, banks and pooled investment vehicles.Active trading. The fund may trade securities actively and this may lead to high portfolio turnover.
Read More

DCUTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCUTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -13.6% 215.2% 6.47%
1 Yr 11.3% -58.6% 197.5% 13.10%
3 Yr 7.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 41.26%
5 Yr 1.0%* -15.3% 29.4% 45.41%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCUTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -65.1% 22.3% 86.16%
2021 11.7% -25.3% 25.5% 14.15%
2020 -5.2% -8.4% 56.7% 98.75%
2019 5.8% -9.2% 10.4% 13.58%
2018 -3.1% -9.4% 3.1% 38.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCUTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.8% -13.6% 215.2% 6.22%
1 Yr 11.3% -58.6% 197.5% 11.30%
3 Yr 7.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 41.14%
5 Yr 1.7%* -15.1% 32.0% 48.42%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCUTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -65.1% 22.3% 86.16%
2021 11.7% -25.3% 25.5% 14.15%
2020 -5.2% -8.4% 56.7% 98.75%
2019 5.8% -9.2% 10.4% 13.58%
2018 -2.4% -8.9% 3.3% 52.43%

NAV & Total Return History

DCUTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCUTX Category Low Category High DCUTX % Rank
Net Assets 666 M 1 M 151 B 56.02%
Number of Holdings 70 2 1727 58.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 233 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 52.52%
Weighting of Top 10 35.45% 5.0% 99.2% 21.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 5.36%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 5.01%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.18%
  4. Discovery Inc Class A 4.10%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.40%
  6. Oracle Corp 3.39%
  7. Apple Inc 3.29%
  8. Johnson Controls International PLC 3.01%
  9. Capital One Financial Corp 2.99%
  10. Pfizer Inc 2.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCUTX % Rank
Stocks 		99.41% 28.02% 125.26% 26.88%
Cash 		0.59% -88.20% 71.98% 70.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 37.72%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 32.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 33.44%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 35.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCUTX % Rank
Technology 		26.10% 0.00% 54.02% 1.75%
Healthcare 		25.14% 0.00% 30.08% 3.33%
Financial Services 		12.09% 0.00% 58.05% 92.77%
Communication Services 		8.98% 0.00% 26.58% 8.31%
Consumer Defense 		8.43% 0.00% 34.10% 51.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.11% 0.00% 22.74% 32.67%
Basic Materials 		5.55% 0.00% 21.69% 14.30%
Industrials 		4.98% 0.00% 42.76% 94.93%
Energy 		1.63% 0.00% 54.00% 95.01%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 92.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 89.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCUTX % Rank
US 		98.88% 24.51% 121.23% 10.92%
Non US 		0.53% 0.00% 41.42% 84.20%

DCUTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCUTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.04% 45.41% 25.47%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.50% 23.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.40%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 42.41%

Sales Fees

DCUTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCUTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCUTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.00% 0.00% 488.00% 90.44%

DCUTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCUTX Category Low Category High DCUTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.87% 0.00% 41.90% 72.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCUTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCUTX Category Low Category High DCUTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.28% -1.51% 4.28% 53.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCUTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DCUTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Di Kumble

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 10, 2015

7.15

7.2%

Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Head of Tax Managed Equities: New York -Joined the Company in 2003 with 7 years of industry experience. Prior to joining, Di served as a Portfolio Manager at Graham Capital Management. Previously, she worked as a Quantitative Strategist at ITG Inc and Morgan Stanley -PhD in Chemistry from Princeton University; CFA Charterholder

John Moody

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Vice President, Portfolio Analyst / Portfolio Manager: New York -Joined the Company in 1998. Prior to his current role, John served as a Business Manager for Active Equity. Previously, he was a Portfolio Analyst for EAFE, Global and Technology Funds and an Investment Accountant for International Funds. John began his career as a Client Service Associate for the International Institutional Equity Group -BS in Business Management from Fairfield University

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×