The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve attractive absolute returns by utilizing an event driven strategy across a diversified set of equities while actively managing risk to preserve capital, minimize volatility, and maintain liquidity. The Sub-Adviser generally seeks to accomplish this objective by investing in equities (including common stock, initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and other new issues) and equity-related securities (including preferred stock, options, swaps, forwards and warrants) across a diversified range of industries. The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts and in cash and cash equivalents.

The Sub-Adviser invests in companies undergoing significant corporate events such as mergers and/or acquisitions (“M&A”), tender offers, Dutch auctions, recapitalizations, restructuring and divestitures. The majority of investments are expected to be connected to agreed-to merger and acquisition deals; however, the Fund may also pursue investment opportunities in a range of other event-driven situations including, without limitation, corporate buy-ins; hostile mergers; pre-bid acquisitions; corporate spin-offs; likely transactions; restructurings; and corporate litigation and regulatory events.

The Sub-Adviser uses a probability assessment framework to consider and select event-driven investments. Investments are assessed across a number of dimensions, which may include strategic rationale, valuation, antitrust/regulatory issues, political, financing, contractual terms, company and/or industry stability, transaction type, acquirer issues and timing certainty.

The number of positions and their size will depend on each position’s estimated risk adjusted expected return, and the nature of the event (e.g., the number of announced M&A deals, the size and breadth of an index reweight). The overall allocation of the Event-Driven portfolio will also be a function of the opportunity set for the strategy.

The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed but is expected to be at or near the level of the prime interest rate (“Prime Rate”). Additionally, the Fund’s distribution policy is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to the “Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.