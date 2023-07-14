Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-6.2%
1 yr return
-8.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
Net Assets
$240 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.8%
Expense Ratio 2.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 339.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve attractive absolute returns by utilizing an event driven strategy across a diversified set of equities while actively managing risk to preserve capital, minimize volatility, and maintain liquidity. The Sub-Adviser generally seeks to accomplish this objective by investing in equities (including common stock, initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and other new issues) and equity-related securities (including preferred stock, options, swaps, forwards and warrants) across a diversified range of industries. The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts and in cash and cash equivalents.
The Sub-Adviser invests in companies undergoing significant corporate events such as mergers and/or acquisitions (“M&A”), tender offers, Dutch auctions, recapitalizations, restructuring and divestitures. The majority of investments are expected to be connected to agreed-to merger and acquisition deals; however, the Fund may also pursue investment opportunities in a range of other event-driven situations including, without limitation, corporate buy-ins; hostile mergers; pre-bid acquisitions; corporate spin-offs; likely transactions; restructurings; and corporate litigation and regulatory events.
The Sub-Adviser uses a probability assessment framework to consider and select event-driven investments. Investments are assessed across a number of dimensions, which may include strategic rationale, valuation, antitrust/regulatory issues, political, financing, contractual terms, company and/or industry stability, transaction type, acquirer issues and timing certainty.
The number of positions and their size will depend on each position’s estimated risk adjusted expected return, and the nature of the event (e.g., the number of announced M&A deals, the size and breadth of an index reweight). The overall allocation of the Event-Driven portfolio will also be a function of the opportunity set for the strategy.
The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed but is expected to be at or near the level of the prime interest rate (“Prime Rate”). Additionally, the Fund’s distribution policy is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to the “Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DCMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|74.19%
|1 Yr
|-8.4%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|78.18%
|3 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|76.71%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|76.68%
|10 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|72.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|84.07%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|91.13%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|63.11%
|2019
|-0.8%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|94.06%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|62.83%
|Period
|DCMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|74.19%
|1 Yr
|-8.4%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|71.27%
|3 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|71.08%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|72.20%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|68.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCMDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|84.07%
|2021
|-2.5%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|91.13%
|2020
|-1.7%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|10.67%
|2019
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|74.75%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|29.32%
|DCMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCMDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|240 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|43.54%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|4
|4478
|39.22%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|89.6 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|55.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.84%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|59.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCMDX % Rank
|Stocks
|65.66%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|63.60%
|Cash
|34.35%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|6.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|62.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|51.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|77.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|86.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCMDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|25.75%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|37.80%
|Technology
|21.71%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|4.33%
|Communication Services
|17.77%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|90.55%
|Industrials
|8.67%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|12.99%
|Healthcare
|8.48%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|33.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.94%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|62.60%
|Real Estate
|5.85%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|73.62%
|Utilities
|4.83%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|50.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.57%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|81.10%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|64.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCMDX % Rank
|US
|51.73%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|55.48%
|Non US
|13.93%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|68.20%
|DCMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.93%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|20.50%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|71.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|87.84%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|56.91%
|DCMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DCMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCMDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|339.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|99.24%
|DCMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCMDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|11.94%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|41.70%
|DCMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DCMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCMDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.28%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|98.56%
|DCMDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2015
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2014
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.677
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2013
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2013
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Mr. Klar is engaged in managing GMO’s Event-Driven portfolio. Previously at GMO, he was a member of the Global Equity team. Prior to joining full-time in 2006, he held a co-op position at GMO with the Emerging Markets Equity team. Mr. Klar earned his B.S. in Finance from Northeastern University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2021
1.16
1.2%
Francis is a managing director of Pegasus Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...