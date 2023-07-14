Home
Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund

mutual fund
DCMDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.27 +0.04 +0.2%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (DAMDX) Primary C (DCMDX) N (DNMDX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-6.2%

1 yr return

-8.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

Net Assets

$240 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 339.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DCMDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio -2.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 11.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dunham Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sam Klar

Fund Description

The Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve attractive absolute returns by utilizing an event driven strategy across a diversified set of equities while actively managing risk to preserve capital, minimize volatility, and maintain liquidity. The Sub-Adviser generally seeks to accomplish this objective by investing in equities (including common stock, initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and other new issues) and equity-related securities (including preferred stock, options, swaps, forwards and warrants) across a diversified range of industries. The Fund may also invest in foreign issuers through American Depositary Receipts and in cash and cash equivalents.

The Sub-Adviser invests in companies undergoing significant corporate events such as mergers and/or acquisitions (“M&A”), tender offers, Dutch auctions, recapitalizations, restructuring and divestitures. The majority of investments are expected to be connected to agreed-to merger and acquisition deals; however, the Fund may also pursue investment opportunities in a range of other event-driven situations including, without limitation, corporate buy-ins; hostile mergers; pre-bid acquisitions; corporate spin-offs; likely transactions; restructurings; and corporate litigation and regulatory events.

The Sub-Adviser uses a probability assessment framework to consider and select event-driven investments. Investments are assessed across a number of dimensions, which may include strategic rationale, valuation, antitrust/regulatory issues, political, financing, contractual terms, company and/or industry stability, transaction type, acquirer issues and timing certainty.

The number of positions and their size will depend on each position’s estimated risk adjusted expected return, and the nature of the event (e.g., the number of announced M&A deals, the size and breadth of an index reweight). The overall allocation of the Event-Driven portfolio will also be a function of the opportunity set for the strategy.

The Fund’s distribution policy is to make twelve monthly distributions to shareholders. The level of monthly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed but is expected to be at or near the level of the prime interest rate (“Prime Rate”). Additionally, the Fund’s distribution policy is not designed to generate, and is not expected to result in, distributions that equal a fixed percentage of the Fund’s current net asset value per share. Shareholders receiving periodic payments from the Fund may be under the impression that they are receiving net profits. However, all or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. For more information about the Fund’s distribution policy, please turn to the “Distribution Policy and Goals” section in the Fund’s Prospectus.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.

DCMDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.2% -73.0% 19.4% 74.19%
1 Yr -8.4% -9.1% 86.9% 78.18%
3 Yr -6.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 76.71%
5 Yr -6.3%* -4.9% 14.4% 76.68%
10 Yr -4.7%* -0.9% 7.5% 72.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -22.7% 305.1% 84.07%
2021 -2.5% -9.8% 27.3% 91.13%
2020 -1.7% -20.8% 10.9% 63.11%
2019 -0.8% -12.4% 29.4% 94.06%
2018 -1.5% -10.5% 15.8% 62.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.2% -73.0% 19.4% 74.19%
1 Yr -8.4% -13.4% 86.9% 71.27%
3 Yr -6.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 71.08%
5 Yr -5.4%* -5.3% 14.4% 72.20%
10 Yr -1.9%* -0.9% 7.5% 68.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCMDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.1% -22.7% 305.1% 84.07%
2021 -2.5% -9.8% 27.3% 91.13%
2020 -1.7% -20.8% 10.9% 10.67%
2019 -0.5% -8.4% 29.4% 74.75%
2018 -0.3% -10.2% 18.0% 29.32%

NAV & Total Return History

DCMDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCMDX Category Low Category High DCMDX % Rank
Net Assets 240 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 43.54%
Number of Holdings 65 4 4478 39.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 89.6 M -398 M 2.55 B 55.48%
Weighting of Top 10 44.84% 13.1% 100.0% 59.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 9.41%
  2. Xilinx Inc 8.05%
  3. S&P Global Inc 6.12%
  4. IHS Markit Ltd 6.07%
  5. Slack Technologies Inc Class A 5.87%
  6. Altaba Inc 5.64%
  7. Realty Income Corp 5.59%
  8. VEREIT Inc 5.59%
  9. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc 5.17%
  10. Nuance Communications Inc 5.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCMDX % Rank
Stocks 		65.66% -3.75% 97.95% 63.60%
Cash 		34.35% -6278.21% 410.43% 6.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 62.90%
Other 		0.00% -21.53% 148.54% 51.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 77.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -326.45% 6347.80% 86.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCMDX % Rank
Financial Services 		25.75% 0.00% 59.28% 37.80%
Technology 		21.71% 0.00% 39.58% 4.33%
Communication Services 		17.77% 0.00% 21.78% 90.55%
Industrials 		8.67% 0.00% 21.45% 12.99%
Healthcare 		8.48% 0.00% 45.63% 33.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.94% 0.00% 29.09% 62.60%
Real Estate 		5.85% 0.00% 51.26% 73.62%
Utilities 		4.83% 0.00% 9.23% 50.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 51.57%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.62% 81.10%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 27.46% 64.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCMDX % Rank
US 		51.73% -8.85% 91.88% 55.48%
Non US 		13.93% -19.62% 42.11% 68.20%

DCMDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.93% 0.29% 31.15% 20.50%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 71.38%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 87.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 56.91%

Sales Fees

DCMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCMDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 339.00% 0.00% 491.00% 99.24%

DCMDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCMDX Category Low Category High DCMDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 11.94% 0.00% 4.56% 41.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCMDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCMDX Category Low Category High DCMDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.28% -2.51% 6.83% 98.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCMDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DCMDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sam Klar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Mr. Klar is engaged in managing GMO’s Event-Driven portfolio. Previously at GMO, he was a member of the Global Equity team. Prior to joining full-time in 2006, he held a co-op position at GMO with the Emerging Markets Equity team. Mr. Klar earned his B.S. in Finance from Northeastern University

Douglas Francis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2021

1.16

1.2%

Francis is a managing director of Pegasus Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

