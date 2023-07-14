Home
Trending ETFs

DCFGX (Mutual Fund)

DCFGX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

44.2%

1 yr return

35.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.1%

Net Assets

$163 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DCFGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 44.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dunham Focused Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dunham Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott O'Gorman

Fund Description

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in domestic and foreign growth-oriented, large capitalization or “large cap” equity securities (common stock and securities convertible into common stocks) of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in the common stock of large cap companies. The Fund defines large capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or greater than the smallest company in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $730 million to $2.2 trillion, which range will vary daily. Shareholders will be provided 60 days advance notice of any change to this policy.

The Fund is considered a focused fund as it generally limits the number of holdings in the portfolio to 35 stocks. The Sub-Adviser’s investment philosophy focuses on the analysis of the company’s financial statements, the company’s business model, the company’s perceived advantages over its competitors, and the attractiveness, size and growth rate of each company’s market where it competes. The Sub-Adviser considers a company that is increasing revenues and cash flow to be a “growth” company. The Sub-Adviser further analyzes each company’s management track record and continuity in conjunction with an in-depth analysis and evaluation of its financial statements.

In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities when the company is demonstrating above average growth in revenues and cash flow and it believes the security is reasonably priced relative to its expected rate of growth. The Sub-Adviser may choose to sell a security when it believes the company may have deteriorating growth prospects as measured by slowing revenue growth or slowing cash flow growth or when the Sub-Adviser wishes to take advantage of what it believes to be a better investment opportunity.

The Fund is non-diversified, which mean that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.

DCFGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.2% -41.7% 64.0% 1.64%
1 Yr 35.7% -46.2% 77.9% 0.99%
3 Yr 1.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 45.03%
5 Yr 6.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 21.52%
10 Yr 9.7%* -16.8% 19.6% 13.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.4% -85.9% 81.6% 75.59%
2021 1.3% -31.0% 26.7% 67.79%
2020 13.1% -13.0% 34.8% 12.50%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 22.02%
2018 -0.1% -15.9% 2.0% 6.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.2% -41.7% 64.0% 1.48%
1 Yr 35.7% -46.2% 77.9% 0.99%
3 Yr 1.7%* -41.7% 28.4% 44.84%
5 Yr 8.0%* -30.3% 23.8% 16.31%
10 Yr 11.0%* -16.8% 19.7% 17.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCFGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.4% -85.9% 81.6% 75.59%
2021 1.3% -31.0% 26.7% 67.79%
2020 13.1% -13.0% 34.8% 12.50%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 22.20%
2018 1.7% -15.9% 3.1% 0.67%

NAV & Total Return History

DCFGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCFGX Category Low Category High DCFGX % Rank
Net Assets 163 M 189 K 222 B 80.03%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 88.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 92.2 M -1.37 M 104 B 80.38%
Weighting of Top 10 55.12% 11.4% 116.5% 15.65%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.99%
  2. Mastercard Inc Class A 7.15%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.85%
  4. ServiceNow Inc 6.48%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 5.96%
  6. Apple Inc 5.33%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 4.21%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.15%
  9. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.93%
  10. Square Inc Class A 3.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCFGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.02% 50.26% 104.50% 58.12%
Cash 		1.98% -10.83% 49.73% 38.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 17.97%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 24.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 12.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 11.46%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCFGX % Rank
Technology 		44.38% 0.00% 65.70% 10.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.53% 0.00% 62.57% 26.55%
Healthcare 		16.43% 0.00% 39.76% 18.63%
Financial Services 		14.07% 0.00% 43.06% 15.83%
Communication Services 		6.59% 0.00% 66.40% 81.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 37.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 71.06%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 93.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 58.04%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 87.39%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 75.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DCFGX % Rank
US 		93.64% 34.69% 100.00% 56.47%
Non US 		4.38% 0.00% 54.22% 39.57%

DCFGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.12% 0.01% 20.29% 4.20%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 1.50% 94.71%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 36.48%

Sales Fees

DCFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCFGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 316.74% 39.93%

DCFGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCFGX Category Low Category High DCFGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 22.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCFGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCFGX Category Low Category High DCFGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.92% -6.13% 1.75% 99.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCFGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DCFGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott O'Gorman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2011

10.48

10.5%

Scott, CFA, is President and Portfolio Manager. Prior to co-founding Ithaka, Mr. O'Gorman was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Sands Capital Management, which he joined in 1999. His duties included portfolio management, equity research, client service and marketing. Prior to Sands Capital, Scott held various finance and business development roles in the telecommunications and independent power industries. He began his career as a stockbroker at Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas, Inc. Mr. O'Gorman holds a B.A. in economics from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

William Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2011

10.48

10.5%

William L. Johnson, CEO, CIO and Portfolio Manager,co-founding Ithaka. Will was most recently a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Sands Capital Management, which he co-founded in 1992. He spent the majority of his time managing portfolios, researching companies and searching for new investment ideas, having a strong influence on many of the purchase and sale decisions. Will played an integral role in marketing to, and maintaining relations with, financial intermediaries. Prior to Sands Capital, Will was Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager in the Capital Management Group of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc., a brokerage firm in Washington, D.C. He began his career in 1974 as a staff accountant for Price Waterhouse. Will earned a BA in political science from DePauw University in 1974.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

