Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
44.2%
1 yr return
35.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
Net Assets
$163 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.1%
Expense Ratio 2.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in domestic and foreign growth-oriented, large capitalization or “large cap” equity securities (common stock and securities convertible into common stocks) of companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges or in the over-the-counter market. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in the common stock of large cap companies. The Fund defines large capitalization companies as those companies whose market capitalizations are equal to or greater than the smallest company in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. For the most recent annual reconstitution published as of June 2021, the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $730 million to $2.2 trillion, which range will vary daily. Shareholders will be provided 60 days advance notice of any change to this policy.
The Fund is considered a focused fund as it generally limits the number of holdings in the portfolio to 35 stocks. The Sub-Adviser’s investment philosophy focuses on the analysis of the company’s financial statements, the company’s business model, the company’s perceived advantages over its competitors, and the attractiveness, size and growth rate of each company’s market where it competes. The Sub-Adviser considers a company that is increasing revenues and cash flow to be a “growth” company. The Sub-Adviser further analyzes each company’s management track record and continuity in conjunction with an in-depth analysis and evaluation of its financial statements.
In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities when the company is demonstrating above average growth in revenues and cash flow and it believes the security is reasonably priced relative to its expected rate of growth. The Sub-Adviser may choose to sell a security when it believes the company may have deteriorating growth prospects as measured by slowing revenue growth or slowing cash flow growth or when the Sub-Adviser wishes to take advantage of what it believes to be a better investment opportunity.
The Fund is non-diversified, which mean that it can invest a greater percentage of its assets in any one issuer than a diversified fund
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DCFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|1.64%
|1 Yr
|35.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|0.99%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|45.03%
|5 Yr
|6.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|21.52%
|10 Yr
|9.7%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|13.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|75.59%
|2021
|1.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|67.79%
|2020
|13.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|12.50%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|22.02%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|6.39%
|Period
|DCFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|1.48%
|1 Yr
|35.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|0.99%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|44.84%
|5 Yr
|8.0%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|16.31%
|10 Yr
|11.0%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|17.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCFGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|75.59%
|2021
|1.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|67.79%
|2020
|13.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|12.50%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|22.20%
|2018
|1.7%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|0.67%
|DCFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|163 M
|189 K
|222 B
|80.03%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|88.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.2 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|80.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.12%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|15.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFGX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.02%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|58.12%
|Cash
|1.98%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|38.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|17.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|24.07%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|12.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|11.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFGX % Rank
|Technology
|44.38%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|10.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.53%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|26.55%
|Healthcare
|16.43%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|18.63%
|Financial Services
|14.07%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|15.83%
|Communication Services
|6.59%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|81.37%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|37.76%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|71.06%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|93.82%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|58.04%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|87.39%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|75.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCFGX % Rank
|US
|93.64%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|56.47%
|Non US
|4.38%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|39.57%
|DCFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.12%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|4.20%
|Management Fee
|0.97%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|36.48%
|DCFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DCFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCFGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|39.93%
|DCFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|22.81%
|DCFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DCFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCFGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.92%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|99.24%
|DCFGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.834
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2011
10.48
10.5%
Scott, CFA, is President and Portfolio Manager. Prior to co-founding Ithaka, Mr. O'Gorman was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Sands Capital Management, which he joined in 1999. His duties included portfolio management, equity research, client service and marketing. Prior to Sands Capital, Scott held various finance and business development roles in the telecommunications and independent power industries. He began his career as a stockbroker at Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas, Inc. Mr. O'Gorman holds a B.A. in economics from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2011
10.48
10.5%
William L. Johnson, CEO, CIO and Portfolio Manager,co-founding Ithaka. Will was most recently a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Sands Capital Management, which he co-founded in 1992. He spent the majority of his time managing portfolios, researching companies and searching for new investment ideas, having a strong influence on many of the purchase and sale decisions. Will played an integral role in marketing to, and maintaining relations with, financial intermediaries. Prior to Sands Capital, Will was Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager in the Capital Management Group of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Inc., a brokerage firm in Washington, D.C. He began his career in 1974 as a staff accountant for Price Waterhouse. Will earned a BA in political science from DePauw University in 1974.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...