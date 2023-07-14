Home
Trending ETFs

DCEMX (Mutual Fund)

DCEMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dunham Emerging Markets Stock Fund

DCEMX | Fund

$11.99

$126 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$126 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Dunham Emerging Markets Stock Fund

DCEMX | Fund

$11.99

$126 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.67%

DCEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dunham Emerging Markets Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dunham Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Coffey

Fund Description

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in emerging market equity securities traded on foreign stock exchanges. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in stock of companies that are organized in or maintain at least 50% of their assets in, or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from, emerging market countries. The Fund defines equity securities to include: common stocks, preferred stocks (either convertible or non-convertible), rights, warrants, direct equity interests in trusts, partnerships, joint ventures and other unincorporated entities or enterprises, convertible debt instruments and special classes of shares available only to foreigners in markets that restrict ownership of certain shares or classes to their own nationals or residents. The Fund defines an emerging market country as any country included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Emerging market countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa.

The Sub-Adviser’s disciplined investment process seeks to capture returns from identifying the inefficiencies from markets failing to price in the impact of economic liquidity (especially monetary conditions), the under-appreciated impact of structural change, and the underpricing of sustainable competitive advantage in companies. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser generally buys stocks of companies in countries that exhibit these traits and are generating high and improving Returns on Invested Capital and generally sells stocks of companies that are less attractive regarding the aforementioned metrics.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.

Read More

DCEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -11.0% 30.2% 78.29%
1 Yr 4.7% -12.7% 29.2% 85.31%
3 Yr -3.8%* -16.8% 12.9% 75.67%
5 Yr -2.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 75.12%
10 Yr -0.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 81.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.1% 7.2% 61.09%
2021 -8.0% -18.2% 13.6% 86.55%
2020 7.4% -7.2% 79.7% 27.74%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 9.2% 31.00%
2018 -4.8% -7.2% 7.0% 83.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DCEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% -30.3% 30.2% 75.16%
1 Yr 4.7% -48.9% 29.2% 78.36%
3 Yr -3.8%* -16.1% 12.9% 75.85%
5 Yr -2.1%* -9.8% 36.3% 71.79%
10 Yr -0.6%* -12.3% 12.5% 83.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DCEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.2% -50.1% 7.2% 61.09%
2021 -8.0% -18.2% 13.6% 86.55%
2020 7.4% -7.2% 79.7% 27.74%
2019 5.0% -4.4% 9.2% 31.00%
2018 -4.6% -7.2% 7.0% 80.00%

NAV & Total Return History

DCEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DCEMX Category Low Category High DCEMX % Rank
Net Assets 126 M 717 K 102 B 69.95%
Number of Holdings 90 10 6734 58.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.2 M 340 K 19.3 B 68.81%
Weighting of Top 10 35.22% 2.8% 71.7% 45.61%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Ordinary Shares 10.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DCEMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.33% 0.90% 110.97% 63.85%
Cash 		3.67% -23.67% 20.19% 30.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 23.75%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 18.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 6.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 18.85%

DCEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DCEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.67% 0.03% 41.06% 7.98%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.00% 2.00% 96.55%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 78.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 15.69%

Sales Fees

DCEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DCEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DCEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 0.00% 190.00% 75.83%

DCEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DCEMX Category Low Category High DCEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 58.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DCEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DCEMX Category Low Category High DCEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.87% -1.98% 17.62% 95.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DCEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DCEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Coffey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Brian Coffey joined NS Partners in 1988 and is responsible for research and stock selection in Latin America and Africa. Brian began managing Emerging Market portfolios in 1996. He has managed international equity accounts and became Co-Head of emerging markets for New Star since 1998.Mr. Coffey received a B.Sc., General Science, from University College, Galway and a B.Sc., Financial Economics, from the University of London.

Oliver Adcock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Oliver Adcock joined New Star in September 2007 from Accenture, where he worked in their capital markets strategy consulting division. Mr. Adcock has responsibility for European stock selection, evaluating both developed and emerging Europe. Mr. Adcock holds a Master of Chemistry, Chemistry, from New College, University of Oxford.

Ian Beattie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Ian joined the firm in 1996 and became Head of Asia ex-Japan in 1997. He began his career at Royal Insurance as an Asian Equity Fund Manager and also ran a balanced fund. Ian is Co-CIO and Managing Partner at New Star Institutional Managers.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

