Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$126 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.2%
Expense Ratio 2.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 77.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in emerging market equity securities traded on foreign stock exchanges. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in stock of companies that are organized in or maintain at least 50% of their assets in, or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from, emerging market countries. The Fund defines equity securities to include: common stocks, preferred stocks (either convertible or non-convertible), rights, warrants, direct equity interests in trusts, partnerships, joint ventures and other unincorporated entities or enterprises, convertible debt instruments and special classes of shares available only to foreigners in markets that restrict ownership of certain shares or classes to their own nationals or residents. The Fund defines an emerging market country as any country included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Emerging market countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa.
The Sub-Adviser’s disciplined investment process seeks to capture returns from identifying the inefficiencies from markets failing to price in the impact of economic liquidity (especially monetary conditions), the under-appreciated impact of structural change, and the underpricing of sustainable competitive advantage in companies. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser generally buys stocks of companies in countries that exhibit these traits and are generating high and improving Returns on Invested Capital and generally sells stocks of companies that are less attractive regarding the aforementioned metrics.
The Fund may also engage in securities lending.
|Period
|DCEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|78.29%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|85.31%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|75.67%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|75.12%
|10 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|81.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|61.09%
|2021
|-8.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|86.55%
|2020
|7.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|27.74%
|2019
|5.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|31.00%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|83.28%
|Period
|DCEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|75.16%
|1 Yr
|4.7%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|78.36%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|75.85%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|71.79%
|10 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|83.52%
* Annualized
|Period
|DCEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|61.09%
|2021
|-8.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|86.55%
|2020
|7.4%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|27.74%
|2019
|5.0%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|31.00%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|80.00%
|DCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|126 M
|717 K
|102 B
|69.95%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|10
|6734
|58.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.2 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|68.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.22%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|45.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DCEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.33%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|63.85%
|Cash
|3.67%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|30.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|23.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|18.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|6.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|18.85%
|DCEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.67%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|7.98%
|Management Fee
|1.35%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|96.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|78.38%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|15.69%
|DCEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DCEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DCEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|77.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|75.83%
|DCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|58.18%
|DCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|DCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DCEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.87%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|95.61%
|DCEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Brian Coffey joined NS Partners in 1988 and is responsible for research and stock selection in Latin America and Africa. Brian began managing Emerging Market portfolios in 1996. He has managed international equity accounts and became Co-Head of emerging markets for New Star since 1998.Mr. Coffey received a B.Sc., General Science, from University College, Galway and a B.Sc., Financial Economics, from the University of London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Oliver Adcock joined New Star in September 2007 from Accenture, where he worked in their capital markets strategy consulting division. Mr. Adcock has responsibility for European stock selection, evaluating both developed and emerging Europe. Mr. Adcock holds a Master of Chemistry, Chemistry, from New College, University of Oxford.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Ian joined the firm in 1996 and became Head of Asia ex-Japan in 1997. He began his career at Royal Insurance as an Asian Equity Fund Manager and also ran a balanced fund. Ian is Co-CIO and Managing Partner at New Star Institutional Managers.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...