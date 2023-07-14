The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in emerging market equity securities traded on foreign stock exchanges. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes) in stock of companies that are organized in or maintain at least 50% of their assets in, or that derive at least 50% of their revenues from, emerging market countries. The Fund defines equity securities to include: common stocks, preferred stocks (either convertible or non-convertible), rights, warrants, direct equity interests in trusts, partnerships, joint ventures and other unincorporated entities or enterprises, convertible debt instruments and special classes of shares available only to foreigners in markets that restrict ownership of certain shares or classes to their own nationals or residents. The Fund defines an emerging market country as any country included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Emerging market countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa.

The Sub-Adviser’s disciplined investment process seeks to capture returns from identifying the inefficiencies from markets failing to price in the impact of economic liquidity (especially monetary conditions), the under-appreciated impact of structural change, and the underpricing of sustainable competitive advantage in companies. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser generally buys stocks of companies in countries that exhibit these traits and are generating high and improving Returns on Invested Capital and generally sells stocks of companies that are less attractive regarding the aforementioned metrics.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.