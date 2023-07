The Fund’s Sub-Adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing primarily in corporate and government bonds using the Sub-Adviser’s active management techniques including sector analysis and allocation through active sector rotation, issuer selection and opportunistic trading. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in corporate bonds of issuers from any country and in government bonds. The Fund defines corporate bonds to include: (1) debt securities issued by a corporation (or equivalent entity), (2) nongovernment mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (MBS), (3) asset-backed securities (ABS) and (4) index-linked bonds. These securities may be issued in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, and subject to restriction on resale. The Fund defines government bonds to include: (1) any United States government issued or guaranteed MBS (Gov-MBS) and debt securities issued by the United States’ Treasury, any agency or instrumentality of the United States; (2) any multi-governmental entity of which the United States is a member; and (3) any state or other political subdivision within the United States or its territories. In general, the Sub-Adviser buys securities that its active management techniques identify as undervalued and sells them when more compelling investments are available. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

The Fund may invest up to 40% of its assets in higher-yielding, higher-risk corporate and government bonds, including high-yield bank loans — also known as “high-yield” or “junk” bonds — with medium to low credit quality ratings. High-yield bonds and bank loans are rated BB+ or lower by S&P, or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), or if unrated determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality. However, the Fund intends to maintain an average portfolio credit quality of investment grade. The bonds in the Fund’s portfolio can be of any maturity.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending.