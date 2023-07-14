The Fund seeks total return (capital appreciation and current income) which exceeds the total return of its benchmark index over a full market cycle. The Fund’s current benchmark index is the Credit Suisse Managed Futures Liquid Total Return USD Index, which was selected as a measure of the performance of a number of trend following investment strategies. Trend following is an investment approach that seeks to invest in a manner that will benefit from persistent trends in price movements, whether that trend is the appreciation or depreciation of an asset’s value.

With a portion of its assets, the Fund will seek to use derivatives, or a combination of derivatives and direct investments, to provide a return that approximates, before fees and expenses, the performance of the BNP Paribas Multi-Asset Trend Index (the “ Index ”). The Index has been designed to seek investment exposure to trends in price movements of a broad universe of assets across different markets, including domestic, foreign and emerging market equities, sovereign bonds and other debt securities, interest rates, currencies and commodities (e.g., energy and precious and industrial metals). The Index was selected, in significant part, because it reflects trend following strategies using a broadly diversified set of investments. The Fund’s investment adviser believes an investment program that includes exposure to the Index as well as the other investments described below provides the potential to earn incremental return that is not highly correlated with the performance of traditional investment strategies and asset classes.

The Fund will separately invest in a portfolio of debt securities to seek to provide additional total return over the long term. The Fund may invest directly in debt instruments or it may invest all or a portion of the Fund’s assets in one or more fixed income funds advised by DoubleLine Capital LP (“DoubleLine Capital”) or a related party of DoubleLine Capital.

The Fund uses investment leverage as part of its principal investment strategies. The Fund expects normally to invest an amount approximately equal to its net assets in a portfolio of debt securities while also maintaining notional exposure to the Index, providing the Fund with economic exposure to the Index in an amount up to the value of the Fund’s net assets. As a result, the Fund’s total investment exposure (investments in debt securities plus notional exposure to the Index) will typically be equal to approximately 200% of the Fund’s net asset value (“ NAV ”). It is possible that the Fund could lose money on both its investments in debt securities and its exposure to the Index at the same time.

The Fund intends to use derivatives in an attempt to create an investment return that approximates (before fees and expenses) the Index’s return. The Fund will use primarily swap transactions, although the Fund may also use futures transactions, where the reference asset is the Index or a modified version of the Index, one or more components of the Index, or an unrelated index or basket of securities. Please see “Index Risk — Note regarding Index-Based Swaps” in the Fund’s Prospectus for more information. The Fund expects to use only a small percentage of its assets to attain the desired exposure to the Index because of the structure of the derivatives the Fund will use. As a result, use of those derivatives, combined with the Fund’s investments in a portfolio of debt securities, will create investment leverage in the Fund’s portfolio. In certain cases, derivatives based on the Index or that use the Index as the reference asset might be unavailable or the pricing of those derivatives might be unfavorable; in those cases, the Fund may attempt to approximate the Index’s return by purchasing some or all of the components of the Index, or portions of the Index, at the time.

To the extent use of the above-described derivatives strategy leaves a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets available for other investment by the Fund, the Fund will invest those assets in a portfolio of debt instruments managed by DoubleLine Capital, the Fund’s sub‑adviser, to seek to provide additional total return over the long term. References to the “Adviser” in this section and in “Principal Risks” below shall refer to DoubleLine Alternatives, the Fund’s investment adviser, except in the case of the discussion of the Fund’s principal investment strategies and principal risks that relate to investing directly in debt securities, in which cases “Adviser” shall refer to DoubleLine Capital, the sub‑adviser to the Fund and the entity primarily responsible for the day‑to‑day management of the Fund’s fixed income portfolio.

The BNP Paribas Multi-Asset Trend Index. The Index is an index the performance of which is designed to reflect exposure to a diverse range of asset classes and geographic regions, weighted based on performance trends and historical volatility. These asset classes and instruments include equities, bonds, commodities, foreign exchange rates and credit default swap instruments. The asset classes are represented in the Index by futures contracts on 19 domestic, foreign and emerging market equity indices, 15 developed market interest rates, 13 commodities (including energy and precious and industrial metals), and 7 developed market currencies, as well as 4 credit indices (each an “ Index Component ”). The Index’s composition is determined daily based on historical trends in the price or level of each Index Component, the short-term and long-term variance of the Index Components, and the covariance between the Index Components, all subject to weighting constraints and a targeted volatility level for the Index of 8%. The Index is denominated in U.S. dollars (“ USD ”). For all Index Components that are not denominated in USD, non‑U.S. currencies will be converted to USD for purposes of determining the composition of the Index. The calculation of the level of the Index is reduced by a number of assumed expenses; see footnote 1 to the Fund’s table entitled “Annual Fund Operating Expenses” in the Fund Summary.

If derivatives designed to provide the Fund a return approximating the Index’s return become unavailable or cost prohibitive or DoubleLine Alternatives determines against investing in them for any reason, DoubleLine Alternatives may seek investment exposure to the asset classes and instruments comprising the Index by investing directly in some or all of the components of the Index or in other investments that, in DoubleLine Alternatives’ view, provide similar investment

exposure to that provided by one or more components of or asset classes represented in the Index. DoubleLine Alternatives or the Fund’s Board of Trustees may in their sole discretion and without advance notice to shareholders select, in place of the Index, another trend following index or a basket of investments. The Fund may gain exposure to any substitute index or basket of investments in any manner DoubleLine Alternatives determines appropriate, including those described above with respect to how the Fund may obtain exposure to the Index.

The Fund intends to invest only a portion of its assets to obtain exposure to the Index; the Fund’s overall portfolio is not designed to replicate the performance of any index. Even if the Fund’s investments in derivative instruments perform in‑line with the Index, the Fund’s performance will deviate, potentially significantly, from the performance of any index used by the Fund because of, among other factors, the performance of the Fund’s investments in fixed income instruments and the investment, operational and other expenses that the Fund incurs.

The Fund will likely enter into swap transactions related to the Index with a limited number of counterparties for the foreseeable future and, until the Fund grows significantly, the Fund expects to obtain exposure to the Index through swap transactions with a single counterparty, BNP Paribas.

The Fund’s Investments in Debt Instruments. Under normal circumstances, to the extent use of the above-described derivatives strategy leaves a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets available for other investment by the Fund, the Fund intends to invest those assets in a portfolio of debt instruments managed by DoubleLine Capital to seek to provide additional total return over the long term. The Fund expects that it will, at least initially, invest all or substantially all of its cash available for investment in debt securities in one or more fixed income funds advised by DoubleLine Capital, including DoubleLine Low Duration Bond Fund, DoubleLine Floating Rate Fund, and/or DoubleLine Income Fund.

As the Fund achieves greater scale, the Fund expects to invest to a greater extent directly in debt instruments. Debt instruments in which the Fund may invest include, by way of example, (i) securities or other income-producing instruments issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations (including inflation-protected securities); (ii) corporate obligations; (iii) mortgage-backed securities (including commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities) and other asset-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, government mortgage pass-through securities, multiclass pass-through securities, private mortgage pass-through securities, stripped mortgage securities ( e.g. , interest-only and principal-only securities), and inverse floaters; (iv) collateralized debt obligations (“ CDOs ”), including collateralized loan obligations (“ CLOs ”); (v) foreign securities (corporate and government, including foreign hybrid securities), including emerging market securities; (vi) fixed and floating rate loans of any kind (including, among others, bank loans, assignments, participations, senior loans, second lien or other subordinated or unsecured fixed or floating rate loans, debtor‑in‑possession loans, exit facilities, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities), which may take the form of loans that contain fewer or less restrictive constraints on the borrower than certain other types of loans (“covenant-lite” loans); (vii) municipal securities and other debt obligations issued by states, local governments, and government-sponsored entities, including their agencies, authorities, and instrumentalities; (viii) inflation-indexed bonds; (ix) convertible securities; (x) preferred securities; (xi) real estate investment trust (“ REIT ”) securities; (xii) payment‑in‑kind bonds; (xiii) zero‑coupon bonds; (xiv) custodial receipts, cash and cash equivalents; (xv) short-term, high quality investments, including, for example, commercial paper, bankers’ acceptances, certificates of deposit, bank time deposits, repurchase agreements, and investments in money market mutual funds or similar pooled investments; and (xvi) other instruments bearing fixed, floating, or variable interest rates of any maturity. The Fund may invest in any level of the capital structure of an issuer of mortgage-backed or asset-backed securities, but does not intend to invest in the equity or “first loss” tranche of such investments.

In managing the Fund’s portfolio of debt instruments, under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will seek to construct an investment portfolio with an overall dollar-weighted average effective duration of between one year and three years. Duration is a measure of the expected life of a fixed income instrument that is used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on bond and mortgage prepayment rates as determined by DoubleLine Capital. The longer a portfolio’s effective duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio of debt instruments may vary materially from its target range, from time to time, and there is no assurance that the effective duration of the portfolio will always be within its target range. DoubleLine Capital monitors the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio of debt instruments to seek to assess and, in its discretion, adjust the Fund’s exposure to interest rate risk.

The Fund may invest in debt instruments of any credit quality, which may include securities that are at the time of investment unrated or rated BB+ or lower by S&P Global Ratings or Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or the

equivalent by any other nationally recognized statistical rating organization or unrated securities judged by DoubleLine Capital to be of comparable quality. Corporate bonds and certain other fixed income instruments rated below investment grade, or such instruments that are unrated and determined by DoubleLine Capital to be of comparable quality, are high yield, high risk bonds, commonly known as “junk bonds.” Generally, lower-rated debt securities offer a higher yield than higher-rated debt securities of similar maturity but are subject to greater risk of loss of principal and interest than higher-rated securities of similar maturity. The Fund may invest up to 33 1/3% of its net assets in junk bonds, bank loans and assignments rated below investment grade or unrated but determined by DoubleLine Capital to be of comparable quality, and credit default swaps of companies in the high yield universe. DoubleLine Capital does not consider the term “junk bonds” to include any mortgage-backed securities or any other asset-backed securities, regardless of their credit rating or credit quality, and accordingly may invest without limit in such investments.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in inverse floater securities and interest-only and principal-only securities. An inverse floater is a type of instrument, which may be backed by or related to a mortgage-backed security, that bears a floating or variable interest rate that moves in the opposite direction to movements in interest rates generally or the interest rate on another security or index. Because an inverse floater inherently carries financial leverage in its coupon rate, it can change very substantially in value in response to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in debt instruments (including hybrid securities) issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities in emerging market countries. An “emerging market country” is a country that, at the time the Fund invests in the related fixed income instruments, is classified as an emerging or developing economy by any supranational organization such as an institution in the World Bank Group or the United Nations, or an agency thereof, or is considered an emerging market country for purposes of constructing a major emerging market securities index.

The Fund may pursue its investment objective and obtain exposures to some or all of the asset classes described above by investing in other investment companies, including, for example, other open‑end or closed‑end investment companies and ETFs, including those sponsored or managed by DoubleLine Capital or its related parties. The Fund may engage in short sales or take short positions, either to earn additional return or to hedge existing investments.

The portfolio managers utilize active asset allocation in managing the Fund’s investments in debt instruments.