YTD Return
-0.7%
1 yr return
-8.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$94 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.6%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|DBLNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.7%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|86.36%
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|94.79%
|3 Yr
|-5.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|82.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|DBLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBLNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|94 M
|100
|124 B
|84.71%
|Number of Holdings
|123
|2
|8175
|80.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.1 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|76.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.59%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|56.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBLNX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.11%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|31.40%
|Cash
|6.46%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|48.98%
|Stocks
|0.42%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|38.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|82.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|66.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|94.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBLNX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBLNX % Rank
|US
|0.42%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|32.99%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|72.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBLNX % Rank
|Securitized
|88.95%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|3.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.85%
|Government
|4.56%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|70.36%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|80.61%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|98.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|74.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DBLNX % Rank
|US
|90.17%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|7.85%
|Non US
|2.94%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|87.65%
|DBLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|57.33%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|23.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|42.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|DBLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DBLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DBLNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|4.61%
|DBLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBLNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.67%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|25.70%
|DBLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DBLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DBLNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.30%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|14.74%
|DBLNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Mr. Hsu is a Global Infrastructure Investments portfolio manager. He has been a member of the investment team at DoubleLine Capital since 2009 focusing on structured products. Prior to joining DoubleLine Capital, he was a member of the investment team at Trust Company of the West for seven years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Mr. Shinoda joined DoubleLine in 2009. He is Chairman of the Structured Products Committee and oversees the non-Agency RMBS team specializing in investing in non-Agency MBS, residential whole loans and other mortgage-related opportunities. He is co-Portfolio Manager on the Total Return, Opportunistic Income, Opportunistic MBS and Strategic MBS strategies, and lead Portfolio Manager overseeing the Mortgage Opportunities private funds. Mr. Shinoda is also a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, as well as, participating in the Global Asset Allocation Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Mr. Chen joined DoubleLine in 2009. He is a Portfolio Manager and heads the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Debt group. He is a permanent member of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation and Structured Products Committees.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
