To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in bonds that are included in the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (or other instruments with similar economic characteristics). In seeking to match index performance, the manager uses a passive management approach and generally purchases a representative sample of the bonds comprising the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Because the fund has expenses, performance will tend to be slightly lower than that of the index. To maintain liquidity, the fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in various short-term, fixed-income securities and money market

instruments. The fund attempts to have a correlation between its performance and that of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index of at least .95 before expenses. A correlation of 1.00 would mean that the fund and the index were perfectly correlated.

The fund's investments are selected by a "sampling" process, which is a statistical process used to select bonds so that the fund has investment characteristics that closely approximate those of the index. By using this sampling process, the fund typically will not invest in all of the securities in the index.

The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based, unmanaged index that covers the U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade (Baa/BBB or higher), fixed-rate, taxable bond market. The index includes bonds from the U.S. Treasury, U.S. government-related, corporate, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities sectors. Although most of the securities in the index are issued by the U.S. Treasury and other U.S. government and agency issuers, the index may include dollar-denominated bonds issued by foreign issuers in which the fund may invest to the extent the index contains such securities. Bloomberg is not affiliated with the fund, and it does not sell or endorse the fund, nor does it guarantee the performance of the fund or the index. The fund may engage in short-term trading in the execution of its investment strategy.

"Bloomberg®" and Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited, the administrator of the index, and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc.