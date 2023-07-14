Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
12.8%
1 yr return
11.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
Net Assets
$779 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.7%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 20.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Core Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks. Davenport & Company LLC (the “Advisor”) will generally invest in common stocks of companies that show strong capital appreciation potential, have strong and focused management, solid balance sheets and a history of proven results. In determining whether a company has the potential for appreciation, the Advisor will focus on several criteria, including, among other things:
|●
|market leadership
|●
|wide economic moat (competitive advantage that may be difficult to replicate
|●
|financial flexibility
|●
|global reach
|●
|consistent growth
The Advisor attempts to control risk through diversification among major market sectors, but at times, may emphasize a particular business sector. The Advisor does not limit the Fund to any particular capitalization requirement. At any time, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in small, unseasoned companies.
The Fund may invest in shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in ETFs.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help the Fund achieve its investment objective.
A security will be sold when the Advisor believes the security no longer has the potential for strong capital appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when more attractive opportunities become available, or when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position for the security within the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|DAVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|92.52%
|1 Yr
|11.9%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|68.78%
|3 Yr
|3.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|27.65%
|5 Yr
|4.9%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|30.49%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|36.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|DAVPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|9.87%
|2021
|6.3%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|33.81%
|2020
|4.0%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|91.37%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|20.35%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|43.95%
|DAVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DAVPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|779 M
|189 K
|222 B
|58.75%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|2
|3509
|73.37%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|256 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|64.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.65%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|89.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DAVPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.45%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|50.95%
|Cash
|1.55%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|45.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|35.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|40.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|31.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|30.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DAVPX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.11%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|3.46%
|Technology
|18.08%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|96.13%
|Communication Services
|14.05%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|16.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.38%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|65.46%
|Healthcare
|12.85%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|47.65%
|Basic Materials
|7.01%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|3.13%
|Industrials
|4.30%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|70.82%
|Energy
|3.94%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|13.60%
|Real Estate
|2.65%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|20.53%
|Consumer Defense
|1.63%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|77.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|53.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DAVPX % Rank
|US
|93.12%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|60.51%
|Non US
|5.33%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|31.49%
|DAVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|58.52%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|80.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|70.24%
|DAVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|DAVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DAVPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|20.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|24.07%
|DAVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DAVPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|11.40%
|DAVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|DAVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DAVPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.04%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|23.15%
|DAVPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 1998
24.39
24.4%
Michael S. Beall, CFA joined Davenport & Company in 1980 and is an Executive Vice President, Director and Chairman of the IPC. Mr. Beall has been a member of the IPC since June 1991.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1999
22.43
22.4%
Serves on Davenport's Executive Committee and Board of Directors; President of the Davenport Mutual Funds; Past President, Richmond Society of Financial Analysts; Previously served as Portfolio Manager for Central Fidelity Bank
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2002
19.43
19.4%
E. Trigg Brown, Jr. (age 57) joined Davenport & Company LLC in 1982 and currently serves as a Financial Advisor and the Branch Manager of the Advisor’s Richmond, Virginia branch. Mr. Brown is a member of the Advisor’s Executive Committee and has been a member of the Investment Policy Committee since October 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2007
14.84
14.8%
Robert B. Giles joined Davenport & Company in 1967 and currently serves as an Executive Vice President and Director. Mr. Giles has been a member of the IPC since July 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2010
11.84
11.8%
George L. Smith, III, CFA (age 41) joined Davenport & Company in 1997 and currently serves as a Senior Vice President, Director and coordinator of the buy-side research for the firm. Mr. Smith is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and has been a member of the IPC since July 2010. .
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 2019
2.96
3.0%
Christopher G. Pearson, CFA joined Davenport & Company LLC in 2006 and is First Vice President and a buy-side analyst for the firm. Mr. Pearson is a member of the firm’s Portfolio Review Committee. Mr. Pearson earned his BA in Business Administration from University of Richmond.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2020
2.38
2.4%
Joel Ray is a member of the Davenport Investment Policy Committee as well as the Director of Equity Research. He has been in the industry since 1981 and at Davenport & Company since 2004. Joel received his BA in Biology from Colgate University and his MBA from Cornell University (Johnson). He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
