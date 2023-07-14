Under normal circumstances, the Core Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks. Davenport & Company LLC (the “Advisor”) will generally invest in common stocks of companies that show strong capital appreciation potential, have strong and focused management, solid balance sheets and a history of proven results. In determining whether a company has the potential for appreciation, the Advisor will focus on several criteria, including, among other things:

● market leadership

● wide economic moat (competitive advantage that may be difficult to replicate

● financial flexibility

● global reach

● consistent growth

The Advisor attempts to control risk through diversification among major market sectors, but at times, may emphasize a particular business sector. The Advisor does not limit the Fund to any particular capitalization requirement. At any time, the Fund may invest a portion of its assets in small, unseasoned companies.

The Fund may invest in shares of exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to increase the Fund’s exposure to the broad market or to industry sectors without purchasing a large number of individual securities. Such ETFs will typically hold a portfolio of securities designed to track the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs differ from traditional mutual funds in that their shares are listed on a securities exchange and can be traded intraday. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in ETFs.

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in common stocks of foreign issuers when, in the Advisor’s opinion, such investments would be advantageous to the Fund and help the Fund achieve its investment objective.

A security will be sold when the Advisor believes the security no longer has the potential for strong capital appreciation, when it meets its targeted price, when the fundamentals of the issuer’s business or general market conditions have changed, when more attractive opportunities become available, or when strong performance has resulted in an outsized position for the security within the Fund’s portfolio.