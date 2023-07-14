Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
10.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
Net Assets
$78.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.6%
Expense Ratio 1.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of mid cap companies. The Fund considers “mid cap” companies to be those with market capitalizations similar to companies listed on the Russell MidCap® Value Index at the time of investment. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalization of companies listed on the Russell MidCap® Value Index ranged from $363.0 million to $61.0 billion and the median was $10.4 billion.
Using fundamental, bottom-up research, the Fund’s portfolio manager utilizes a multi-factored valuation method to identify stocks of mid cap companies that he believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. To identify these companies, the Fund’s portfolio manager looks for companies with earnings, cash flows and/or assets that he believes are not accurately reflected in the companies’ market values. The portfolio manager also considers various ratios, including the price-to-earnings or price-to-book value ratios and whether the companies’ securities have a favorable dividend and/or interest-paying history and whether such payments are expected to continue. The portfolio manager attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the portfolio manager believes more accurately reflects the fair value of the company.
The Fund seeks to preserve capital in down markets and to diversify its portfolio in traditional, as well as relative, value-oriented investments. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. mid cap companies. This policy may be changed only upon at least 60 days’ advance notice to shareholders. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks and warrants), equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may also invest in high grade government bonds. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.
|Period
|DALCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|26.51%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|25.46%
|3 Yr
|12.6%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|27.96%
|5 Yr
|3.6%*
|-14.9%
|42.0%
|21.11%
|10 Yr
|6.3%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|7.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|DALCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|17.82%
|2021
|10.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|41.71%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|76.57%
|2019
|4.0%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|78.93%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|12.64%
|Period
|DALCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-19.1%
|22.1%
|24.67%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-29.4%
|36.6%
|20.68%
|3 Yr
|12.6%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|27.49%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|-13.5%
|42.0%
|21.94%
|10 Yr
|7.1%*
|-3.7%
|21.6%
|17.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|DALCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|17.82%
|2021
|10.2%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|41.71%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|76.57%
|2019
|4.0%
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|78.93%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|12.93%
|DALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DALCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|78.9 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|89.27%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|9
|2354
|76.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.7 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|91.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.61%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|53.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DALCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.27%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|89.76%
|Cash
|4.73%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|10.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|55.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|55.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|55.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|55.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DALCX % Rank
|Industrials
|17.91%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|29.13%
|Financial Services
|17.60%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|56.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.31%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|16.80%
|Utilities
|9.93%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|10.24%
|Consumer Defense
|8.00%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|18.11%
|Real Estate
|7.63%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|58.79%
|Basic Materials
|6.69%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|35.96%
|Healthcare
|6.35%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|83.46%
|Energy
|5.06%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|77.43%
|Technology
|4.74%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|91.34%
|Communication Services
|1.79%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|62.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|DALCX % Rank
|US
|93.48%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|59.06%
|Non US
|1.79%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|71.13%
|DALCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.06%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|46.11%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|75.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|13.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|24.56%
|DALCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|DALCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|DALCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|23.41%
|DALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DALCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.88%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|74.41%
|DALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|DALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|DALCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.75%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|50.13%
|DALCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2020
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.708
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2014
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2008
13.93
13.9%
From November 2006 through June 2008, Mr. Leach served as Investment Analyst for the Adviser and, in this position, provided research and assistance to the portfolio manager for the Funds. Mr. Leach is a founding Member of theDean Capital Management, LLC, Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer, and has lead responsibility over the firm’s mid-cap value strategy. Mr. Leach started his investment career as an investment analyst for American Century in September 1997, serving as a senior investment analyst from February 2003 until October 2006. Doug received his BA from Central Missouri State and his MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City. He is a CFA charter holder and member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
