Name

As of 10/08/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Dean Mid Cap Value Fund

DALCX | Fund

$27.23

$98 M

0.94%

$0.26

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.7%

1 yr return

26.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

Net Assets

$98 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DALCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Dean Mid Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dean Fund
  • Inception Date
    Aug 26, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Douglas Leach

Fund Description

The Fund primarily invests in equity securities of mid cap companies. The Fund considers “mid cap” companies to be those with market capitalizations similar to companies listed on the Russell MidCap® Value Index at the time of investment. As of March 31, 2024, the market capitalization of companies listed on the Russell MidCap® Value Index ranged from $348.0 million to $89.0 billion and the median was $10.9 billion.

Using fundamental, bottom-up research, the Fund’s portfolio manager utilizes a multi-factored valuation method to identify stocks of mid cap companies that he believes are undervalued at the time of purchase. To identify these companies, the Fund’s portfolio manager looks for companies with earnings, cash flows and/or assets that he believes are not accurately reflected in the companies’ market values. The portfolio manager also considers various ratios, including the price-to-earnings or price-to-book value ratios and whether the companies’ securities have a favorable dividend and/or interest-paying history and whether such payments are expected to continue. The portfolio manager attempts to purchase the stocks of these undervalued companies and hold each stock until it has returned to favor in the market and the price has increased to, or is higher than, a level the portfolio manager believes more accurately reflects the fair value of the company.

The Fund seeks to preserve capital in down markets and to diversify its portfolio in traditional, as well as relative, value-oriented investments. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. mid cap companies. This policy may be changed only upon at least 60 days’ advance notice to shareholders. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks (such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks and warrants), equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may also invest in high grade government bonds. The Fund may from time to time overweight its investments in certain market sectors.

Read More

DALCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% 2.7% 25.0% 11.72%
1 Yr 26.4% 12.4% 42.7% 46.05%
3 Yr 10.1%* -2.3% 14.8% 9.12%
5 Yr 11.2%* 1.5% 19.4% 45.45%
10 Yr 10.1%* 1.8% 12.5% 12.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 6.9% -11.3% 33.3% 61.75%
2022 -9.5% -41.6% 2.3% 16.02%
2021 21.5% -41.5% 44.9% 41.55%
2020 -2.9% -29.0% 22.1% 76.06%
2019 17.0% -8.1% 31.2% 79.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.7% 2.7% 25.0% 11.72%
1 Yr 26.4% 12.4% 42.7% 46.05%
3 Yr 10.1%* -2.3% 14.8% 9.12%
5 Yr 11.2%* 1.5% 19.4% 45.45%
10 Yr 10.1%* 1.8% 12.5% 12.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DALCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 12.8% -3.7% 36.5% 44.54%
2022 -4.7% -35.0% 2.4% 18.51%
2021 28.3% 6.2% 48.3% 55.68%
2020 -2.0% -22.9% 23.2% 83.38%
2019 26.9% -3.0% 35.7% 48.26%

NAV & Total Return History

DALCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DALCX Category Low Category High DALCX % Rank
Net Assets 98 M 991 K 28 B 86.65%
Number of Holdings 58 8 2308 79.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.4 M 319 K 5.52 B 82.29%
Weighting of Top 10 22.55% 4.6% 100.3% 44.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Pilgrim's Pride Corp. 3.07%
  2. Encompass Health Corp. 2.37%
  3. Huntington Conservative Deposit Account 2.33%
  4. Raymond James Financial, Inc. 2.22%
  5. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. 2.14%
  6. Entergy Corp. 2.12%
  7. L3 Harris Technologies, Inc. 2.10%
  8. International Flavors Fragrances, Inc. 2.09%
  9. OGE Energy Corp. 2.07%
  10. Dover Corp. 2.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DALCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.59% 56.67% 103.53% 71.93%
Cash 		2.41% 0.00% 38.75% 31.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.68% 65.40%
Other 		0.00% -0.10% 7.30% 76.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 60.55%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.59% 61.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DALCX % Rank
Industrials 		17.91% 0.00% 29.02% 28.22%
Financial Services 		17.60% 0.00% 60.11% 55.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.31% 0.00% 29.62% 17.53%
Utilities 		9.93% 0.00% 24.69% 10.41%
Consumer Defense 		8.00% 0.00% 33.79% 17.53%
Real Estate 		7.63% 0.00% 40.74% 59.73%
Basic Materials 		6.69% 0.00% 23.88% 37.81%
Healthcare 		6.35% 0.00% 32.47% 83.29%
Energy 		5.06% 0.00% 29.17% 78.63%
Technology 		4.74% 0.00% 30.07% 91.51%
Communication Services 		1.79% 0.00% 19.80% 61.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DALCX % Rank
US 		97.59% 56.67% 103.53% 58.58%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.85% 69.48%

DALCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.06% 16.92% 44.81%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.20% 71.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 13.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 24.56%

Sales Fees

DALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DALCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 227.00% 24.48%

DALCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DALCX Category Low Category High DALCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.94% 0.00% 22.79% 20.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DALCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annual Quarterly Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DALCX Category Low Category High DALCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.75% -1.84% 4.73% 50.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DALCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

DALCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Leach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2008

13.93

13.9%

From November 2006 through June 2008, Mr. Leach served as Investment Analyst for the Adviser and, in this position, provided research and assistance to the portfolio manager for the Funds. Mr. Leach is a founding Member of theDean Capital Management, LLC, Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer, and has lead responsibility over the firm’s mid-cap value strategy. Mr. Leach started his investment career as an investment analyst for American Century in September 1997, serving as a senior investment analyst from February 2003 until October 2006. Doug received his BA from Central Missouri State and his MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City. He is a CFA charter holder and member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.2 10.92

