Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

DFA Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio

DAADX | Fund

$9.40

$373 M

0.89%

$0.08

-

Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

17.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$373 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

DAADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    DFA Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Dimensional Fund Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

To achieve the Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio’s investment objective, the Advisor implements an integrated investment approach that combines research, portfolio design, portfolio management, and trading functions. As further described below, the Portfolio’s design emphasizes long-term drivers of expected returns identified by the Advisor’s research, while balancing risk through broad diversification across companies and sectors. The Advisor’s portfolio management and trading processes further balance those long-term drivers of expected returns with shorter-term drivers of expected returns and trading costs.
The Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio is designed to purchase a broad and diverse group of equity securities associated with emerging markets authorized for investment by the Advisor’s Investment Committee (“Approved Markets”), which may include frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development) but which does not include China. The Portfolio will invest in companies of all sizes, with increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. The Portfolio’s increased exposure to smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies may be achieved by decreasing the allocation of the Portfolio’s assets to larger capitalization, higher relative price, or lower profitability companies. An equity issuer is considered to have a high relative price (i.e., a growth stock) primarily because it has a high price in relation to its book value. An equity issuer is considered to have a low relative price (i.e., a value stock) primarily because it has a low price in relation to its book value. In assessing relative price, the Advisor may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. An equity issuer is considered to have high profitability because it has high earnings or profits from operations in relation to its book value or assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing relative price and profitability are subject to change from time to time.
As a non‑fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio will invest at least 80% of its net assets in emerging markets equity investments that are defined in the Prospectus as Approved Market securities. In determining which countries are eligible Approved Markets for the Portfolio, the Advisor may consider various factors, including, without limitation, the data, analysis, and classification of countries published or disseminated by the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (commonly known as the World Bank), the International Finance Corporation, FTSE International, and MSCI.
The Advisor may also increase or reduce the Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio’s exposure to an eligible company, or exclude a company, based on shorter-term considerations, such as a company’s price momentum and investment characteristics. In assessing a company’s investment characteristics, the Advisor considers ratios such as recent changes in assets divided by total assets. The criteria the Advisor uses for assessing a company’s investment characteristics are subject to change from time to time. In addition, the Advisor seeks to reduce trading costs using a flexible trading approach that looks for opportunities to participate in the available market liquidity, while managing turnover and explicit transaction costs.
The Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio may gain exposure to companies in Approved Markets by purchasing equity securities in the form of depositary receipts, which may be listed or traded outside the issuer’s domicile country. The Portfolio may purchase or sell futures contracts and options on futures contracts for Approved Market or other equity market securities and indices, including those of the United States, to increase or decrease equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows to or outflows from the Portfolio. Because many of the Portfolio’s investments may be denominated in foreign currencies, the Portfolio may enter into foreign currency exchange transactions, including foreign currency forward contracts, in connection with the settlement of foreign securities or to transfer cash balances from one currency to another currency.
The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to generate additional income.
Read More

DAADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -11.0% 30.2% 9.07%
1 Yr 17.9% -12.7% 29.2% 7.41%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period DAADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -30.3% 30.2% 8.45%
1 Yr 17.9% -48.9% 29.2% 6.40%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period DAADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

DAADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

DAADX Category Low Category High DAADX % Rank
Net Assets 373 M 717 K 102 B 53.58%
Number of Holdings 3653 10 6734 1.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 53.8 M 340 K 19.3 B 65.21%
Weighting of Top 10 14.80% 2.8% 71.7% 95.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 5.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High DAADX % Rank
Stocks 		98.70% 0.90% 110.97% 29.36%
Cash 		1.19% -23.67% 20.19% 66.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 6.07% 17.97%
Other 		0.06% -1.48% 9.95% 11.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 63.58%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 67.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAADX % Rank
Technology 		25.43% 0.00% 47.50% 31.57%
Financial Services 		17.11% 0.00% 48.86% 77.88%
Basic Materials 		14.94% 0.00% 30.03% 3.62%
Industrials 		9.46% 0.00% 43.53% 17.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.46% 0.00% 48.94% 87.58%
Consumer Defense 		5.86% 0.00% 28.13% 56.92%
Communication Services 		5.45% 0.00% 39.29% 82.15%
Healthcare 		4.44% 0.00% 93.26% 39.59%
Energy 		4.29% 0.00% 24.80% 48.38%
Utilities 		2.64% 0.00% 39.12% 30.27%
Real Estate 		1.91% 0.00% 17.15% 41.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High DAADX % Rank
Non US 		98.23% -4.71% 112.57% 24.90%
US 		0.47% -1.60% 104.72% 54.69%

DAADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

DAADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 41.06% 91.24%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 2.00% 5.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

DAADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

DAADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

DAADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

DAADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

DAADX Category Low Category High DAADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 12.61% 27.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

DAADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

DAADX Category Low Category High DAADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

DAADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

DAADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Allen Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Allen Pu is Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, a member of the Investment Commit- tee, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Pu joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Pu has an M.B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Caltech, and a B.S. from Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.

William Collins-Dean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Will Collins-Dean is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Collins-Dean received his MBA from the University of Chicago and is bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University. Mr. Collins-Dean joined the Sub-Adviser in 2014 and has been a portfolio manager since 2016.

Bhanu Singh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Bhanu P. Singh is Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Sub-Adviser. Mr. Singh joined Dimensional originally in 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since 2012. Mr. Singh has an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mary Phillips

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Mary T. Phillips, CFA, Deputy Head of Portfolio Management, North America, Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional, joined Dimensional in 2012 and has been a portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Phillips began managing Dimensional’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in March 2018. Ms. Phillips earned an MBA with concentration in analytic finance, statistics and econometrics, and managerial and organizational behavior from the University of Chicago and a BA from the University of Puget Sound.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

