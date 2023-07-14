Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
16.7%
1 yr return
4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$55.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund pursues its investment objectives by applying a hybrid research process, which uses both quantitative and qualitative criteria. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) uses the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model, to quantitatively assess the attractiveness of a large universe of stocks based primarily on an analysis of changing patterns of earnings estimates for a company. The primary aim of the Zacks Rank model is to identify those companies most likely to experience positive earnings estimate revisions. From a smaller universe of stocks that are highly ranked by the quantitative model (approximately 300 securities), the portfolio manager selects stocks with strong earnings potential using traditional “bottom-up” valuation metrics. Portfolio construction is driven by modern portfolio theory incorporating strict risk controls. Under normal circumstances, the Advisor expects to invest primarily in equity securities with an emphasis on equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund seeks to diversify its assets by investing in securities from a pool of more than one dozen industry sectors and over 200 industry groups. The Advisor allocates assets opportunistically based on market information and is not constrained by market capitalization or style parameters. Sector, capitalization and style allocations generally result from market trends regarding earnings information.
The Fund is designed to be a “core” fund that seeks to combine both value and growth characteristics. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund also may invest in equity securities of Canadian issuers and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.
|Period
|CZOVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|44.15%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|83.69%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|61.87%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|55.59%
|10 Yr
|3.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|47.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|CZOVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|84.60%
|2021
|10.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|27.73%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|66.91%
|2019
|4.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|76.98%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|53.33%
|Period
|CZOVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|39.58%
|1 Yr
|4.2%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|74.87%
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|62.00%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|49.26%
|10 Yr
|7.4%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|43.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|CZOVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|84.68%
|2021
|10.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|28.19%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|66.83%
|2019
|4.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|76.98%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|26.00%
|CZOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZOVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.7 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|89.43%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|2
|4154
|50.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.3 M
|288 K
|270 B
|90.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.82%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|88.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZOVX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.10%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|87.85%
|Cash
|4.09%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|8.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|16.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|11.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|12.68%
|Other
|-0.19%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|99.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZOVX % Rank
|Technology
|24.86%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|36.91%
|Healthcare
|14.76%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|40.89%
|Financial Services
|13.64%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|44.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.49%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|54.67%
|Consumer Defense
|8.22%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|23.28%
|Industrials
|7.84%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|82.16%
|Communication Services
|6.92%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|72.82%
|Energy
|5.65%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|16.00%
|Real Estate
|3.05%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|37.60%
|Utilities
|2.60%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|52.53%
|Basic Materials
|1.96%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|77.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZOVX % Rank
|US
|95.25%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|60.60%
|Non US
|0.85%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|78.19%
|CZOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|29.32%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|92.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|37.72%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|47.30%
|CZOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|16.85%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CZOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|1.72%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CZOVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|48.61%
|CZOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZOVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.67%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|54.48%
|CZOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CZOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZOVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.28%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|72.78%
|CZOVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 05, 2005
16.5
16.5%
Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
