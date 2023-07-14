The Fund pursues its investment objectives by applying a hybrid research process, which uses both quantitative and qualitative criteria. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) uses the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model, to quantitatively assess the attractiveness of a large universe of stocks based primarily on an analysis of changing patterns of earnings estimates for a company. The primary aim of the Zacks Rank model is to identify those companies most likely to experience positive earnings estimate revisions. From a smaller universe of stocks that are highly ranked by the quantitative model (approximately 300 securities), the portfolio manager selects stocks with strong earnings potential using traditional “bottom-up” valuation metrics. Portfolio construction is driven by modern portfolio theory incorporating strict risk controls. Under normal circumstances, the Advisor expects to invest primarily in equity securities with an emphasis on equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund seeks to diversify its assets by investing in securities from a pool of more than one dozen industry sectors and over 200 industry groups. The Advisor allocates assets opportunistically based on market information and is not constrained by market capitalization or style parameters. Sector, capitalization and style allocations generally result from market trends regarding earnings information.

The Fund is designed to be a “core” fund that seeks to combine both value and growth characteristics. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund also may invest in equity securities of Canadian issuers and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.