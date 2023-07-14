Home
Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

Net Assets

$55.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

CZOVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Zacks All-Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Zacks Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mitch Zacks

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objectives by applying a hybrid research process, which uses both quantitative and qualitative criteria. Zacks Investment Management, Inc. (the “Advisor”) uses the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model, to quantitatively assess the attractiveness of a large universe of stocks based primarily on an analysis of changing patterns of earnings estimates for a company. The primary aim of the Zacks Rank model is to identify those companies most likely to experience positive earnings estimate revisions. From a smaller universe of stocks that are highly ranked by the quantitative model (approximately 300 securities), the portfolio manager selects stocks with strong earnings potential using traditional “bottom-up” valuation metrics. Portfolio construction is driven by modern portfolio theory incorporating strict risk controls. Under normal circumstances, the Advisor expects to invest primarily in equity securities with an emphasis on equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund seeks to diversify its assets by investing in securities from a pool of more than one dozen industry sectors and over 200 industry groups. The Advisor allocates assets opportunistically based on market information and is not constrained by market capitalization or style parameters. Sector, capitalization and style allocations generally result from market trends regarding earnings information.

The Fund is designed to be a “core” fund that seeks to combine both value and growth characteristics. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund also may invest in equity securities of Canadian issuers and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other institutions as a means of earning additional income.

Read More

CZOVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CZOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -14.3% 35.6% 44.15%
1 Yr 4.2% -34.9% 38.6% 83.69%
3 Yr 4.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 61.87%
5 Yr 1.7%* -30.5% 97.2% 55.59%
10 Yr 3.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 47.98%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CZOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -56.3% 28.9% 84.60%
2021 10.4% -20.5% 152.6% 27.73%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 66.91%
2019 4.3% -8.3% 8.9% 76.98%
2018 -3.0% -13.5% 12.6% 53.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CZOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -20.5% 35.6% 39.58%
1 Yr 4.2% -34.9% 40.3% 74.87%
3 Yr 4.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 62.00%
5 Yr 3.8%* -29.8% 97.2% 49.26%
10 Yr 7.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 43.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CZOVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.1% -56.3% 28.9% 84.68%
2021 10.4% -20.5% 152.6% 28.19%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 66.83%
2019 4.3% -8.3% 8.9% 76.98%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.6% 26.00%

NAV & Total Return History

CZOVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CZOVX Category Low Category High CZOVX % Rank
Net Assets 55.7 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 89.43%
Number of Holdings 104 2 4154 50.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.3 M 288 K 270 B 90.79%
Weighting of Top 10 22.82% 1.8% 106.2% 88.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 3.79%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.44%
  3. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 2.86%
  4. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 2.86%
  5. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 2.86%
  6. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 2.86%
  7. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 2.86%
  8. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 2.86%
  9. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 2.86%
  10. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CZOVX % Rank
Stocks 		96.10% 0.00% 130.24% 87.85%
Cash 		4.09% -102.29% 100.00% 8.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 11.86%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 12.68%
Other 		-0.19% -13.91% 134.98% 99.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CZOVX % Rank
Technology 		24.86% 0.00% 48.94% 36.91%
Healthcare 		14.76% 0.00% 60.70% 40.89%
Financial Services 		13.64% 0.00% 55.59% 44.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.49% 0.00% 30.33% 54.67%
Consumer Defense 		8.22% 0.00% 47.71% 23.28%
Industrials 		7.84% 0.00% 29.90% 82.16%
Communication Services 		6.92% 0.00% 27.94% 72.82%
Energy 		5.65% 0.00% 41.64% 16.00%
Real Estate 		3.05% 0.00% 31.91% 37.60%
Utilities 		2.60% 0.00% 20.91% 52.53%
Basic Materials 		1.96% 0.00% 25.70% 77.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CZOVX % Rank
US 		95.25% 0.00% 127.77% 60.60%
Non US 		0.85% 0.00% 32.38% 78.19%

CZOVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CZOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.01% 49.27% 29.32%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 92.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 37.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 47.30%

Sales Fees

CZOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% 16.85%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CZOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 1.72%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CZOVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 496.00% 48.61%

CZOVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CZOVX Category Low Category High CZOVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.67% 0.00% 24.06% 54.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CZOVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CZOVX Category Low Category High CZOVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -54.00% 6.06% 72.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CZOVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CZOVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mitch Zacks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2005

16.5

16.5%

Mitch is the senior portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management and oversees all investment research activities at the firm. Mitch is an expert on quantitative investment strategies and developed many of the proprietary models used by the firm. Mitch wrote a weekly finance column for the Chicago Sun- Times and has written two books on quantitative investment strategies: Ahead of the Market, Harper Collins 2003, which focuses on the earnings estimate revision investment anomaly and The Little Book of Stock Market Profits, which was published in 2011 and provides an overview of several other significant equity investment anomalies. Prior to joining Zacks Investment Management in 1997, Mitch was an investment banking analyst at Lazard Freres in New York. Mitch graduated cum laude from Yale University with distinction in his major of Economics. He received his M.B.A with high honors in his concentration of Analytic Finance and Statistics from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

