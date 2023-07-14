Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$1.38 B
Holdings in Top 10
8.7%
Expense Ratio 1.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 59.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|CZMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.38 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|22.24%
|Number of Holdings
|693
|2
|2519
|14.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|120 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|35.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|8.67%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|78.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.87%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|59.01%
|Cash
|2.13%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|39.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|65.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|64.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|64.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|64.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZMSX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.21%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|21.13%
|Financial Services
|17.53%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|25.09%
|Technology
|15.47%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|30.93%
|Healthcare
|12.10%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|58.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.74%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|72.16%
|Energy
|7.23%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|24.40%
|Real Estate
|5.82%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|65.29%
|Basic Materials
|4.34%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|56.87%
|Utilities
|2.93%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|36.60%
|Consumer Defense
|2.66%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|79.90%
|Communication Services
|0.96%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|87.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZMSX % Rank
|US
|95.60%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|58.16%
|Non US
|2.27%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|37.59%
|CZMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.13%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|44.48%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|71.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|17.63%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|CZMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CZMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CZMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|59.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|61.16%
|CZMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|75.72%
|CZMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CZMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|60.55%
|CZMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2012
10.12
10.1%
Christian Stadlinger is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Dr. Stadlinger serves as the lead portfolio manager on a small-cap value product. Dr. Stadlinger joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Stadlinger worked as a team leader and senior portfolio manager on the domestic emerging value investment team at BlackRock, where he managed small-cap and mid-cap value portfolios for corporate, institutional and high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, Dr. Stadlinger managed small-cap value mutual fund and institutional portfolios at Morgan Stanley Asset Management. He has been a member of the investment community since 1989. Dr. Stadlinger received an M.S. in Economics and Computer Science from the University of Vienna and a Ph.D. in Economics from Northwestern University. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2012
10.12
10.1%
Jarl Ginsberg is a portfolio manager with Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC . Previously, he is a portfolio co-manager and senior research analyst Columbia Management, responsible for Nations Small Cap Value Fund. Mr. Ginsberg may also manage other investment products for both BACAP and Columbia Management. He is responsible for research, stock selection and portfolio construction for the small-cap product. Prior to joining the Value Strategies Team in 2003, Mr. Ginsberg worked for Pilgrim, Baxter, & Associates from 2002 to 2003 as a research analyst, and BlackRock Inc. as co-manager for the mid-cap value product and analyst for the small-cap value product from 1998 to 2002. Mr. Ginsberg has been in the investment community since 1987. Mr. Ginsberg earned his bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics/Economics from Brown University and his MPPM in Finance from the Yale School of Management. He is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and is a member of CFA Institute (formerly AIMR).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2012
9.67
9.7%
Bob is a Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Conestoga Capital Advisors, and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Small and SMid Cap strategies. Bob serves as Chief Investment Officer of the firm, overseeing all aspects of the portfolio management and investment processes. Prior to Conestoga, Bob was a Portfolio Manager/Analyst and Director of Equity Research at Martindale Andres & Company. Bob's portfolio management and research expertise was focused on small capitalization companies. While at Martindale Andres & Co., he was responsible for $100 Million in individual and institutional small cap accounts. Before his employment at Martindale Andres, Bob worked with the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division where he analyzed the economic and financial aspects of various industries for evidence of antitrust violations. Bob received his M.B.A. from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in 1995; in 1991, he received a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2014
8.42
8.4%
Joe is a Managing Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager for the Small Cap strategy. He also serves as an analyst for the firm’s SMid and Mid Cap equity strategies. Joe is Conestoga’s Director of Research, where his responsibilities include coordinating the firm's fundamental research approach to selecting securities. He joined Conestoga in December 2008 from McHugh Associates, where he was Senior Vice President/Portfolio Manager and a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to joining McHugh in 2001, Joe was a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Pitcairn Trust Company. He is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree, and he earned a Masters of Business Administration from Temple University. He is a CFA Charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2015
6.62
6.6%
Tom is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. He joined BMO Asset Management in 2005. Previously, he served as a vice president and portfolio manager at Columbia Management and as an equity research analyst at William Blair & Company, LLC. He entered the investment industry in 1994. He holds an M.A. in accounting and a B.B.A. in finance and accounting from the University of Michigan. In addition, Tom is a CFA® charterholder, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2018
3.45
3.5%
Felise L. Agranoff, managing director, is a portfolio manager and research analyst within the U.S. Equity Group. An employee since 2004, Felise is a co-portfolio manager of the Mid Cap Growth, Growth Advantage and Small Cap Growth Strategies. Additionally, she has research responsibility for the small and mid cap industrial sector as well as mid cap financials and business services. Prior to joining the growth team as a research analyst in 2006, Felise previously worked on the J.P. Morgan U.S. Equity Large Cap fundamental research team. Felise obtained a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia. She is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 13, 2019
3.3
3.3%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 13, 2019
3.3
3.3%
Mr. Thomes coordinates the day-to-day management of the Small Cap Diversified Value portfolio. He also provides broad analytical support, creates general market and investment strategy commentaries, and acts as a liaison between the investment and client service teams. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Thomes was a global equity senior research associate for Jeffrey Slocum and Associates, Inc., an institutional investment consultant based in Minneapolis. At Slocum, he was responsible for directing wide-ranging equity research projects as well as conducting equity investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes began his investment career as a research analyst at Berthel Schutter LLC, a consulting firm where he conducted equity and fixed income investment manager due diligence. Mr. Thomes, a CFA charterholder, received his BS in Entrepreneurial Management and Finance from the University of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Ernesto is the managing director of active equities and a portfolio manager at BMO Global Asset Management. He joined the company in 2005. Ernesto began his investment management career in 1992 with Batterymarch Financial Management. He holds a Ph.D. and an M.S. in statistics from Harvard University and a B.S. in mathematics from MIT.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 06, 2021
0.9
0.9%
Jason joined BMO Asset Management Inc in 2008 and is responsible for equity portfolio management and research. Jason began his experience in the investment industry in 1998, and was the Managing Director, Head of Research for Quantitative Services Group. Jason holds an MBA in Finance from Notre Dame and a BS in Business, with a major in Finance and a minor in Physics from Miami University. In addition, Jason holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation, is a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Chicago and the Chicago Quantitative Alliance
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
