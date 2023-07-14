Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
-6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$506 M
Holdings in Top 10
69.6%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 203.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CZAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|60.57%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|53.09%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|46.99%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|77.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CZAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.5%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|25.56%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|59.68%
|2020
|1.6%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|28.44%
|2019
|1.0%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.9%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|N/A
|CZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|506 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|26.94%
|Number of Holdings
|1420
|4
|4478
|14.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.05 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|41.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.63%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|57.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZAMX % Rank
|Cash
|121.02%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|64.31%
|Stocks
|22.63%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|57.95%
|Other
|8.32%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|38.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.51%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|21.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.36%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|16.61%
|Bonds
|-53.85%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|19.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZAMX % Rank
|Technology
|24.70%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|1.97%
|Healthcare
|14.59%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|14.96%
|Industrials
|12.70%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|10.63%
|Financial Services
|10.77%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|76.38%
|Communication Services
|9.77%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|68.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.09%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|88.19%
|Utilities
|6.37%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|58.27%
|Consumer Defense
|4.71%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|92.52%
|Real Estate
|4.29%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|72.83%
|Energy
|3.96%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|79.53%
|Basic Materials
|1.06%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|77.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CZAMX % Rank
|US
|20.23%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|53.00%
|Non US
|2.40%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|61.48%
|CZAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|71.94%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|59.36%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|CZAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CZAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CZAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|203.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|62.90%
|CZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.35%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|99.65%
|CZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CZAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.23%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|38.13%
|CZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2012
10.11
10.1%
Munn is a portfolio manager of Water Island Capital, LLC. Prior to becoming a portfolio manager of the Fund, Mr. Munn was a senior equity analyst for the Fund. Mr. Munn received a Master of Business Administration degree from Fordham Graduate School of Business in 2003 and a Bachelors degree from Gettysburg College in 1993 — with a double major in Finance and Accounting.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 23, 2012
10.11
10.1%
Roger Foltynowicz, CAIA, received a Master of Science degree from Pace University in 2006 – with a major in Investment Management – and a Bachelor's degree from Presbyterian College in 1999 – with a major in Business Administration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Chris is co-leader of the company’s global multi sector fixed income strategies, responsible for portfolio management, global sovereign debt, portfolio construction, and currency and risk management. Previously, he was a portfolio manager for global multi sector fixed income and, prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst and trader with the team. Earlier in his career, he worked in several other areas of the firm, including as an investment risk analyst on the quantitative research team. Chris began his career at State Street Bank. He holds the Certified Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2017
4.72
4.7%
Kisoo Park is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team at Manulife Investment Management. He is responsible for portfolio management, global bond research and currency management for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies. Before joing the company, Kisoo was a founding member and COO of hedge fund firm based in Hong Kong. Prior to that, he was the CIO responsible for tactical asset allocation investing in global equities, fixed income, commodities, FX and interest rate asset classes at Prince Asset Management, Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 2018
4.02
4.0%
As a Portfolio Manager at AlphaSimplex, Mr. Rickard is responsible for managing the cash portion of the firm’s strategies. He has over 25 years of industry experience. Mr. Rickard joined AlphaSimplex in 2015. Prior to this, Mr. Rickard served as the Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading, and Portfolio Manager at Reich & Tang Asset Management, LLC. Rickard focused on the management of short-term assets at Reich & Tang from 1992 to 2015. Mr. Rickard began managing the money market portion of AlphaSimplex’s products while at Reich & Tang Asset Management, and continues that work at AlphaSimplex. Mr. Rickard earned a B.S. in Accounting from Siena College and an M.B.A. from Pace University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 2018
4.02
4.0%
As a Senior Research Scientist at AlphaSimplex, Dr. Lüdi conducts applied research and product engineering. He also serves as a co-portfolio manager of certain mutual funds advised by AlphaSimplex. Dr. Lüdi joined AlphaSimplex in 2006. He has been involved in system engineering as well as global macro strategies. Dr. Lüdi earned the equivalent of an M.A. in Molecular and Computational Biology from the University of Basel. He also received a M.Sc. in Statistics and a Ph.D. in Bioinformatics, both from Duke University. In his doctoral program, Dr. Lüdi applied a Monte Carlo approach to risk analysis and developed a machine-learning algorithm applied to medicine that was subsequently featured in The Wall Street Journal. Dr. Lüdi is also a CFA® Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 2018
4.02
4.0%
As Deputy Chief Investment Officer of AlphaSimplex, Dr. Healy is responsible for applied research and product engineering, including asset allocation, portfolio construction, and adaptive risk management strategies. Dr. Healy is a member of the Investment and Risk Committees and the Board of Directors. He also serves as a co-portfolio manager of certain mutual funds advised by AlphaSimplex. Dr. Healy joined AlphaSimplex in 2007 and has held the roles of Senior Research Scientist and Director of Strategic Research. He has developed various key elements of AlphaSimplex’s investment platform, including non-parametric investment models, volatility management overlays, and dynamic approaches to portfolio construction. Dr. Healy earned an A.B. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Harvard University, where he also received a Ph.D. in Theoretical Computer Science. His doctoral research focused on the uses of randomness in algorithms and cryptography, and introduced novel approaches to generating pseudo-random numbers together with new applications of these methods.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2022
0.38
0.4%
Grant Jaffarian graduated from Wheaton College, IL with a double major in Economics and English in 2001. In 2010 Mr. Jaffarian received an MBA from University of Chicago. Mr. Jaffarian began his career at a Belgium based Analytic Investment Management, a high turnover futures manager acquired by Robeco Bank. Upon leaving Analytic Investment, Mr. Jaffarian founded Petra Intraday, a short term systematic emerging manager. In 2004, Mr. Jaffarian joined Efficient Capital Management, LLC where he served as Chief Investment Officer before departing in December 2012. Mr. Jaffarian founded AlphaTerra, LLC in April 2013 to work with the world’s most promising quant systematic trading strategies. In March 2014 AlphaTerra was acquired by Crabel Capital Management and Mr. Jaffarian assumed the role of Portfolio Manager for the Advanced Trend program. Mr. Jaffarian joined the Crabel Executive Committee in April 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Brad Lutz is a managing director, portfolio manager and senior investment analyst for John Hancock Asset Management. Prior to joining the firm, he held analyst positions at Declaration Management & Research, Summit Investment Partners and Pacholder Associates, Inc. He has been with the investment management industry since 1993, a B.S. from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
