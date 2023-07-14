The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by buying and selling short-term options and option spreads on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (“S&P”) futures and holding cash and cash equivalents, including treasury securities and money market mutual funds. An option spread is a strategy where the Fund buys two different options on the S&P, but with different prices or expirations, in order to hedge against declines in the value of the options. The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Warrington Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), constructs the Fund’s portfolio based on its opinion of the direction of short-term S&P futures contracts derived from the Sub-Advisor’s technical and fundamental analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s technical analysis focuses on the price movements of the S&P. The Sub-Advisor’s fundamental analysis focuses on macroeconomic events. After the Sub-Advisor establishes what it believes is a cohesive market opinion, various combinations of put and call options on S&P futures contracts are used to express the Sub-Advisor’s bullish, bearish, or neutral opinions. Concurrent with entering a position, the Sub-Advisor employs its risk management strategy that seeks to manage volatility in the Fund’s annual returns and reduce the overall risk of investing in the Fund. Implementing partial hedges early into a market move is a key component of the risk protocol. If the market continues to move against the position, further hedges are implemented. There are times when no hedges are implemented. The risk management strategy establishes a market level at which the Sub-Advisor seeks to eliminate or reduce market exposure depending on market direction. This level is determined at the onset of each trade and is revisited as the option approaches expiration.

After a market position and any hedges are in place, market movement determines the next step in the investment process. The portfolio is adjusted based on whether the options are out-of-the money (i.e., it would be worthless if it expired today), or deep-in-the-money (i.e., it would have value if it expired today). This risk management plan is dynamically monitored and adjusted as needed based on the portfolio managers’ opinions. The risk management plan may not protect

against market declines, may limit the Fund’s participation in market gains (particularly when market values increase with high volatility), and may increase portfolio transactions which could reduce gains. The success of the risk management plan depends on the Sub-Advisor’s ability to correctly analyze market conditions and timely implement the Fund’s volatility management techniques.

The Fund also holds a large portion of its assets in cash, money market mutual funds, U.S. Treasury Securities, and other cash equivalents, some or all of which will serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s investments.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance. In addition, active trading of options and other portfolio investments may lead to higher taxes if Fund shares are held in a taxable account.