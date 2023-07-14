Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.7%
1 yr return
2.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$105 M
Holdings in Top 10
81.8%
Expense Ratio 2.43%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by buying and selling short-term options and option spreads on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (“S&P”) futures and holding cash and cash equivalents, including treasury securities and money market mutual funds. An option spread is a strategy where the Fund buys two different options on the S&P, but with different prices or expirations, in order to hedge against declines in the value of the options. The Fund’s investment sub-advisor, Warrington Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”), constructs the Fund’s portfolio based on its opinion of the direction of short-term S&P futures contracts derived from the Sub-Advisor’s technical and fundamental analysis. The Sub-Advisor’s technical analysis focuses on the price movements of the S&P. The Sub-Advisor’s fundamental analysis focuses on macroeconomic events. After the Sub-Advisor establishes what it believes is a cohesive market opinion, various combinations of put and call options on S&P futures contracts are used to express the Sub-Advisor’s bullish, bearish, or neutral opinions. Concurrent with entering a position, the Sub-Advisor employs its risk management strategy that seeks to manage volatility in the Fund’s annual returns and reduce the overall risk of investing in the Fund. Implementing partial hedges early into a market move is a key component of the risk protocol. If the market continues to move against the position, further hedges are implemented. There are times when no hedges are implemented. The risk management strategy establishes a market level at which the Sub-Advisor seeks to eliminate or reduce market exposure depending on market direction. This level is determined at the onset of each trade and is revisited as the option approaches expiration.
After a market position and any hedges are in place, market movement determines the next step in the investment process. The portfolio is adjusted based on whether the options are out-of-the money (i.e., it would be worthless if it expired today), or deep-in-the-money (i.e., it would have value if it expired today). This risk management plan is dynamically monitored and adjusted as needed based on the portfolio managers’ opinions. The risk management plan may not protect
against market declines, may limit the Fund’s participation in market gains (particularly when market values increase with high volatility), and may increase portfolio transactions which could reduce gains. The success of the risk management plan depends on the Sub-Advisor’s ability to correctly analyze market conditions and timely implement the Fund’s volatility management techniques.
The Fund also holds a large portion of its assets in cash, money market mutual funds, U.S. Treasury Securities, and other cash equivalents, some or all of which will serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s investments.
The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance. In addition, active trading of options and other portfolio investments may lead to higher taxes if Fund shares are held in a taxable account.
|Period
|CWXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.7%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|83.79%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|95.65%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|94.87%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|97.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CWXAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|5.2%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|59.46%
|2021
|3.9%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|97.69%
|2020
|1.2%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|9.66%
|2019
|-1.3%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|93.80%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|89.32%
|CWXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWXAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|105 M
|25
|17.4 B
|43.07%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|2
|508
|79.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.8 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|83.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|81.84%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|96.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWXAX % Rank
|Cash
|96.37%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|3.82%
|Other
|3.63%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|4.58%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|94.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|44.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|46.56%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|50.00%
|CWXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.43%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|10.70%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|96.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|CWXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|4.75%
|5.75%
|37.04%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|CWXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CWXAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|11.61%
|CWXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWXAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|47.58%
|CWXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CWXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWXAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.98%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|95.49%
|CWXAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Scott C. Kimple, is a Principal and Portfolio Manager of Warrington since its inception in 2008. Mr. Kimple also serves as the Portfolio Manager to private commodity pools sponsored by an affiliate of Warrington, as well as to separate commodity trading accounts. From 1991 to 2015, Mr. Kimple was employed by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC and its predecessors (“MSSB”) as a registered representative and was registered with the NFA as an Associated Person of MSSB. Mr. Kimple received a BBA in finance from Southern Methodist University and a MBA, with emphasis in Finance and Derivative Securities, from SMU’s Cox School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Mark W. Adams has been the Assistant Portfolio Manager to Warrington GP, LLC an affiliate of Warrington Asset Management LLC since 2015. From 2009 to 2014, Mr. Adams was employed by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (“MSSB”) and was registered with the NFA as an Associated Person of MSSB. Mr. Adams graduated from Washington University in St. Louis where he received a BBA with a triple major in Finance, Management and International Business. He also received an MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
