The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of foreign companies (common and preferred stock and the depositary receipts on such stock) (the “80% Policy”). Using a core investment approach, the Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks of non-U.S. large-cap companies. The Fund defines non-U.S. large-cap companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the MSCI EAFE companies ranged from $2.8 billion to $416.5 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $86.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI EAFE Index are subject to change.

The Fund generally holds stocks of companies from the constituent countries of the MSCI EAFE Index, but may invest in other countries, including emerging markets stocks. The Fund will invest in at least three different countries. The portfolio managers select securities for the Fund primarily on the basis of fundamental research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio managers seek companies which they believe have strong business franchises but whose value is not yet fully reflected in their share prices. Such companies may include companies with a high return on invested capital, companies with a sustainable competitive advantage and/or companies with shareholder-friendly management teams. In selecting securities to implement the Fund’s core investment approach, the portfolio managers seek companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The Fund’s focus on valuation and quality companies may help dampen performance volatility in down markets. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency derivatives (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency futures contracts) to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure.

The Fund invests no more than 20% of its net assets in U.S. companies (excluding High Social Impact and Special Equities investments). See “About Responsible Investing” in this Prospectus.

The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Responsible Investing. In selecting Fund investments, the portfolio managers utilize information provided by CRM’s research staff. CRM’s research is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.