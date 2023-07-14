Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$817 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.7%
Expense Ratio 1.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of foreign companies (common and preferred stock and the depositary receipts on such stock) (the “80% Policy”). Using a core investment approach, the Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks of non-U.S. large-cap companies. The Fund defines non-U.S. large-cap companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the MSCI EAFE companies ranged from $2.8 billion to $416.5 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $86.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI EAFE Index are subject to change.
The Fund generally holds stocks of companies from the constituent countries of the MSCI EAFE Index, but may invest in other countries, including emerging markets stocks. The Fund will invest in at least three different countries. The portfolio managers select securities for the Fund primarily on the basis of fundamental research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio managers seek companies which they believe have strong business franchises but whose value is not yet fully reflected in their share prices. Such companies may include companies with a high return on invested capital, companies with a sustainable competitive advantage and/or companies with shareholder-friendly management teams. In selecting securities to implement the Fund’s core investment approach, the portfolio managers seek companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The Fund’s focus on valuation and quality companies may help dampen performance volatility in down markets. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.
The Fund may enter into foreign currency derivatives (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency futures contracts) to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure.
The Fund invests no more than 20% of its net assets in U.S. companies (excluding High Social Impact and Special Equities investments). See “About Responsible Investing” in this Prospectus.
The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also lend its securities.
Responsible Investing. In selecting Fund investments, the portfolio managers utilize information provided by CRM’s research staff. CRM’s research is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.
|Period
|CWVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|53.21%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|59.86%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|26.91%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|15.91%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|38.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|CWVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|16.94%
|2021
|1.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|38.31%
|2020
|5.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|64.38%
|2019
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|28.21%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|18.71%
|Period
|CWVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|52.98%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|58.03%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|28.22%
|5 Yr
|4.7%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|15.76%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|49.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|CWVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|16.94%
|2021
|1.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|38.31%
|2020
|5.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|64.38%
|2019
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|28.21%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|21.64%
|CWVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|817 M
|167 K
|150 B
|53.21%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|5
|516
|67.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|297 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|48.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.65%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|30.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.37%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|11.29%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|88.25%
|Bonds
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|0.69%
|Other
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|21.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|11.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|62.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWVCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|22.84%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|7.14%
|Industrials
|20.99%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|13.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.73%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|23.73%
|Financial Services
|13.67%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|50.92%
|Consumer Defense
|11.34%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|32.72%
|Technology
|6.98%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|96.54%
|Utilities
|4.56%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|2.53%
|Communication Services
|3.89%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|55.76%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|82.26%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|88.71%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|97.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWVCX % Rank
|Non US
|99.22%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|4.61%
|US
|0.15%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|92.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWVCX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|79.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.57%
|Corporate
|20.30%
|0.00%
|56.89%
|1.45%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|100.00%
|67.14%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.65%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.65%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.42%
|62.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWVCX % Rank
|US
|0.11%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|0.69%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|61.75%
|CWVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.95%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|13.55%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.01%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.04%
|Administrative Fee
|0.12%
|0.03%
|0.80%
|66.41%
|CWVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|71.11%
|CWVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|58.33%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CWVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|64.32%
|CWVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.25%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|76.32%
|CWVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CWVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.42%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|83.06%
|CWVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2006
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2005
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2003
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1999
|$0.672
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. Kirwan is a Vice President of EVAIL. Prior to joining EVAIL in November 2017, Mr. Kirwan held a similar position at EVMI. Ian Kirwan is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and a global equity analyst and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global equity team. He is responsible for coverage of industrials, automotive, and metals and mining for global large-cap portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Ian began his career in the investment management industry in 1997. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was head of industrials for the Qatar Investment Authority. He was previously affiliated with Lazard Asset Management, AllianceBernstein and Schroder Investment Management. Ian graduated from Wesley College in Dublin and earned a B.A. in economics from Trinity College in Dublin. He is a member of the CFA Society of the UK.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Chris Dyer is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global equity. He is responsible for leading the global large-cap equity team, and is a portfolio manager for global and international equity portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Chris began his career in the financial services industry in 1995. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and head of European equity for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he was affiliated since 2001. Chris earned a B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
