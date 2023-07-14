Home
Trending ETFs

CWVCX (Mutual Fund)

CWVCX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

Net Assets

$817 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CWVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calvert International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calvert Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    326567
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ian Kirwan

Fund Description

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, including borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of foreign companies (common and preferred stock and the depositary receipts on such stock) (the “80% Policy”). Using a core investment approach, the Fund invests primarily in common and preferred stocks of non-U.S. large-cap companies. The Fund defines non-U.S. large-cap companies as those whose market capitalization falls within the range of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) Europe, Australasia and Far East (“EAFE”) Index at the time of investment. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the MSCI EAFE companies ranged from $2.8 billion to $416.5 billion with a weighted average market capitalization of $86.5 billion. Market capitalizations of companies within the MSCI EAFE Index are subject to change.

The Fund generally holds stocks of companies from the constituent countries of the MSCI EAFE Index, but may invest in other countries, including emerging markets stocks. The Fund will invest in at least three different countries. The portfolio managers select securities for the Fund primarily on the basis of fundamental research, including consideration of the responsible investing criteria described below. The portfolio managers seek companies which they believe have strong business franchises but whose value is not yet fully reflected in their share prices. Such companies may include companies with a high return on invested capital, companies with a sustainable competitive advantage and/or companies with shareholder-friendly management teams. In selecting securities to implement the Fund’s core investment approach, the portfolio managers seek companies that, in their opinion, are high in quality or improving in quality. The Fund’s focus on valuation and quality companies may help dampen performance volatility in down markets. Securities may be sold if, in the opinion of the portfolio managers, the price moves above a fair level of valuation, the company’s fundamentals deteriorate, or to pursue more attractive investment opportunities. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency derivatives (including forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency futures contracts) to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure.

The Fund invests no more than 20% of its net assets in U.S. companies (excluding High Social Impact and Special Equities investments). See “About Responsible Investing” in this Prospectus.

The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which may be sponsored or unsponsored, and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund may also lend its securities.

Responsible Investing. In selecting Fund investments, the portfolio managers utilize information provided by CRM’s research staff. CRM’s research is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment, which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.

CWVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -15.6% 24.4% 53.21%
1 Yr 16.1% -15.2% 26.9% 59.86%
3 Yr 3.1%* -27.4% 9.5% 26.91%
5 Yr 4.6%* -10.0% 35.2% 15.91%
10 Yr 3.2%* -3.8% 9.4% 38.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -49.5% -11.5% 16.94%
2021 1.8% -11.8% 9.8% 38.31%
2020 5.3% -1.7% 22.8% 64.38%
2019 6.6% -1.0% 9.7% 28.21%
2018 -2.7% -7.5% 11.0% 18.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -35.3% 24.4% 52.98%
1 Yr 16.1% -46.8% 26.9% 58.03%
3 Yr 3.1%* -27.4% 13.1% 28.22%
5 Yr 4.7%* -10.0% 35.2% 15.76%
10 Yr 3.6%* -3.1% 9.9% 49.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -49.5% -11.5% 16.94%
2021 1.8% -11.8% 9.8% 38.31%
2020 5.3% -1.7% 22.8% 64.38%
2019 6.6% -1.0% 9.7% 28.21%
2018 -2.6% -7.5% 11.0% 21.64%

NAV & Total Return History

CWVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWVCX Category Low Category High CWVCX % Rank
Net Assets 817 M 167 K 150 B 53.21%
Number of Holdings 54 5 516 67.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 297 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 48.16%
Weighting of Top 10 36.65% 10.3% 99.1% 30.88%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWVCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.37% 88.72% 101.51% 11.29%
Cash 		0.47% -1.51% 11.28% 88.25%
Bonds 		0.11% 0.00% 0.11% 0.69%
Other 		0.03% -0.02% 3.64% 21.66%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 0.40% 11.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 62.21%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWVCX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.84% 1.36% 29.58% 7.14%
Industrials 		20.99% 0.68% 31.28% 13.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.73% 0.00% 46.28% 23.73%
Financial Services 		13.67% 0.00% 38.62% 50.92%
Consumer Defense 		11.34% 0.00% 28.66% 32.72%
Technology 		6.98% 1.51% 38.21% 96.54%
Utilities 		4.56% 0.00% 19.97% 2.53%
Communication Services 		3.89% 0.00% 41.13% 55.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 82.26%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.97% 88.71%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 97.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWVCX % Rank
Non US 		99.22% 70.50% 101.51% 4.61%
US 		0.15% 0.00% 25.68% 92.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWVCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		79.70% 0.00% 100.00% 93.57%
Corporate 		20.30% 0.00% 56.89% 1.45%
Derivative 		0.00% -1.70% 100.00% 67.14%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 62.65%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 62.65%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 47.42% 62.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWVCX % Rank
US 		0.11% 0.00% 0.11% 0.69%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 61.75%

CWVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.01% 37.19% 13.55%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 61.01%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.04%
Administrative Fee 0.12% 0.03% 0.80% 66.41%

Sales Fees

CWVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 71.11%

Trading Fees

CWVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 58.33%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 7.00% 330.00% 64.32%

CWVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWVCX Category Low Category High CWVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.25% 0.00% 6.96% 76.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWVCX Category Low Category High CWVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.42% -1.69% 3.16% 83.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CWVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ian Kirwan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Kirwan is a Vice President of EVAIL. Prior to joining EVAIL in November 2017, Mr. Kirwan held a similar position at EVMI. Ian Kirwan is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and a global equity analyst and portfolio manager on Eaton Vance's global equity team. He is responsible for coverage of industrials, automotive, and metals and mining for global large-cap portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Ian began his career in the investment management industry in 1997. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was head of industrials for the Qatar Investment Authority. He was previously affiliated with Lazard Asset Management, AllianceBernstein and Schroder Investment Management. Ian graduated from Wesley College in Dublin and earned a B.A. in economics from Trinity College in Dublin. He is a member of the CFA Society of the UK.

Christopher Dyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Chris Dyer is a vice president of Eaton Vance Advisers International Ltd. and director of global equity. He is responsible for leading the global large-cap equity team, and is a portfolio manager for global and international equity portfolios. He joined Eaton Vance in 2015. Chris began his career in the financial services industry in 1995. Before joining Eaton Vance, he was managing director and head of European equity for Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he was affiliated since 2001. Chris earned a B.S., cum laude, from Georgetown University and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

×