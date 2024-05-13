John Wilson is a director and senior portfolio manager for Columbia Management. Mr. Wilson joined Columbia Management in 2005 and has been a member of the investment community since 1985. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Wilson spent nine years at State Street Research & Management, where he managed more than $5 billion in assets as head of the large-cap core group. He also served on the firmâ€™s asset allocation committee. Previously, Mr. Wilson managed large-cap growth assets at Phoenix Investments. Mr. Wilson earned a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from Duke University. He is a member of both the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation