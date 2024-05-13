Home
Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund V

CWSRX | Fund

$15.45

$705 M

-

0.94%

CWSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund V
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tchintcia Barros

Fund Description

CWSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -10.6% 42.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -62.3% 16.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -37.8% 23.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -31.0% 23.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.5% 16.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -65.5% 9.4% N/A
2022 N/A -28.2% 41.0% N/A
2021 N/A -56.6% 18.1% N/A
2020 N/A -38.0% 11.4% N/A
2019 N/A -52.4% 105.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -10.6% 42.0% N/A
1 Yr N/A -62.3% 24.1% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -37.8% 29.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -31.0% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.5% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A -65.5% 16.5% N/A
2022 N/A -28.2% 48.9% N/A
2021 N/A -56.6% 26.8% N/A
2020 N/A -38.0% 17.3% N/A
2019 N/A -52.4% 120.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CWSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWSRX Category Low Category High CWSRX % Rank
Net Assets 705 M 998 K 193 B N/A
Number of Holdings 69 6 2032 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 231 M 592 K 54.6 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 32.09% 13.6% 100.1% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc A 5.43%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 3.79%
  3. Facebook Inc A 3.74%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.67%
  5. Apple Inc 3.46%
  6. Visa Inc Class A 2.76%
  7. Comcast Corp Class A 2.70%
  8. PepsiCo Inc 2.21%
  9. Electronic Arts Inc 2.20%
  10. Salesforce.com Inc 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.12% 17.95% 118.91% N/A
Cash 		0.88% -22.12% 54.51% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 18.88% N/A
Other 		0.00% -21.17% 14.61% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.72% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.62% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSRX % Rank
Technology 		28.62% 0.00% 60.97% N/A
Healthcare 		19.18% 0.00% 96.10% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		14.77% 0.00% 32.85% N/A
Consumer Defense 		9.84% 0.00% 17.04% N/A
Industrials 		8.85% 0.00% 25.15% N/A
Financial Services 		6.98% 0.00% 40.20% N/A
Communication Services 		5.31% 0.00% 15.66% N/A
Basic Materials 		1.85% 0.00% 11.46% N/A
Energy 		0.97% 0.00% 15.29% N/A
Real Estate 		0.92% 0.00% 10.15% N/A
Utilities 		0.00% -0.01% 10.18% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSRX % Rank
US 		93.40% 7.01% 117.83% N/A
Non US 		5.72% 0.00% 92.52% N/A

CWSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.00% 15.15% N/A
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.44% N/A
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

CWSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

CWSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.05% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 106.00% 0.00% 650.00% N/A

CWSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWSRX Category Low Category High CWSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 0.11% N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWSRX Category Low Category High CWSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -14.30% 2.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CWSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tchintcia Barros

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2015

0.86

0.9%

Tchintcia Barros is an equity portfolio manager for Columbia Management. Ms. Barros joined Columbia Management in 2005 and has been a member of the investment community since 2000. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Ms. Barros worked for Putnam Investments as an analyst in the international group. Ms. Barros earned a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Peter Deininger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2015

0.86

0.9%

Peter R. Deininger, CFA ,Co-manager. From 2002 until joining the Columbia in May 2010, Mr. Deininger was associated with the Columbia Large Cap Growth Fundâ€™s previous investment adviser or its predecessors as an investment professional. Mr. Deininger began his investment career in 1994 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.

John T. Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2015

0.86

0.9%

John Wilson is a director and senior portfolio manager for Columbia Management. Mr. Wilson joined Columbia Management in 2005 and has been a member of the investment community since 1985. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Wilson spent nine years at State Street Research & Management, where he managed more than $5 billion in assets as head of the large-cap core group. He also served on the firmâ€™s asset allocation committee. Previously, Mr. Wilson managed large-cap growth assets at Phoenix Investments. Mr. Wilson earned a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from Duke University. He is a member of both the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.0 51.53 8.48 0.0

×