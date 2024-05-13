Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|CWSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-10.6%
|42.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-62.3%
|16.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-37.8%
|23.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-31.0%
|23.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.5%
|16.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CWSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-65.5%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-28.2%
|41.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.6%
|18.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.0%
|11.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.4%
|105.4%
|N/A
|Period
|CWSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-10.6%
|42.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-62.3%
|24.1%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-37.8%
|29.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-31.0%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.5%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CWSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|-65.5%
|16.5%
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|-28.2%
|48.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.6%
|26.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.4%
|120.7%
|N/A
|CWSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|705 M
|998 K
|193 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|69
|6
|2032
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|231 M
|592 K
|54.6 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.09%
|13.6%
|100.1%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.12%
|17.95%
|118.91%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.88%
|-22.12%
|54.51%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.88%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.17%
|14.61%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.72%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.62%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSRX % Rank
|Technology
|28.62%
|0.00%
|60.97%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|19.18%
|0.00%
|96.10%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.77%
|0.00%
|32.85%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|9.84%
|0.00%
|17.04%
|N/A
|Industrials
|8.85%
|0.00%
|25.15%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|6.98%
|0.00%
|40.20%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|5.31%
|0.00%
|15.66%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|1.85%
|0.00%
|11.46%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.97%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.92%
|0.00%
|10.15%
|N/A
|Utilities
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|10.18%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSRX % Rank
|US
|93.40%
|7.01%
|117.83%
|N/A
|Non US
|5.72%
|0.00%
|92.52%
|N/A
|CWSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.00%
|15.15%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.44%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CWSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|CWSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CWSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|106.00%
|0.00%
|650.00%
|N/A
|CWSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|N/A
|CWSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CWSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.23%
|-14.30%
|2.62%
|N/A
|CWSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2015
0.86
0.9%
Tchintcia Barros is an equity portfolio manager for Columbia Management. Ms. Barros joined Columbia Management in 2005 and has been a member of the investment community since 2000. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Ms. Barros worked for Putnam Investments as an analyst in the international group. Ms. Barros earned a B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2015
0.86
0.9%
Peter R. Deininger, CFA ,Co-manager. From 2002 until joining the Columbia in May 2010, Mr. Deininger was associated with the Columbia Large Cap Growth Fundâ€™s previous investment adviser or its predecessors as an investment professional. Mr. Deininger began his investment career in 1994 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2015
0.86
0.9%
John Wilson is a director and senior portfolio manager for Columbia Management. Mr. Wilson joined Columbia Management in 2005 and has been a member of the investment community since 1985. Prior to joining Columbia Management, Mr. Wilson spent nine years at State Street Research & Management, where he managed more than $5 billion in assets as head of the large-cap core group. He also served on the firmâ€™s asset allocation committee. Previously, Mr. Wilson managed large-cap growth assets at Phoenix Investments. Mr. Wilson earned a B.A. in economics from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from Duke University. He is a member of both the CFA Institute and the Boston Security Analysts Society. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.0
|51.53
|8.48
|0.0
