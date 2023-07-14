Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
CWSIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.67 -0.2 -1.06%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (CWSIX) Primary
CWSIX (Mutual Fund)

Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.67 -0.2 -1.06%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (CWSIX) Primary
CWSIX (Mutual Fund)

Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.67 -0.2 -1.06%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (CWSIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund

CWSIX | Fund

$18.67

$167 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$167 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 20.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund

CWSIX | Fund

$18.67

$167 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.15%

CWSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Chartwell Investment Partners
  • Inception Date
    Mar 16, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Dalrymple

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization U.S. companies. The fund’s sub‑adviser considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization within the range of the Russell 2000 Value Index during the most recent 12‑month period (which was $33.8 million and $13.9 billion as of December 31, 2021). The Russell 2000 Value Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies of which the Small Cap Value invests may vary with market conditions. The fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose market capitalization was within such range, at the time of initial purchase, but whose current market capitalization may be outside of that range.
The fund generally invests in companies that its sub‑adviser believes to be undervalued. The sub‑adviser’s investment approach seeks to identify companies with favorable valuations, margin improvement, product innovations and visionary management teams. The fund’s sub‑adviser employs a blend of value disciplines that the sub‑adviser believes will result in consistent performance.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of issuers based outside of the U.S. The fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the fund’s portfolio changes over time, the fund’s exposure to this sector may be lower at a future date and the fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
The sub‑adviser may purchase exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track U.S. small‑cap indices to manage the fund’s cash holdings and gain exposure to the types of securities in which the fund primarily invests. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on a securities exchange.
The fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are companies that own, and typically operate, income-producing real estate or real estate-related assets.
Read More

CWSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -10.6% 21.3% 65.08%
1 Yr 10.7% -16.4% 28.1% 25.16%
3 Yr 9.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 72.06%
5 Yr -2.3%* -24.5% 42.5% 59.56%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% 81.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -36.7% 212.9% 18.18%
2021 5.9% -38.4% 60.6% 76.77%
2020 -2.1% -9.3% 66.8% 90.00%
2019 4.6% -5.9% 7.6% 45.01%
2018 -4.2% -12.3% -1.2% 21.55%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -12.9% 21.3% 62.26%
1 Yr 10.7% -16.4% 46.4% 23.59%
3 Yr 9.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 71.59%
5 Yr -2.3%* -19.0% 42.5% 69.70%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% 80.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.8% -36.7% 212.9% 18.18%
2021 5.9% -38.4% 60.6% 76.77%
2020 -2.1% -7.6% 66.8% 90.00%
2019 4.6% -5.9% 7.6% 45.26%
2018 -4.2% -12.3% -1.2% 48.62%

NAV & Total Return History

CWSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWSIX Category Low Category High CWSIX % Rank
Net Assets 167 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 69.26%
Number of Holdings 75 10 1551 72.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.7 M 812 K 2.82 B 70.46%
Weighting of Top 10 20.17% 4.8% 95.7% 46.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Selective Insurance Group Inc 2.39%
  2. CommVault Systems Inc 2.32%
  3. CACI International Inc Class A 2.23%
  4. Dycom Industries Inc 2.09%
  5. Hub Group Inc Class A 2.06%
  6. Saia Inc 2.03%
  7. PS Business Parks Inc 2.03%
  8. Diodes Inc 2.02%
  9. Hostess Brands Inc Class A 1.99%
  10. NorthWestern Corp 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSIX % Rank
Stocks 		97.70% 14.38% 100.16% 62.14%
Cash 		2.30% -52.43% 47.85% 38.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 52.08%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 51.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 50.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 51.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.52% 0.00% 35.71% 25.39%
Industrials 		23.20% 0.65% 48.61% 11.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.60% 0.00% 51.62% 59.38%
Real Estate 		8.82% 0.00% 44.41% 35.76%
Technology 		7.32% 0.00% 34.03% 72.41%
Healthcare 		6.15% 0.00% 25.76% 50.55%
Utilities 		5.58% 0.00% 13.86% 11.92%
Energy 		5.30% 0.00% 29.42% 72.85%
Basic Materials 		3.74% 0.00% 67.30% 78.81%
Consumer Defense 		2.78% 0.00% 13.22% 68.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 95.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSIX % Rank
US 		96.52% 11.42% 100.16% 27.57%
Non US 		1.18% 0.00% 78.53% 77.90%

CWSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.05% 37.36% 55.07%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 79.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% 59.72%

Sales Fees

CWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% 89.58%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 20.00% 7.00% 252.00% 7.48%

CWSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWSIX Category Low Category High CWSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 64.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWSIX Category Low Category High CWSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -1.43% 4.13% 48.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CWSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Dalrymple

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1999

22.68

22.7%

David C. Dalrymple, CFA, has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. He has served as Chartwell’s Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager since 1997. During the past nineteen years, Mr. Dalrymple has been the lead portfolio manager of the firm’s Small Cap Value strategy serving institutional, high net worth, and mutual fund sub-advisory clients. Mr. Dalrymple is part of a dedicated investment team of four investment professionals. From 1991 to 1997, Mr. Dalrymple served as Portfolio Manager at Delaware Investment Advisers, managing a small cap value mutual fund, the Value Fund, and assisting in managing mutual funds and institutional assets in small and mid-cap styles. Prior to joining Delaware Investment Advisers, Mr. Dalrymple was an assistant portfolio manager at Lord Abbett & Co. managing mid-cap value and small-cap growth products. Mr. Dalrymple holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Clarkson University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

T. Harkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mr. Harkins is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 2007. He is a member of the investment team responsible for managing the firm’s small and mid cap value strategies. Previously, Mr. Harkins was a Portfolio Manager at Credit Suisse Asset Management. He joined CSAM as an equity analyst in 2002 after graduating from The Wharton School where he earned an MBA with Concentrations in Finance and Entrepreneurial Management. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute. Before entering Wharton and transitioning to the investment management industry, Mr. Harkins was an investment banking analyst and a member of the Private Equity Group at Morgan Keegan & Company where he helped privately-owned companies raise capital and evaluate strategic alternatives. He joined Morgan Keegan in 1997 after earning a BA in Economics at Duke University. Mr. Harkins was awarded a U.S. Army ROTC Scholarship at Duke, and he completed four years of military training while pursuing his bachelor’s degree. After graduating, he served as an adjutant general officer in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1997 to 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×