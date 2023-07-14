The fund generally invests in companies that its sub‑adviser believes to be undervalued. The sub‑adviser’s investment approach seeks to identify companies with favorable valuations, margin improvement, product innovations and visionary management teams. The fund’s sub‑adviser employs a blend of value disciplines that the sub‑adviser believes will result in consistent performance.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of issuers based outside of the U.S. The fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the fund’s portfolio changes over time, the fund’s exposure to this sector may be lower at a future date and the fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.

The sub‑adviser may purchase exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track U.S. small‑cap indices to manage the fund’s cash holdings and gain exposure to the types of securities in which the fund primarily invests. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on a securities exchange.

The fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). REITs are companies that own, and typically operate, income-producing real estate or real estate-related assets.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization U.S. companies. The fund’s sub‑adviser considers small capitalization companies to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization within the range of the Russell 2000 Value Index during the most recent 12‑month period (which was $33.8 million and $13.9 billion as of December 31, 2021). The Russell 2000 Value Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies of which the Small Cap Value invests may vary with market conditions. The fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose market capitalization was within such range, at the time of initial purchase, but whose current market capitalization may be outside of that range.