Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
CWSGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.53 -0.09 -0.71%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Other (CWSGX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund

CWSGX | Fund

$12.53

$20.6 M

0.00%

1.47%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

Net Assets

$20.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.47%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 61.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CWSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Chartwell Investment Partners
  • Inception Date
    Jun 16, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Frank Sustersic

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization U.S. companies. The fund’s sub‑adviser considers small capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization generally within the range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index during the most recent 12‑month period (which was approximately $31.6 million and $13.7 billion as of December 31, 2021). The Russell 2000 Growth Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies of which the Small Cap Growth invests may vary with market conditions. The fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose market capitalization was within such range at the time of purchase but whose current market capitalization may be outside of that range. The fund may have significant exposure to the Health Care and Information Technology sectors. However, as the sector composition of the fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to this sector may be lower at a future date and the fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.
The fund’s sub‑adviser uses a “growth” style of management and seeks to identify companies with above average potential for earnings growth.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of issuers based outside of the U.S.
The sub‑adviser may purchase exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track U.S. small‑cap indices to manage the fund’s cash holdings and gain exposure to the types of securities in which the Fund primarily invests. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on a securities exchange.
Read More

CWSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -21.9% 50.1% 21.11%
1 Yr 10.7% -72.8% 36.6% 55.74%
3 Yr -1.8%* -54.1% 47.5% 45.38%
5 Yr -0.1%* -42.6% 12.7% 21.97%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -82.1% 547.9% 68.27%
2021 -2.7% -69.3% 196.9% 44.19%
2020 10.1% -28.2% 32.1% 36.76%
2019 6.2% -3.2% 9.3% 24.81%
2018 -1.8% -14.5% 20.4% 16.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -24.8% 50.1% 20.44%
1 Yr 10.7% -72.8% 36.6% 54.39%
3 Yr -1.8%* -54.1% 47.5% 45.38%
5 Yr -0.1%* -42.6% 14.6% 29.10%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.0% -82.1% 547.9% 68.27%
2021 -2.7% -69.3% 196.9% 44.37%
2020 10.1% -28.2% 32.1% 36.76%
2019 6.2% -3.2% 9.3% 24.81%
2018 -1.8% -14.5% 20.4% 38.43%

NAV & Total Return History

CWSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWSGX Category Low Category High CWSGX % Rank
Net Assets 20.6 M 183 K 28 B 95.12%
Number of Holdings 77 6 1336 71.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.81 M 59 K 2.7 B 96.46%
Weighting of Top 10 22.94% 5.9% 100.0% 46.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 4.70%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSGX % Rank
Stocks 		93.44% 77.52% 101.30% 91.41%
Cash 		6.56% -1.30% 22.49% 8.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 63.47%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 69.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 62.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 61.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSGX % Rank
Technology 		24.26% 2.91% 75.51% 55.56%
Industrials 		19.41% 0.00% 36.64% 27.95%
Healthcare 		18.57% 0.00% 47.90% 74.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.33% 0.00% 40.68% 27.61%
Basic Materials 		7.58% 0.00% 10.30% 1.52%
Financial Services 		4.75% 0.00% 42.95% 74.24%
Real Estate 		4.27% 0.00% 15.31% 23.91%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 5.57% 4.21%
Energy 		2.91% 0.00% 55.49% 45.29%
Communication Services 		0.99% 0.00% 15.31% 70.03%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 13.56% 98.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSGX % Rank
US 		91.37% 67.06% 99.56% 67.68%
Non US 		2.07% 0.00% 26.08% 70.03%

CWSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.47% 0.05% 27.56% 28.50%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 72.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 30.67%

Sales Fees

CWSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CWSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 89.09%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 61.00% 3.00% 439.00% 53.14%

CWSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWSGX Category Low Category High CWSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 65.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWSGX Category Low Category High CWSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.88% -4.08% 1.10% 64.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CWSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Frank Sustersic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 16, 2017

4.96

5.0%

Frank L. Sustersic is a portfolio manager for Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC. Mr. Sustersic earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Pennsylvania and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. From 2014 to February 2016, Mr. Sustersic worked as a Portfolio Manager at Lazard Asset Management. Prior to that, he worked as a Portfolio Manager at Turner Investments from 1994 to March 2014. In addition, Mr. Sustersic worked as a Portfolio Manager at First Fidelity Bank Corporation from 1989 to April 1994. Mr. Sustersic is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

