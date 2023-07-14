Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
16.0%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.1%
Net Assets
$20.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.9%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CWSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|21.11%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|55.74%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|45.38%
|5 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|21.97%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CWSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|68.27%
|2021
|-2.7%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|44.19%
|2020
|10.1%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|36.76%
|2019
|6.2%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|24.81%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|16.83%
|CWSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.6 M
|183 K
|28 B
|95.12%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|6
|1336
|71.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.81 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|96.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.94%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|46.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.44%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|91.41%
|Cash
|6.56%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|8.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|63.47%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|69.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|62.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|61.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSGX % Rank
|Technology
|24.26%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|55.56%
|Industrials
|19.41%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|27.95%
|Healthcare
|18.57%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|74.07%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.33%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|27.61%
|Basic Materials
|7.58%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|1.52%
|Financial Services
|4.75%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|74.24%
|Real Estate
|4.27%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|23.91%
|Utilities
|2.92%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|4.21%
|Energy
|2.91%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|45.29%
|Communication Services
|0.99%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|70.03%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|98.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSGX % Rank
|US
|91.37%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|67.68%
|Non US
|2.07%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|70.03%
|CWSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|28.50%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|72.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|30.67%
|CWSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CWSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|89.09%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CWSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|53.14%
|CWSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|65.32%
|CWSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CWSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.88%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|64.16%
|CWSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 16, 2017
4.96
5.0%
Frank L. Sustersic is a portfolio manager for Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC. Mr. Sustersic earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The University of Pennsylvania and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. From 2014 to February 2016, Mr. Sustersic worked as a Portfolio Manager at Lazard Asset Management. Prior to that, he worked as a Portfolio Manager at Turner Investments from 1994 to March 2014. In addition, Mr. Sustersic worked as a Portfolio Manager at First Fidelity Bank Corporation from 1989 to April 1994. Mr. Sustersic is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
