The fund’s sub‑adviser uses a “growth” style of management and seeks to identify companies with above average potential for earnings growth.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of issuers based outside of the U.S.

The sub‑adviser may purchase exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track U.S. small‑cap indices to manage the fund’s cash holdings and gain exposure to the types of securities in which the Fund primarily invests. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on a securities exchange.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization U.S. companies. The fund’s sub‑adviser considers small capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, have a market capitalization generally within the range of the Russell 2000 Growth Index during the most recent 12‑month period (which was approximately $31.6 million and $13.7 billion as of December 31, 2021). The Russell 2000 Growth Index is reconstituted annually. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies of which the Small Cap Growth invests may vary with market conditions. The fund may continue to hold securities of companies whose market capitalization was within such range at the time of purchase but whose current market capitalization may be outside of that range. The fund may have significant exposure to the Health Care and Information Technology sectors. However, as the sector composition of the fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to this sector may be lower at a future date and the fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher.