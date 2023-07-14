Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.81 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio 3.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CWSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|48.44%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|16.32%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CWSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|CWSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|45.66%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|13.02%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CWSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|CWSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.81 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|4
|4919
|88.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.37 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|99.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.67%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|47.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSDX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.56%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|26.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.78%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|32.81%
|Cash
|0.66%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|85.07%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|66.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|69.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|61.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSDX % Rank
|Corporate
|77.90%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|7.64%
|Government
|19.80%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|44.62%
|Securitized
|1.63%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|90.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.66%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|93.92%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|67.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|81.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWSDX % Rank
|US
|89.82%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|16.67%
|Non US
|5.74%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|87.67%
|CWSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.51%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|1.08%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|42.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CWSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CWSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CWSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|500.00%
|N/A
|CWSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.90%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|76.56%
|CWSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CWSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWSDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.46%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|85.08%
|CWSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Mr. Coughlin is a Senior Analyst & Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 2007. Prior to joining Chartwell, Tom was employed at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC where he held multiple analyst positions. His most recent position was an Investment Analyst where he carried out the due diligence on their recommended list and maintained both the recommended mutual fund and money manager lists. Mr. Coughlin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from Swarthmore College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations. Mr. Coughlin is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
James Fox, has 14 years of investment experience. Mr. Fox is an Assistant Portfolio Manager/Analyst and has been with Chartwell since 2010. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Fox was a financial consultant for RBC Wealth Management. At Chartwell Mr. Fox focuses on trading the front end and intermediate parts of the credit curve for the Investment Grade Fixed Income portfolios. Mr. Fox holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from Loyola College of Maryland and an MBA in Business Administration and Finance from Saint Joseph’s University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
John M. Hopkins, CFA, has over 29 years of investment experience. Mr. Hopkins is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst and has been with Chartwell since 2007. From May of 2004 to 2007, Mr. Hopkins worked for Collateral Processing Group, LLC where he was a Founder and Managing Principal. From 1999 to 2003 he worked for Sunrock Capital Corporation where he was Chief Financial Officer. From 1997 to 1999, he worked for Chase Securities, Inc. where he was a Senior High Yield Analyst. Mr. Hopkins holds a Bachelor’s degree in both Finance and Economics, and a Minor in Spanish, from Pennsylvania State University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Hopkins is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Andrew S. Toburen, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing all of the high yield fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1994 to 1997, Mr. Toburen was part of a team managing over $3 billion in high yield corporate bond assets at Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Toburen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Yale University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Toburen is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 22, 2021
0.69
0.7%
Christine F. Williams is a Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. She is responsible for overseeing all of the high grade fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1990 to 1997, Ms. Williams was an Assistant Vice President in Fixed Income at Meridian Investment Company where she was part of the fixed income team managing close to $2 billion in assets. In addition to her tax exempt responsibilities, she managed the Pennsylvania Municipal Mutual Fund and the General Market Personal Trust Municipal Fund. She began her career at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Williams holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delaware and a Master’s Degree in Finance from St. Joseph’s University. Ms. Williams is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...