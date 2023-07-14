The sub‑adviser utilizes a disciplined value, bottom‑up approach to the fixed income market, with emphasis on building the portfolio through individual security selection. The philosophy is implemented by assessing the credit profiles of specific issuers through extensive credit research. The team searches out companies that we believe will experience stable or improving credit profiles. Securities are identified for inclusion through an analysis of historical and relative yield spread relationships. Security characteristics such as credit quality, structure, maturity, and liquidity are also examined. Sector diversification and duration parameters are defined to limit market, sector and credit risk.

The fund will primarily own corporate bonds of U.S. domiciled companies, but can also own government securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, loans, and high yield bonds and corporate bonds of non‑U.S. domiciled companies.

When the sub‑adviser believes that current market, economic, political or other conditions are unsuitable and would impair the pursuit of the fund’s investment objective, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including but not limited to obligations of the U.S. Government, exchange-traded fund shares, money market fund shares, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, certificates of deposit and/or bankers acceptances, as well as other interest bearing or discount obligations. When the fund takes a temporary defensive position, it may not achieve its investment objective.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds (bonds include any debt instrument). Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 75% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade short duration debt securities and up to 25% in short duration high yield debt securities. High yield debt securities, also referred to as “junk” bonds, are securities rated below the Baa/BBB categories at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the fund’s sub‑adviser. Under normal market conditions, the fund sub‑adviser expects to primarily invest in investment grade short duration fixed income securities. The types of debt securities in which the fund primarily invests include, but will not be limited to, U.S. dollar denominated short duration investment grade bonds and high yield corporate bonds. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of issuers based outside of the U.S., including issuers in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will normally target an average portfolio effective duration, as estimated by the Fund’s sub‑adviser, of less than three years. Duration is a measure of the underlying portfolio’s prices sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive its price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the approximate percentage decrease in the price of a security with a three-year duration would be 3% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. The fund sub‑adviser normally expects to focus the fund’s investments to maintain investment grade status and the high yield allocation to maintain a higher credit quality tier of the overall high yield bond market. In pursuing the fund’s investment objective, the fund’s sub‑adviser seeks to identify securities of companies with stable or improving cash flows and proven and established business models in an effort to manage the amount of credit, interest rate, liquidity and other risks, presented by these securities.