CWSDX (Mutual Fund)

Chartwell Short Duration Bond Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.55 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Short-Term Bond Duration
share class
Other (CWSDX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chartwell Short Duration Bond Fund

CWSDX | Fund

$9.55

$5.81 M

3.90%

$0.37

3.51%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.81 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chartwell Short Duration Bond Fund

CWSDX | Fund

$9.55

$5.81 M

3.90%

$0.37

3.51%

CWSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Chartwell Short Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Chartwell Investment Partners
  • Inception Date
    Sep 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Coughlin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds (bonds include any debt instrument). Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 75% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade short duration debt securities and up to 25% in short duration high yield debt securities. High yield debt securities, also referred to as “junk” bonds, are securities rated below the Baa/BBB categories at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the fund’s sub‑adviser. Under normal market conditions, the fund sub‑adviser expects to primarily invest in investment grade short duration fixed income securities. The types of debt securities in which the fund primarily invests include, but will not be limited to, U.S. dollar denominated short duration investment grade bonds and high yield corporate bonds. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of issuers based outside of the U.S., including issuers in emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will normally target an average portfolio effective duration, as estimated by the Fund’s sub‑adviser, of less than three years. Duration is a measure of the underlying portfolio’s prices sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive its price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the approximate percentage decrease in the price of a security with a three-year duration would be 3% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. The fund sub‑adviser normally expects to focus the fund’s investments to maintain investment grade status and the high yield allocation to maintain a higher credit quality tier of the overall high yield bond market. In pursuing the fund’s investment objective, the fund’s sub‑adviser seeks to identify securities of companies with stable or improving cash flows and proven and established business models in an effort to manage the amount of credit, interest rate, liquidity and other risks, presented by these securities.
The sub‑adviser utilizes a disciplined value, bottom‑up approach to the fixed income market, with emphasis on building the portfolio through individual security selection. The philosophy is implemented by assessing the credit profiles of specific issuers through extensive credit research. The team searches out companies that we believe will experience stable or improving credit profiles. Securities are identified for inclusion through an analysis of historical and relative yield spread relationships. Security characteristics such as credit quality, structure, maturity, and liquidity are also examined. Sector diversification and duration parameters are defined to limit market, sector and credit risk.
The fund will primarily own corporate bonds of U.S. domiciled companies, but can also own government securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, loans, and high yield bonds and corporate bonds of non‑U.S. domiciled companies.
When the sub‑adviser believes that current market, economic, political or other conditions are unsuitable and would impair the pursuit of the fund’s investment objective, the fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in cash or cash equivalents, including but not limited to obligations of the U.S. Government, exchange-traded fund shares, money market fund shares, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, certificates of deposit and/or bankers acceptances, as well as other interest bearing or discount obligations. When the fund takes a temporary defensive position, it may not achieve its investment objective.
Read More

CWSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 48.44%
1 Yr -0.1% -11.5% 2.9% 16.32%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 1.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.6% 3.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -17.7% -2.5% N/A
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.7% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -6.3% 3.8% 45.66%
1 Yr -0.1% -11.5% 1.9% 13.02%
3 Yr N/A* -6.1% 4.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 1.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.2% 2.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -17.7% -2.5% N/A
2021 N/A -2.0% 2.2% N/A
2020 N/A -2.8% 4.6% N/A
2019 N/A -28.6% 3.0% N/A
2018 N/A -1.0% 1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CWSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWSDX Category Low Category High CWSDX % Rank
Net Assets 5.81 M 5.81 M 70.5 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 103 4 4919 88.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.37 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 99.13%
Weighting of Top 10 23.67% 1.7% 100.0% 47.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 3.04%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1.215% 2.90%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2% 2.60%
  4. Royal Bank of Canada 0.5% 2.53%
  5. NVIDIA Corp. 0.309% 2.52%
  6. Truist Bank Global 1.25% 2.40%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 2.30%
  8. Quanta Services, Inc. 0.95% 2.04%
  9. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings Inc 1.77486% 1.98%
  10. Citigroup Inc. 3.352% 1.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSDX % Rank
Bonds 		95.56% 49.71% 194.71% 26.39%
Convertible Bonds 		3.78% 0.00% 27.71% 32.81%
Cash 		0.66% -102.46% 39.20% 85.07%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 66.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 25.64% 69.10%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 61.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSDX % Rank
Corporate 		77.90% 0.00% 100.00% 7.64%
Government 		19.80% 0.00% 73.63% 44.62%
Securitized 		1.63% 0.00% 97.27% 90.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.66% 0.00% 44.09% 93.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 67.19%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.46% 81.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWSDX % Rank
US 		89.82% 0.00% 165.96% 16.67%
Non US 		5.74% 0.00% 72.71% 87.67%

CWSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.51% 0.01% 19.98% 1.08%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.19% 42.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CWSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CWSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% N/A

CWSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWSDX Category Low Category High CWSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.90% 0.00% 11.01% 76.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWSDX Category Low Category High CWSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -1.27% 4.98% 85.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CWSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Coughlin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Mr. Coughlin is a Senior Analyst & Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 2007. Prior to joining Chartwell, Tom was employed at Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC where he held multiple analyst positions. His most recent position was an Investment Analyst where he carried out the due diligence on their recommended list and maintained both the recommended mutual fund and money manager lists. Mr. Coughlin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and History from Swarthmore College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician designations. Mr. Coughlin is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

James Fox

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

James Fox, has 14 years of investment experience. Mr. Fox is an Assistant Portfolio Manager/Analyst and has been with Chartwell since 2010. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Fox was a financial consultant for RBC Wealth Management. At Chartwell Mr. Fox focuses on trading the front end and intermediate parts of the credit curve for the Investment Grade Fixed Income portfolios. Mr. Fox holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from Loyola College of Maryland and an MBA in Business Administration and Finance from Saint Joseph’s University.

John Hopkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

John M. Hopkins, CFA, has over 29 years of investment experience. Mr. Hopkins is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst and has been with Chartwell since 2007. From May of 2004 to 2007, Mr. Hopkins worked for Collateral Processing Group, LLC where he was a Founder and Managing Principal. From 1999 to 2003 he worked for Sunrock Capital Corporation where he was Chief Financial Officer. From 1997 to 1999, he worked for Chase Securities, Inc. where he was a Senior High Yield Analyst. Mr. Hopkins holds a Bachelor’s degree in both Finance and Economics, and a Minor in Spanish, from Pennsylvania State University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Hopkins is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Andrew Toburen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Andrew S. Toburen, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing all of the high yield fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1994 to 1997, Mr. Toburen was part of a team managing over $3 billion in high yield corporate bond assets at Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Toburen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Yale University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Toburen is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Christine Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 22, 2021

0.69

0.7%

Christine F. Williams is a Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. She is responsible for overseeing all of the high grade fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1990 to 1997, Ms. Williams was an Assistant Vice President in Fixed Income at Meridian Investment Company where she was part of the fixed income team managing close to $2 billion in assets. In addition to her tax exempt responsibilities, she managed the Pennsylvania Municipal Mutual Fund and the General Market Personal Trust Municipal Fund. She began her career at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Williams holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delaware and a Master’s Degree in Finance from St. Joseph’s University. Ms. Williams is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.14 2.41

