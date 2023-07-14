Dividend Investing Ideas Center
18.7%
1 yr return
26.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$938 K
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of common stocks of a limited number of sustainable growth companies worldwide excluding the United States. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of between 25-30 large cap companies of which the Adviser has detailed knowledge and believes to represent promising long-term investment opportunities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund will invest in common stocks of issuers in various regions and countries and may invest all of its assets in such companies.
In seeking to identify sustainable growth companies, the Adviser employs a generalist analytic structure with the exception of select geographic regions that require specialist expertise such as India and select Asian markets. The Fund’s stock selection process begins with qualitative assessments of companies by the Adviser’s investment team. As part of these assessments, the Adviser evaluates, among other criteria, the quality of a company’s business model, a company’s financial metrics and valuation, the quality of a company’s management and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. In incorporating ESG factors into its investment process, the Adviser seeks to identify sustainable companies that follow good business practices.
The Fund is typically focused on selecting high-quality companies with consistent/recurring revenues, stable free cash flows and sustainable returns on invested capital. The objective is to construct a well-diversified portfolio of unique companies exposed to diverse structural growth themes.
The Adviser’s approach is based on fundamental research. Such research is informed by visiting companies, participating in investment workshops and seminars, generating proprietary research and reviewing third party research with a focus on both developed and emerging markets. The Adviser’s fundamental evaluation of stocks is dependent on a combination of factors, including risk return considerations, coupled with market sentiment and economic data. The Adviser monitors investments for changes in the factors above, which may trigger a decision to sell a security, but does not require such a decision. The Adviser may consider selling a security if alternative investment ideas have been developed. The Adviser may also sell a security to meet redemptions.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.
The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest in foreign currencies and may engage in other foreign currency transactions for investment or hedging purposes.
A portion of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash or cash equivalent instruments, including, but not limited to, short term investment funds and/or Government securities. These cash or cash equivalent holdings may serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and also may also earn income for the Fund.
|Period
|CWNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.7%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|10.78%
|1 Yr
|26.9%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|0.23%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CWNIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|CWNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWNIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|938 K
|167 K
|150 B
|99.77%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|5
|516
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|10.3%
|99.1%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWNIX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|N/A
|CWNIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|37.19%
|91.34%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|61.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|CWNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWNIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|10.57%
|CWNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|CWNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWNIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|N/A
|CWNIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Lars Wincentsen, born in 1967, is Global Portfolio Manager at C WorldWide Asset Management in Copenhagen. He holds a Diploma in Business Administration and International Business from the Copenhagen Business School and has completed the financing program at the Danske Bank Academy. Lars has worked as a global portfolio manager since 1990. Prior to joining C WorldWide Asset Management in 1998, Lars was a senior portfolio manager with Danske Capital for eight years and ultimately held the position as Head of International Equity Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Bo Knudsen, born in 1965, is Managing Director and Global Portfolio Manager at C WorldWide Asset Management in Copenhagen. He holds a M.Sc. (Economics and Business Administration) degree from Aarhus School of Business and San Francisco State University.Bo has worked with portfolio management of global equities since 1989. Prior to joining C WorldWide Asset Management in 1994 he worked for five years as a global portfolio manager with Danske Capital in Copenhagen and ultimately held the position as Head of International Equity Investments.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Mattias Kolm, born in 1974, has an M.Sc. BA from the University of Lund in Sweden. He supplemented his degree with financial studies at the Stockholm School of Economics. Mattias serves as portfolio manager for the Global Equities Ethical strategy. Until the spring of 2000 he worked in the Finance Department at Svedala Industri, where his main assignment was cash flow hedging. When Metso Corp. bought Svedala Industri he started with SEB Enskilda Bank as a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 02, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Bengt Seger, born in 1958, is Global Portfolio Manager at C WorldWide Asset Management in Copenhagen. He holds a MA (Law) degree and a degree in business administration from the University of Lund, Sweden. Bengt has worked as a portfolio manager since 1985 and he joined C WorldWide Asset Management in 1992 as a global portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
