C WORLDWIDE INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES FUND

mutual fund
CWNAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
share class
(CWNAX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

C WORLDWIDE INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES FUND

CWNAX | Fund

-

$931 K

0.00%

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$931 K

Holdings in Top 10

48.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CWNAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    C WORLDWIDE INTERNATIONAL EQUITIES FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of common stocks of a limited number of sustainable growth companies worldwide excluding the United States. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of between 25-30 large cap companies of which the Adviser has detailed knowledge and believes to represent promising long-term investment opportunities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund will invest in common stocks of issuers in various regions and countries and may invest all of its assets in such companies.

In seeking to identify sustainable growth companies, the Adviser employs a generalist analytic structure with the exception of select geographic regions that require specialist expertise such as India and select Asian markets. The Fund’s stock selection process begins with qualitative assessments of companies by the Adviser’s investment team. As part of these assessments, the Adviser evaluates, among other criteria, the quality of a company’s business model, a company’s financial metrics and valuation, the quality of a company’s management and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. In incorporating ESG factors into its investment process, the Adviser seeks to identify sustainable companies that follow good business practices.

The Fund is typically focused on selecting high-quality companies with consistent/recurring revenues, stable free cash flows and sustainable returns on invested capital. The objective is to construct a well-diversified portfolio of unique companies exposed to diverse structural growth themes.

The Adviser’s approach is based on fundamental research. Such research is informed by visiting companies, participating in investment workshops and seminars, generating proprietary research and reviewing third party research with a focus on both developed and emerging markets. The Adviser’s fundamental evaluation of stocks is dependent on a combination of factors, including risk return considerations, coupled with market sentiment and economic data. The Adviser monitors investments for changes in the factors above, which may trigger a decision to sell a security, but does not require such a decision. The Adviser may consider selling a security if alternative investment ideas have been developed. The Adviser may also sell a security to meet redemptions.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.

The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest in foreign currencies and may engage in other foreign currency transactions for investment or hedging purposes.

A portion of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash or cash equivalent instruments, including, but not limited to, short term investment funds and/or Government securities. These cash or cash equivalent holdings may serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and also may also earn income for the Fund.

Read More

CWNAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CWNAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWNAX Category Low Category High CWNAX % Rank
Net Assets 931 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 28 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 446 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 47.95% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novo Nordisk A/S 7.78%
  2. HDFC Bank Ltd 6.02%
  3. ASML Holding NV 5.04%
  4. Nestle SA 4.74%
  5. Linde PLC 4.31%
  6. Keyence Corp 4.17%
  7. AstraZeneca PLC 4.08%
  8. Ferguson PLC 3.98%
  9. Siemens AG 3.94%
  10. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitt 3.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWNAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.82% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.18% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWNAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWNAX % Rank
Non US 		86.41% N/A N/A N/A
US 		11.41% N/A N/A N/A

CWNAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CWNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CWNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CWNAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWNAX Category Low Category High CWNAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWNAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWNAX Category Low Category High CWNAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWNAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CWNAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

