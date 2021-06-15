The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of common stocks of a limited number of sustainable growth companies worldwide excluding the United States. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of between 25-30 large cap companies of which the Adviser has detailed knowledge and believes to represent promising long-term investment opportunities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund will invest in common stocks of issuers in various regions and countries and may invest all of its assets in such companies.

In seeking to identify sustainable growth companies, the Adviser employs a generalist analytic structure with the exception of select geographic regions that require specialist expertise such as India and select Asian markets. The Fund’s stock selection process begins with qualitative assessments of companies by the Adviser’s investment team. As part of these assessments, the Adviser evaluates, among other criteria, the quality of a company’s business model, a company’s financial metrics and valuation, the quality of a company’s management and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors. In incorporating ESG factors into its investment process, the Adviser seeks to identify sustainable companies that follow good business practices.

The Fund is typically focused on selecting high-quality companies with consistent/recurring revenues, stable free cash flows and sustainable returns on invested capital. The objective is to construct a well-diversified portfolio of unique companies exposed to diverse structural growth themes.

The Adviser’s approach is based on fundamental research. Such research is informed by visiting companies, participating in investment workshops and seminars, generating proprietary research and reviewing third party research with a focus on both developed and emerging markets. The Adviser’s fundamental evaluation of stocks is dependent on a combination of factors, including risk return considerations, coupled with market sentiment and economic data. The Adviser monitors investments for changes in the factors above, which may trigger a decision to sell a security, but does not require such a decision. The Adviser may consider selling a security if alternative investment ideas have been developed. The Adviser may also sell a security to meet redemptions.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in the securities of a single or small number of companies and/or in a more limited number of sectors than a diversified mutual fund. Although the Fund may not “concentrate” (invest 25% or more of its net assets) in any industry, the Fund may focus its investments from time to time in one or more sectors of the economy or stock market.

The Fund may also invest in depositary receipts or other securities that are convertible into securities of foreign issuers. The Fund may invest in foreign currencies and may engage in other foreign currency transactions for investment or hedging purposes.

A portion of the Fund’s assets may be held in cash or cash equivalent instruments, including, but not limited to, short term investment funds and/or Government securities. These cash or cash equivalent holdings may serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and also may also earn income for the Fund.