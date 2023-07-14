Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Chartwell Short Duration High Yield Fund

mutual fund
CWFIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Other (CWFIX) Primary
CWFIX (Mutual Fund)

Chartwell Short Duration High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Other (CWFIX) Primary
CWFIX (Mutual Fund)

Chartwell Short Duration High Yield Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.27 -0.02 -0.22%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Other (CWFIX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chartwell Short Duration High Yield Fund

CWFIX | Fund

$9.27

$202 M

4.93%

$0.46

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Chartwell Short Duration High Yield Fund

CWFIX | Fund

$9.27

$202 M

4.93%

$0.46

0.58%

CWFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Chartwell Short Duration High Yield Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Chartwell Investment Partners
  • Inception Date
    Jul 15, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Hopkins

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in high yield debt securities. High yield debt securities, also referred to as “junk” bonds, are securities rated below the Baa/BBB categories at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable credit quality by the fund’s sub‑adviser. Under normal market conditions, the fund’s sub‑adviser expects to primarily invest in BB rated debt securities, the higher quality tier of the overall high yield market. The sub‑adviser considers a security to be BB‑rated if, at the time of purchase, it was assigned a rating of Ba1, Ba2, Ba3 by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc., or BB+, BB, BB‑ by Standard & Poor’s or Fitch, Inc., or, if unrated, it was determined to be of comparable credit quality by the Fund’s sub‑adviser.
The types of debt securities in which the fund primarily invests include, but will not be limited to, U.S. dollar denominated high yield corporate bonds and notes. The fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in U.S. dollar denominated securities of issuers based outside of the U.S.
While the fund may invest in securities of any maturity, the fund will normally target an average portfolio effective duration, as estimated by the fund’s sub‑adviser, of less than three years. Duration is a measure of the underlying portfolio’s price sensitivity to changes in prevailing interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive its price will be to changes in interest rates. For example, the approximate percentage decrease in the price of a security with a three-year duration would be 3% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates.
The fund’s sub‑adviser normally expects to focus the fund’s investments in the higher credit quality tier of the overall high yield bond market, which the fund’s sub‑adviser believes may offer an opportunity for more attractive yield premiums, with a lower probability of credit erosion relative to the high yield bond market as a whole.
In pursuing the fund’s investment objective, the fund’s sub‑adviser seeks to identify securities of companies with stable cash flows and proven and established business models in an effort to manage the amount of credit, interest rate, liquidity and other risks, presented by these securities.
The sub‑adviser may purchase exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) designed to track fixed income securities indices to manage the fund’s cash holdings. ETFs are investment companies that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices, the shares of which are bought and sold on a securities exchange. The ETFs in which the fund invests may invest substantially all of their assets in high yield debt securities. Such ETFs are taken into account when determining how much of the Fund’s net assets have been invested in high yield securities.
Read More

CWFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -7.1% 10.3% 89.18%
1 Yr 1.3% -9.9% 18.7% 56.14%
3 Yr -1.2%* -11.5% 72.4% 22.96%
5 Yr -0.5%* -14.3% 37.5% 12.01%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -33.4% 3.6% 4.44%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 70.81%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 70.9% 34.91%
2019 0.9% -1.1% 5.1% 92.82%
2018 -0.6% -4.0% 0.1% 4.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -14.3% 7.8% 85.09%
1 Yr 1.3% -18.1% 22.2% 50.51%
3 Yr -1.2%* -11.5% 72.4% 22.71%
5 Yr -0.1%* -14.3% 37.5% 7.84%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -33.4% 3.6% 4.44%
2021 -0.2% -4.3% 5.4% 70.66%
2020 0.3% -8.4% 70.9% 34.91%
2019 1.0% -1.0% 5.1% 89.23%
2018 0.1% -4.0% 0.2% 0.69%

NAV & Total Return History

CWFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWFIX Category Low Category High CWFIX % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 67.50%
Number of Holdings 59 2 2736 97.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.6 M -492 M 2.55 B 51.83%
Weighting of Top 10 26.45% 3.0% 100.0% 8.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. T-Mobile US Inc 7.125% 2.70%
  2. NMI Holdings Inc 7.375% 2.68%
  3. Albertsons Cos Inc / Safeway Inc / New Albertsons LP / Albertsons LLC 3.25% 2.67%
  4. Wesco Distribution, Inc. 7.125% 2.67%
  5. Sirius Xm Radio Inc 3.125% 2.66%
  6. Icahn Enterprises, L.P. / Icahn Enterprises Finance Corporation 4.75% 2.64%
  7. XPO Logistics, Inc. 6.25% 2.64%
  8. Arconic Corp. 6% 2.63%
  9. Vici Properties Inc 4.25% 2.62%
  10. Tegna Inc 4.75% 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWFIX % Rank
Bonds 		98.68% 0.00% 154.38% 8.02%
Cash 		1.33% -52.00% 100.00% 77.89%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 73.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 50.07%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 42.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 93.27%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWFIX % Rank
Corporate 		98.67% 0.00% 129.69% 9.09%
Cash & Equivalents 		1.33% 0.00% 99.98% 84.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 35.04%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 52.05%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 17.74%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 41.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWFIX % Rank
US 		93.89% 0.00% 150.64% 2.93%
Non US 		4.79% 0.00% 118.12% 95.61%

CWFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.03% 18.97% 86.12%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.84% 11.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 44.84%

Sales Fees

CWFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CWFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 48.48%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 1.00% 255.00% 32.03%

CWFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWFIX Category Low Category High CWFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.93% 0.00% 37.22% 89.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWFIX Category Low Category High CWFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.78% -2.39% 14.30% 95.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CWFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Hopkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2014

7.88

7.9%

John M. Hopkins, CFA, has over 29 years of investment experience. Mr. Hopkins is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst and has been with Chartwell since 2007. From May of 2004 to 2007, Mr. Hopkins worked for Collateral Processing Group, LLC where he was a Founder and Managing Principal. From 1999 to 2003 he worked for Sunrock Capital Corporation where he was Chief Financial Officer. From 1997 to 1999, he worked for Chase Securities, Inc. where he was a Senior High Yield Analyst. Mr. Hopkins holds a Bachelor’s degree in both Finance and Economics, and a Minor in Spanish, from Pennsylvania State University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Hopkins is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Andrew Toburen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2014

7.88

7.9%

Andrew S. Toburen, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing all of the high yield fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1994 to 1997, Mr. Toburen was part of a team managing over $3 billion in high yield corporate bond assets at Nomura Corporate Research and Asset Management, Inc. Mr. Toburen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Yale University and an MBA from Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Toburen is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Christine Williams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 15, 2014

7.88

7.9%

Christine F. Williams is a Managing Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager and has been with Chartwell since its inception in 1997. She is responsible for overseeing all of the high grade fixed income assets at Chartwell. From 1990 to 1997, Ms. Williams was an Assistant Vice President in Fixed Income at Meridian Investment Company where she was part of the fixed income team managing close to $2 billion in assets. In addition to her tax exempt responsibilities, she managed the Pennsylvania Municipal Mutual Fund and the General Market Personal Trust Municipal Fund. She began her career at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Williams holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Delaware and a Master’s Degree in Finance from St. Joseph’s University. Ms. Williams is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×