CWEIX (Mutual Fund)

Catalyst/Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.49 +0.05 +0.27%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (CWEAX) C (CWECX) I (CWEIX)

Name

As of 07/12/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Catalyst/Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy Fund

CWEIX | Fund

$18.49

-

0.00%

2.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 07/12/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Catalyst/Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy Fund

CWEIX | Fund

$18.49

-

0.00%

2.26%

CWEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Catalyst/Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AlphaCentric Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through a multi-asset trading strategy (the “Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy”) that invests in domestic equity securities along with a group of global derivative markets spanning four major market sectors. 

The Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy uses price data from exchange sources and sustainability data from third-party non-exchange sources including, as of the date of this prospectus, Sustainalytics (a Morningstar company); Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”); World Bank Group (“World Bank”); U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”); and U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”). The Fund uses the data to score potential investments using a proprietary values-based scoring methodology (“Values-Based Scores”) to maximize risk-adjusted return with above average sustainability towards a goal of long-term capital appreciation. This means that the portfolio is intended to have an overall Values-Based Score that is higher than the corresponding equity index. 

For equities, the Fund incorporates ISS and Sustainalytics scores into the Fund’s proprietary equity algorithm. For derivatives, the Fund incorporates World Bank, EPA, and DOE data into the Fund’s proprietary derivative algorithm. As a result, the Fund generally holds a portfolio of several hundred companies among the 1,000 largest U.S. capitalization stocks. The Fund’s algorithms will dynamically allocate more assets to instruments with rising price trends and higher Values-Based Scores, and fewer assets to those with falling price trends and lower Values-Based Scores.

Equity Holdings. The Fund holds long positions in the common stock of large and midcap U.S. companies drawn from the U.S. listed 1,000 largest capitalization companies. Investment positions are risk-sized based on volatility, and the Fund quantitatively invests based on proprietary algorithms calculated from underlying price and sustainability data from third-party non-exchange sources (such as ISS and Sustainalytics) to buy or sell equity positions weighing risk exposure and expected return contribution.

Derivative Holdings. The Fund invests in futures and options on futures contracts of traditional commodities, currencies, equity indices, and interest rates. The Fund takes both long and short positions in global derivatives. Under certain conditions, the Fund may also take long positions in put or call options on equity index futures. Investment positions are risk-sized based on volatility, and the Fund quantitatively invests on proprietary algorithms calculated from underlying price and sustainability data from third-party non-exchange sources (such as World Bank, EPA and DOE) to buy or sell derivative positions weighing risk exposure and expected return contribution.

The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.

Investments in Subsidiary – The Sub-Advisor executes a portion of the Fund’s strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary invests the majority of its assets in future contracts. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis. 

Read More

CWEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CWEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWEIX Category Low Category High CWEIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWEIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

CWEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.26% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

CWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

CWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

CWEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWEIX Category Low Category High CWEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWEIX Category Low Category High CWEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

CWEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

