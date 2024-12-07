Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through a multi-asset trading strategy (the “Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy”) that invests in domestic equity securities along with a group of global derivative markets spanning four major market sectors.
The Welton Advantage Multi-Strategy uses price data from exchange sources and sustainability data from third-party non-exchange sources including, as of the date of this prospectus, Sustainalytics (a Morningstar company); Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”); World Bank Group (“World Bank”); U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”); and U.S. Department of Energy (“DOE”). The Fund uses the data to score potential investments using a proprietary values-based scoring methodology (“Values-Based Scores”) to maximize risk-adjusted return with above average sustainability towards a goal of long-term capital appreciation. This means that the portfolio is intended to have an overall Values-Based Score that is higher than the corresponding equity index.
For equities, the Fund incorporates ISS and Sustainalytics scores into the Fund’s proprietary equity algorithm. For derivatives, the Fund incorporates World Bank, EPA, and DOE data into the Fund’s proprietary derivative algorithm. As a result, the Fund generally holds a portfolio of several hundred companies among the 1,000 largest U.S. capitalization stocks. The Fund’s algorithms will dynamically allocate more assets to instruments with rising price trends and higher Values-Based Scores, and fewer assets to those with falling price trends and lower Values-Based Scores.
Equity Holdings. The Fund holds long positions in the common stock of large and midcap U.S. companies drawn from the U.S. listed 1,000 largest capitalization companies. Investment positions are risk-sized based on volatility, and the Fund quantitatively invests based on proprietary algorithms calculated from underlying price and sustainability data from third-party non-exchange sources (such as ISS and Sustainalytics) to buy or sell equity positions weighing risk exposure and expected return contribution.
Derivative Holdings. The Fund invests in futures and options on futures contracts of traditional commodities, currencies, equity indices, and interest rates. The Fund takes both long and short positions in global derivatives. Under certain conditions, the Fund may also take long positions in put or call options on equity index futures. Investment positions are risk-sized based on volatility, and the Fund quantitatively invests on proprietary algorithms calculated from underlying price and sustainability data from third-party non-exchange sources (such as World Bank, EPA and DOE) to buy or sell derivative positions weighing risk exposure and expected return contribution.
The Fund actively trades its portfolio investments, which may lead to higher transaction costs that may affect the Fund’s performance.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it is not limited by the 1940 Act with regard to the portion of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer.
Investments in Subsidiary – The Sub-Advisor executes a portion of the Fund’s strategy by investing up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary invests the majority of its assets in future contracts. The Subsidiary is subject to the same investment restrictions as the Fund, when viewed on a consolidated basis.
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
