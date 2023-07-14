The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund that seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in undervalued equity securities. Under normal market conditions the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. The Fund may hold fewer than 20 positions at any given time. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in a particular sector. Additionally, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds (open-end investment companies) registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund may invest in ETFs that have inverse and leveraged investment strategies.

The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to identify securities it believes are trading at a discount to their estimated value. The Adviser considers both fundamentals and technical factors when identifying investment opportunities. These considerations may include a company trading at or near its 52 week low or on the contrary a stock breaking out to an all-time high, a low debt level or high interest coverage, a low price-to-earnings ratio, a low price-to-book ratio, the company's free cash flow, the company's dividend yield, and the company's return on equity.

The Adviser also seeks to invest in companies that have a defensible competitive advantage, relevant products, competent and shareholder-oriented management, and growth. Although tending to focus on U.S. companies, the Adviser may also invest in foreign companies with these attributes. The Fund's foreign investments, if any, consist primarily of depositary receipts ("DRs"). DRs are certificates issued by a U.S. bank that represent shares of a foreign company traded on a foreign or U.S. based stock exchange. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets (i.e. companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index - those countries that have developing economies, many of which are experiencing rapid growth and industrialization).

The Adviser sells or reduces the Fund's position in a security (1) when it reaches the Adviser's estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated, (3) when our technical analysis leads us to believe that the dynamics of the stock have changed and the stock will either change its trend or come under continued sell pressure or (4) when the facts underlying the decision to buy the security have changed.

The Fund may engage in option transactions involving securities and stock indices in order to gain exposure to particular securities or markets, in connection with hedging transactions, or to try to enhance returns.

The Fund may hold all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money market funds, certificates of deposit, short-term debt obligations, and repurchase agreements, either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited. Under these circumstances, the Fund may not participate in stock market advances or declines to the same extent it would have if it remained more fully invested in equity securities. To the extent the Fund holds all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents as a temporary defensive position, the Fund will not be pursuing its investment objective.