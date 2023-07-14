Home
Trending ETFs

CWCFX (Mutual Fund)

CWCFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$74.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.34%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,500

IRA

$3,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CWCFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Christopher Weil & Company Core Investment Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Christopher Weil
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Wells

Fund Description

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund that seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in undervalued equity securities. Under normal market conditions the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. The Fund may hold fewer than 20 positions at any given time. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in a particular sector. Additionally, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds (open-end investment companies) registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund may invest in ETFs that have inverse and leveraged investment strategies.

The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to identify securities it believes are trading at a discount to their estimated value. The Adviser considers both fundamentals and technical factors when identifying investment opportunities. These considerations may include a company trading at or near its 52 week low or on the contrary a stock breaking out to an all-time high, a low debt level or high interest coverage, a low price-to-earnings ratio, a low price-to-book ratio, the company's free cash flow, the company's dividend yield, and the company's return on equity.

The Adviser also seeks to invest in companies that have a defensible competitive advantage, relevant products, competent and shareholder-oriented management, and growth. Although tending to focus on U.S. companies, the Adviser may also invest in foreign companies with these attributes. The Fund's foreign investments, if any, consist primarily of depositary receipts ("DRs"). DRs are certificates issued by a U.S. bank that represent shares of a foreign company traded on a foreign or U.S. based stock exchange. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets (i.e. companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index - those countries that have developing economies, many of which are experiencing rapid growth and industrialization).

The Adviser sells or reduces the Fund's position in a security (1) when it reaches the Adviser's estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated, (3) when our technical analysis leads us to believe that the dynamics of the stock have changed and the stock will either change its trend or come under continued sell pressure or (4) when the facts underlying the decision to buy the security have changed.

The Fund may engage in option transactions involving securities and stock indices in order to gain exposure to particular securities or markets, in connection with hedging transactions, or to try to enhance returns.

The Fund may hold all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money market funds, certificates of deposit, short-term debt obligations, and repurchase agreements, either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited. Under these circumstances, the Fund may not participate in stock market advances or declines to the same extent it would have if it remained more fully invested in equity securities. To the extent the Fund holds all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents as a temporary defensive position, the Fund will not be pursuing its investment objective.

Read More

CWCFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -14.3% 35.6% 92.53%
1 Yr 10.3% -34.9% 38.6% 53.47%
3 Yr 5.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 56.53%
5 Yr 0.4%* -30.5% 97.2% 67.69%
10 Yr 2.5%* -18.8% 37.4% 56.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -56.3% 28.9% 10.29%
2021 2.6% -20.5% 152.6% 86.21%
2020 7.0% -13.9% 183.6% 5.84%
2019 3.2% -8.3% 8.9% 90.06%
2018 -3.2% -13.5% 12.6% 56.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CWCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -20.5% 35.6% 83.23%
1 Yr 10.3% -34.9% 40.3% 44.75%
3 Yr 5.0%* -27.8% 93.5% 56.52%
5 Yr 0.4%* -29.8% 97.2% 76.98%
10 Yr 5.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 64.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CWCFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -56.3% 28.9% 10.37%
2021 2.6% -20.5% 152.6% 86.21%
2020 7.0% -13.9% 183.6% 5.76%
2019 3.2% -8.3% 8.9% 90.06%
2018 -3.2% -10.9% 12.6% 75.60%

NAV & Total Return History

CWCFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CWCFX Category Low Category High CWCFX % Rank
Net Assets 74.6 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 86.78%
Number of Holdings 70 2 4154 66.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.1 M 288 K 270 B 86.49%
Weighting of Top 10 38.15% 1.8% 106.2% 24.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United Therapeutics Corp 5.83%
  2. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 5.83%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 5.25%
  4. CVS Health Corp 4.43%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc 3.64%
  6. Groupon Inc 3.59%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 3.37%
  8. Trimble Inc 3.34%
  9. Amdocs Ltd 3.31%
  10. Stride Inc 3.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CWCFX % Rank
Stocks 		86.36% 0.00% 130.24% 98.57%
Cash 		13.65% -102.29% 100.00% 0.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 10.94%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 11.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 5.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 6.57%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWCFX % Rank
Technology 		29.53% 0.00% 48.94% 5.67%
Industrials 		15.17% 0.00% 29.90% 6.74%
Healthcare 		12.83% 0.00% 60.70% 78.41%
Basic Materials 		12.19% 0.00% 25.70% 0.61%
Communication Services 		10.67% 0.00% 27.94% 13.55%
Financial Services 		10.66% 0.00% 55.59% 90.74%
Consumer Defense 		7.14% 0.00% 47.71% 39.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.30% 0.00% 30.33% 99.39%
Real Estate 		0.49% 0.00% 31.91% 83.23%
Utilities 		0.01% 0.00% 20.91% 84.76%
Energy 		0.01% 0.00% 41.64% 85.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CWCFX % Rank
US 		78.23% 0.00% 127.77% 95.47%
Non US 		8.13% 0.00% 32.38% 15.02%

CWCFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CWCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.01% 49.27% 16.13%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 94.92%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 0.30%
Administrative Fee 0.07% 0.00% 0.85% 41.04%

Sales Fees

CWCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CWCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 1.52%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CWCFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.34% 0.00% 496.00% 83.53%

CWCFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CWCFX Category Low Category High CWCFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.06% 49.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CWCFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CWCFX Category Low Category High CWCFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -54.00% 6.06% 92.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CWCFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CWCFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Wells

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2011

10.45

10.5%

John Wells is a graduate of the University of Redlands with a BA in American and Asian History and Politics. From 1989 to 1993 John served as a consultant to both Yusen Air & Sea and Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. In 1993 John joined Christopher Weil & Company, Inc., as Chief Technology Officer and Head Trader. In 1997 he became CWC's Chief Operating Officer and, in 2004, its President and CEO. In addition John serves as one of Christopher Weil & Company, Inc.'s Investor-Manager-Advisors. John also serves as President and CEO of Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. affiliate CWC Asset Advisors, Inc. He is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative and was formerly a FINRA-registered principal, Registered Options and Securities Futures Principal and Registered Equity and Debt Trader.

Michael Hubbert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2018

3.64

3.6%

Michael Hubbert is a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business with a BS in Business Administration, concentration in Finance. He holds a Certified Investment Management Analyst® certification, administered by the Investment Wealth Institute, taught in conjunction with the Yale School of Management. In November 2016 he joined Christopher Weil & Company, Inc., as Portfolio Manager. From April of 2003 to October 2016 he created and managed long/short equity portfolios at First New York Capital Management and Quad Capital Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

