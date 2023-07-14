Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.7%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
Net Assets
$74.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.2%
Expense Ratio 1.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.34%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,500
IRA
$3,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund that seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in undervalued equity securities. Under normal market conditions the Fund invests primarily in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or more. The Fund may hold fewer than 20 positions at any given time. From time to time, the Fund may invest more than 20% of its assets in a particular sector. Additionally, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds (open-end investment companies) registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Fund may invest in ETFs that have inverse and leveraged investment strategies.
The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to identify securities it believes are trading at a discount to their estimated value. The Adviser considers both fundamentals and technical factors when identifying investment opportunities. These considerations may include a company trading at or near its 52 week low or on the contrary a stock breaking out to an all-time high, a low debt level or high interest coverage, a low price-to-earnings ratio, a low price-to-book ratio, the company's free cash flow, the company's dividend yield, and the company's return on equity.
The Adviser also seeks to invest in companies that have a defensible competitive advantage, relevant products, competent and shareholder-oriented management, and growth. Although tending to focus on U.S. companies, the Adviser may also invest in foreign companies with these attributes. The Fund's foreign investments, if any, consist primarily of depositary receipts ("DRs"). DRs are certificates issued by a U.S. bank that represent shares of a foreign company traded on a foreign or U.S. based stock exchange. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets (i.e. companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index - those countries that have developing economies, many of which are experiencing rapid growth and industrialization).
The Adviser sells or reduces the Fund's position in a security (1) when it reaches the Adviser's estimate of its fair value, (2) when its economic fundamentals have deteriorated, (3) when our technical analysis leads us to believe that the dynamics of the stock have changed and the stock will either change its trend or come under continued sell pressure or (4) when the facts underlying the decision to buy the security have changed.
The Fund may engage in option transactions involving securities and stock indices in order to gain exposure to particular securities or markets, in connection with hedging transactions, or to try to enhance returns.
The Fund may hold all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents like money market funds, certificates of deposit, short-term debt obligations, and repurchase agreements, either due to pending investments or when investment opportunities are limited. Under these circumstances, the Fund may not participate in stock market advances or declines to the same extent it would have if it remained more fully invested in equity securities. To the extent the Fund holds all or a portion of its assets in cash or cash-equivalents as a temporary defensive position, the Fund will not be pursuing its investment objective.
|Period
|CWCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|92.53%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|53.47%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|56.53%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|67.69%
|10 Yr
|2.5%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|56.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|CWCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Period
|CWCFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|CWCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWCFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|74.6 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|86.78%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|4154
|66.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|86.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.15%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|24.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWCFX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.36%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|98.57%
|Cash
|13.65%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|0.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|10.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|11.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|5.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|6.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWCFX % Rank
|Technology
|29.53%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|5.67%
|Industrials
|15.17%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|6.74%
|Healthcare
|12.83%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|78.41%
|Basic Materials
|12.19%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|0.61%
|Communication Services
|10.67%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|13.55%
|Financial Services
|10.66%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|90.74%
|Consumer Defense
|7.14%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|39.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.30%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|99.39%
|Real Estate
|0.49%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|83.23%
|Utilities
|0.01%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|84.76%
|Energy
|0.01%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|85.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CWCFX % Rank
|US
|78.23%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|95.47%
|Non US
|8.13%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|15.02%
|CWCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.50%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|16.13%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|94.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.30%
|Administrative Fee
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|41.04%
|CWCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CWCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|1.52%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CWCFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.34%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|83.53%
|CWCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWCFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|49.44%
|CWCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CWCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CWCFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|92.29%
|CWCFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 21, 2011
10.45
10.5%
John Wells is a graduate of the University of Redlands with a BA in American and Asian History and Politics. From 1989 to 1993 John served as a consultant to both Yusen Air & Sea and Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. In 1993 John joined Christopher Weil & Company, Inc., as Chief Technology Officer and Head Trader. In 1997 he became CWC's Chief Operating Officer and, in 2004, its President and CEO. In addition John serves as one of Christopher Weil & Company, Inc.'s Investor-Manager-Advisors. John also serves as President and CEO of Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. affiliate CWC Asset Advisors, Inc. He is a Registered Investment Advisor Representative and was formerly a FINRA-registered principal, Registered Options and Securities Futures Principal and Registered Equity and Debt Trader.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 09, 2018
3.64
3.6%
Michael Hubbert is a graduate of the Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business with a BS in Business Administration, concentration in Finance. He holds a Certified Investment Management Analyst® certification, administered by the Investment Wealth Institute, taught in conjunction with the Yale School of Management. In November 2016 he joined Christopher Weil & Company, Inc., as Portfolio Manager. From April of 2003 to October 2016 he created and managed long/short equity portfolios at First New York Capital Management and Quad Capital Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
