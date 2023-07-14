Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.3%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.59 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.3%
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CVSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|49.59%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|77.28%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|64.77%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.3%
|29.4%
|30.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|35.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|CVSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|84.89%
|2021
|7.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|51.56%
|2020
|1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|21.99%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|CVSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|47.22%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|76.98%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-23.2%
|64.1%
|65.18%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|32.0%
|29.02%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|33.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|CVSDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|84.89%
|2021
|7.7%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|51.65%
|2020
|1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|21.91%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|CVSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVSDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.59 B
|1 M
|151 B
|20.00%
|Number of Holdings
|399
|2
|1727
|3.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|837 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|26.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.26%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|92.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVSDX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.09%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|33.66%
|Cash
|0.91%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|64.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|15.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|8.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|9.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|11.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVSDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.45%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|34.83%
|Healthcare
|15.24%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|71.99%
|Industrials
|12.52%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|36.41%
|Technology
|10.74%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|48.30%
|Energy
|9.26%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|28.35%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.15%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|21.70%
|Communication Services
|7.71%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|21.45%
|Consumer Defense
|6.74%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|71.99%
|Basic Materials
|5.17%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|17.46%
|Utilities
|2.13%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|79.97%
|Real Estate
|1.88%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|63.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVSDX % Rank
|US
|97.19%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|24.98%
|Non US
|1.90%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|66.42%
|CVSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|78.00%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|CVSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CVSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CVSDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|40.39%
|CVSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVSDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.73%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|43.28%
|CVSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CVSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVSDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.49%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|40.65%
|CVSDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2013
8.47
8.5%
Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Michael Barclay is a senior portfolio manager on the Income Strategies Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms in 2006 as a senior equity analyst. Prior to his current role, Mr. Barclay was a senior equity analyst on the Centralized Fundamental Research Team from 2006 to 2011. Previously, Mr. Barclay worked as a senior equity analyst at Fortis Investments covering financial services and technology. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst and assistant portfolio manager at Independence Investments. Before that, he worked at FleetBoston Financial, Morgan Stanley & Company and Bank of Boston. He has been a member of the investment community since 1991. Mr. Barclay received a B.A. in government and a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) degree from Cornell University. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 27, 2016
5.93
5.9%
Scott Davis is a senior portfolio manager and head of income strategies for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Davis joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms in 1985 as a portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Davis worked as a registered representative at both Tucker Anthony and Merrill Lynch. Since 1991, he has managed institutional relationships and mutual funds in a value equity style. He has been a member of the investment community since 1980. Mr. Davis received a B.A. at American International College and an M.A. at the University of Connecticut.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Chuck serves as Managing Director – Investments and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2002. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chuck was a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst with Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1982 to 2002, where he managed the Nationwide Fund. From 1979 to 1980, Chuck was an Internal Auditor at USAA. He also was an Auditor at Ernst & Whinney from 1977 to 1979. Chuck has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Austin serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2008. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Austin was an Equity Analyst at Putnam Investments from 2004 to 2008. From 1999 to 2002, he was an Investment Associate at Putnam Investments. Austin has a Bachelor of Arts in History (cum laude) and a Master of Business Administration (with distinction) from Dartmouth College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Ms. Gately joined the Investment Manager in 2018. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Ms. Gately was an equity research analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (Loomis Sayles), where she co-managed the Research Fund and covered the Healthcare Services, Medical Devices, and Utilities industries. Prior to Loomis Sayles, she worked in Investment Banking at Smith Barney. Ms. Gately began her investment career in 1998 and earned a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Mr. Hertzer joined DFA in 2013. Mr. Hertzer began his investment career in 2004 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
