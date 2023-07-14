Home
Trending ETFs

CVSDX (Mutual Fund)

CVSDX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Multi-Manager Value Strategies Fund

CVSDX | Fund

$14.99

$4.59 B

1.73%

$0.26

0.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.59 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CVSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Multi-Manager Value Strategies Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Fogdall

Fund Description

The Fund’s assets primarily are invested in equity securities. Equity securities generally include common stocks, but may also include preferred stocks and convertible securities. The Fund may invest in companies that have market capitalizations of any size. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in debt instruments, including those that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade or are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality (commonly referred to as “high yield” investments or “junk” bonds). 
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign investments. The Fund may invest in foreign securities directly or indirectly through depositary receipts. The Fund may at times emphasize one or more sectors in selecting its investments, including the financial services sector. 
The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager) serves as the investment manager for the Fund and attempts to achieve the Fund’s objective by managing a portion of the Fund’s assets and selecting one or more subadvisers to manage other portions of the Fund’s assets independently of each other and Columbia Management. The Fund’s subadvisers are Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. (Diamond Hill), and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (DFA). 
Read More

CVSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CVSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -13.6% 215.2% 49.59%
1 Yr 0.1% -58.6% 197.5% 77.28%
3 Yr 5.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 64.77%
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% 30.86%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% 35.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CVSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -65.1% 22.3% 84.89%
2021 7.7% -25.3% 25.5% 51.56%
2020 1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 21.99%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CVSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -13.6% 215.2% 47.22%
1 Yr 0.1% -58.6% 197.5% 76.98%
3 Yr 5.0%* -23.2% 64.1% 65.18%
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% 29.02%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% 33.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CVSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.6% -65.1% 22.3% 84.89%
2021 7.7% -25.3% 25.5% 51.65%
2020 1.0% -8.4% 56.7% 21.91%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CVSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CVSDX Category Low Category High CVSDX % Rank
Net Assets 4.59 B 1 M 151 B 20.00%
Number of Holdings 399 2 1727 3.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 837 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 26.39%
Weighting of Top 10 18.26% 5.0% 99.2% 92.82%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CVSDX % Rank
Stocks 		99.09% 28.02% 125.26% 33.66%
Cash 		0.91% -88.20% 71.98% 64.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 15.63%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 8.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 9.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 11.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CVSDX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.45% 0.00% 58.05% 34.83%
Healthcare 		15.24% 0.00% 30.08% 71.99%
Industrials 		12.52% 0.00% 42.76% 36.41%
Technology 		10.74% 0.00% 54.02% 48.30%
Energy 		9.26% 0.00% 54.00% 28.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.15% 0.00% 22.74% 21.70%
Communication Services 		7.71% 0.00% 26.58% 21.45%
Consumer Defense 		6.74% 0.00% 34.10% 71.99%
Basic Materials 		5.17% 0.00% 21.69% 17.46%
Utilities 		2.13% 0.00% 27.04% 79.97%
Real Estate 		1.88% 0.00% 90.54% 63.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CVSDX % Rank
US 		97.19% 24.51% 121.23% 24.98%
Non US 		1.90% 0.00% 41.42% 66.42%

CVSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CVSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.04% 45.41% 78.00%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 53.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

CVSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CVSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CVSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 488.00% 40.39%

CVSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CVSDX Category Low Category High CVSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.73% 0.00% 41.90% 43.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CVSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CVSDX Category Low Category High CVSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.49% -1.51% 4.28% 40.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CVSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CVSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Fogdall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2013

8.47

8.5%

Jed S. Fogdall is a Co-Head of Portfolio Management and Vice President of Dimensional and a member of Dimensional’s Investment Committee. Mr. Fogdall has an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles and a BS from Purdue University. Mr. Fogdall joined Dimensional as a Portfolio Manager in 2004 and has been responsible for international portfolios since 2010 and domestic portfolios since 2012.

Michael Barclay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2016

5.93

5.9%

Michael Barclay is a senior portfolio manager on the Income Strategies Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms in 2006 as a senior equity analyst. Prior to his current role, Mr. Barclay was a senior equity analyst on the Centralized Fundamental Research Team from 2006 to 2011. Previously, Mr. Barclay worked as a senior equity analyst at Fortis Investments covering financial services and technology. Prior to that, he was an equity analyst and assistant portfolio manager at Independence Investments. Before that, he worked at FleetBoston Financial, Morgan Stanley & Company and Bank of Boston. He has been a member of the investment community since 1991. Mr. Barclay received a B.A. in government and a Master of Public Administration (M.P.A.) degree from Cornell University. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Scott Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2016

5.93

5.9%

Scott Davis is a senior portfolio manager and head of income strategies for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Davis joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms in 1985 as a portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Davis worked as a registered representative at both Tucker Anthony and Merrill Lynch. Since 1991, he has managed institutional relationships and mutual funds in a value equity style. He has been a member of the investment community since 1980. Mr. Davis received a B.A. at American International College and an M.A. at the University of Connecticut.

Chuck Bath

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Chuck serves as Managing Director – Investments and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2002. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Chuck was a Portfolio Manager and an Analyst with Nationwide Insurance and affiliates from 1982 to 2002, where he managed the Nationwide Fund. From 1979 to 1980, Chuck was an Internal Auditor at USAA. He also was an Auditor at Ernst & Whinney from 1977 to 1979. Chuck has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from The Ohio State University.

Austin Hawley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Austin serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Diamond Hill Capital Management and joined the firm in 2008. Prior to joining Diamond Hill, Austin was an Equity Analyst at Putnam Investments from 2004 to 2008. From 1999 to 2002, he was an Investment Associate at Putnam Investments. Austin has a Bachelor of Arts in History (cum laude) and a Master of Business Administration (with distinction) from Dartmouth College.

Joel Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Mr. Schneider is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Vice President of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. Mr. Schneider holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MS from the University of Minnesota, and a BS from Iowa State University. Mr. Schneider joined Dimensional in 2011, has been a portfolio manager since 2013.

Tara Gately

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Ms. Gately joined the Investment Manager in 2018. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Ms. Gately was an equity research analyst at Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. (Loomis Sayles), where she co-managed the Research Fund and covered the Healthcare Services, Medical Devices, and Utilities industries. Prior to Loomis Sayles, she worked in Investment Banking at Smith Barney. Ms. Gately began her investment career in 1998 and earned a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business

John Hertzer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mr. Hertzer joined DFA in 2013. Mr. Hertzer began his investment career in 2004 and earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. from the University of California Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

