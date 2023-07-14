Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

ClearBridge Variable Appreciation Portfolio

mutual fund
CVAPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$56.11 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (QLMAOX) Primary B (CVAPX)
CVAPX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Variable Appreciation Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$56.11 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (QLMAOX) Primary B (CVAPX)
CVAPX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Variable Appreciation Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$56.11 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (QLMAOX) Primary B (CVAPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Variable Appreciation Portfolio

CVAPX | Fund

$56.11

$953 M

0.02%

$0.01

0.97%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

Net Assets

$953 M

Holdings in Top 10

36.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$56.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.97%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Variable Appreciation Portfolio

CVAPX | Fund

$56.11

$953 M

0.02%

$0.01

0.97%

CVAPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Variable Appreciation Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 27, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Glasser

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies. The fund typically invests in medium and large capitalization companies, but may also invest in small capitalization companies.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of foreign issuers.
Read More

CVAPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CVAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -14.3% 35.6% 74.57%
1 Yr 9.9% -34.9% 38.6% 55.89%
3 Yr 7.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 35.93%
5 Yr 5.4%* -30.5% 97.2% 28.09%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 60.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CVAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -56.3% 28.9% 18.22%
2021 8.8% -20.5% 152.6% 43.85%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.85%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 65.93%
2018 -1.5% -13.5% 12.6% 18.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CVAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -20.5% 35.6% 67.37%
1 Yr 9.9% -34.9% 40.3% 47.09%
3 Yr 7.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 35.51%
5 Yr 5.4%* -29.8% 97.2% 36.79%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 57.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CVAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -56.3% 28.9% 18.29%
2021 8.8% -20.5% 152.6% 44.31%
2020 3.3% -13.9% 183.6% 59.77%
2019 4.7% -8.3% 8.9% 66.44%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.6% 37.44%

NAV & Total Return History

CVAPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CVAPX Category Low Category High CVAPX % Rank
Net Assets 953 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 54.08%
Number of Holdings 79 2 4154 59.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 373 M 288 K 270 B 48.60%
Weighting of Top 10 36.40% 1.8% 106.2% 30.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.06%
  2. Apple Inc 6.27%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A 3.56%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.36%
  5. The Home Depot Inc 3.14%
  6. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.94%
  7. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.77%
  8. Visa Inc Class A 2.45%
  9. Adobe Inc 2.45%
  10. Facebook Inc Class A 2.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CVAPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.89% 0.00% 130.24% 52.08%
Cash 		1.11% -102.29% 100.00% 46.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 60.60%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 60.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 58.91%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 58.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CVAPX % Rank
Technology 		21.56% 0.00% 48.94% 67.30%
Financial Services 		16.73% 0.00% 55.59% 19.68%
Healthcare 		12.40% 0.00% 60.70% 83.46%
Communication Services 		10.59% 0.00% 27.94% 14.93%
Industrials 		10.52% 0.00% 29.90% 30.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.02% 0.00% 30.33% 73.35%
Consumer Defense 		6.11% 0.00% 47.71% 71.21%
Energy 		5.57% 0.00% 41.64% 17.53%
Basic Materials 		5.52% 0.00% 25.70% 9.49%
Real Estate 		1.28% 0.00% 31.91% 78.71%
Utilities 		0.72% 0.00% 20.91% 81.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CVAPX % Rank
US 		96.36% 0.00% 127.77% 53.21%
Non US 		2.53% 0.00% 32.38% 42.57%

CVAPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CVAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.97% 0.01% 49.27% 38.50%
Management Fee 0.69% 0.00% 2.00% 78.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 48.87%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

CVAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CVAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CVAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 496.00% 25.07%

CVAPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CVAPX Category Low Category High CVAPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.02% 0.00% 24.06% 80.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CVAPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CVAPX Category Low Category High CVAPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.47% -54.00% 6.06% 63.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CVAPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CVAPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Glasser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Scott is Co-Chief Investment Officer and co-manages the Appreciation and Dividend strategies. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and is a member of ClearBridge's Management, Valuation and Risk Management Committees. He previously served as co-director of research for ClearBridge. Prior to joining the firm, Scott was a credit analyst specializing in fixed income investments for Bear Stearns. In 1993, Scott joined the research department of predecessor organization Shearson Lehman Brothers as a consumer analyst and transitioned into a role as a portfolio manager one year later. Scott graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont where he received his BA in Political Science and Spanish. He earned his MBA in Finance from Pennsylvania State University

Michael Kagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 06, 2009

12.82

12.8%

"Michael manages the Large Cap Core strategy and co-manages the Appreciation strategy. He joined a predecessor organization in 1994 and has 29 years of investment industry experience. Michael is a member of the ClearBridge Management, Proxy and Brokerage Committees. Michael previously was employed as an equity analyst for Zweig Advisors and was portfolio manager of the Fidelity Select Construction and Housing Fund at Fidelity Investments. Michael received his BA in Economics from Harvard College and attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. "

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×