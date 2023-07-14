Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
Net Assets
$953 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.4%
Expense Ratio 0.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|CVAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|74.57%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|55.89%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|35.93%
|5 Yr
|5.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|28.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|60.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|CVAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|18.22%
|2021
|8.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|43.85%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|59.85%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|65.93%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|18.99%
|Period
|CVAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|67.37%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|47.09%
|3 Yr
|7.5%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|35.51%
|5 Yr
|5.4%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|36.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|57.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|CVAPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.7%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|18.29%
|2021
|8.8%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|44.31%
|2020
|3.3%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|59.77%
|2019
|4.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|66.44%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|37.44%
|CVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVAPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|953 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|54.08%
|Number of Holdings
|79
|2
|4154
|59.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|373 M
|288 K
|270 B
|48.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.40%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|30.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVAPX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.89%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|52.08%
|Cash
|1.11%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|46.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|60.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|60.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|58.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|58.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVAPX % Rank
|Technology
|21.56%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|67.30%
|Financial Services
|16.73%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|19.68%
|Healthcare
|12.40%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|83.46%
|Communication Services
|10.59%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|14.93%
|Industrials
|10.52%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|30.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.02%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|73.35%
|Consumer Defense
|6.11%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|71.21%
|Energy
|5.57%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|17.53%
|Basic Materials
|5.52%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|9.49%
|Real Estate
|1.28%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|78.71%
|Utilities
|0.72%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|81.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVAPX % Rank
|US
|96.36%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|53.21%
|Non US
|2.53%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|42.57%
|CVAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.97%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|38.50%
|Management Fee
|0.69%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|78.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.87%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|CVAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CVAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CVAPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|25.07%
|CVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVAPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.02%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|80.06%
|CVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVAPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.47%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|63.99%
|CVAPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$2.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.469
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2008
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2007
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Scott is Co-Chief Investment Officer and co-manages the Appreciation and Dividend strategies. He has 29 years of investment industry experience and is a member of ClearBridge's Management, Valuation and Risk Management Committees. He previously served as co-director of research for ClearBridge. Prior to joining the firm, Scott was a credit analyst specializing in fixed income investments for Bear Stearns. In 1993, Scott joined the research department of predecessor organization Shearson Lehman Brothers as a consumer analyst and transitioned into a role as a portfolio manager one year later. Scott graduated from Middlebury College in Vermont where he received his BA in Political Science and Spanish. He earned his MBA in Finance from Pennsylvania State University
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 06, 2009
12.82
12.8%
"Michael manages the Large Cap Core strategy and co-manages the Appreciation strategy. He joined a predecessor organization in 1994 and has 29 years of investment industry experience. Michael is a member of the ClearBridge Management, Proxy and Brokerage Committees. Michael previously was employed as an equity analyst for Zweig Advisors and was portfolio manager of the Fidelity Select Construction and Housing Fund at Fidelity Investments. Michael received his BA in Economics from Harvard College and attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. "
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...