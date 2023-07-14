Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
17.7%
1 yr return
14.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$43.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.9%
Expense Ratio 1.57%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund anticipates that it will invest primarily in equity securities issued by U.S. companies. The Fund's portfolio may include securities of well-established companies with large market capitalizations as well as small, unseasoned companies. The Fund's investment adviser generally defines a large cap company to have a market capitalization in excess of $25 billion and a mid- sized company to have a market capitalization greater than $1 billion, up to $25 billion. Generally, a small cap company is defined by the investment adviser as having a market capitalization of up to $1 billion. The market capitalization of a security is measured at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government.
In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund seeks out stocks that, in the investment adviser's opinion, are undervalued according to certain financial measurements of their intrinsic value (such as the present value of the company's future free cash flow). The Fund's investment adviser typically considers the company's financial soundness, earnings and cash flow forecast and quality of management. The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in stocks by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes.
|Period
|CVAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|29.21%
|1 Yr
|14.4%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|33.46%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|43.87%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|49.96%
|10 Yr
|2.2%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|59.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|CVAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|51.14%
|2021
|7.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|57.09%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|55.23%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|38.40%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|85.00%
|Period
|CVAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|25.45%
|1 Yr
|14.4%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|26.72%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|43.40%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|60.33%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|66.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|CVAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.0%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|51.22%
|2021
|7.5%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|57.55%
|2020
|3.5%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|55.15%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|38.91%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|91.30%
|CVAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.6 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|90.48%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|4154
|71.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.3 M
|288 K
|270 B
|89.96%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.90%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|28.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.42%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|91.70%
|Cash
|4.58%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|7.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|56.38%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|56.30%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|54.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|54.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVAAX % Rank
|Technology
|21.86%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|65.70%
|Healthcare
|15.41%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|29.71%
|Financial Services
|12.95%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|69.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.77%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|46.40%
|Communication Services
|10.04%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|17.92%
|Consumer Defense
|9.78%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|13.94%
|Industrials
|9.70%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|38.59%
|Energy
|4.28%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|42.42%
|Basic Materials
|2.69%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|44.64%
|Utilities
|2.53%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|54.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|94.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CVAAX % Rank
|US
|92.87%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|72.68%
|Non US
|2.55%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|41.89%
|CVAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.57%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|14.89%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|96.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|47.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|CVAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|82.80%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CVAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CVAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|50.58%
|CVAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|77.05%
|CVAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CVAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CVAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.19%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|89.59%
|CVAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2002
20.42
20.4%
John Calamos is Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments, the firm he founded in 1977. With origins as an institutional convertible bond manager, Calamos Investments has grown into a global asset management firm with institutional and individual clients worldwide. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee and the Miami area. Mr. Calamos established research and investment processes centered around a team-based approach designed to deliver superior risk-adjusted performance over full market cycles through a range of U.S. and global investment solutions including equity, fixed income, convertible and alternative strategies. As a pioneer in convertible securities, Calamos launched one of the first convertible funds in 1985 as a way to manage risk for clients in volatile times. He also established one of the first liquid alternative funds in 1990, reflecting a focus on innovation that continues to this day. Mr. Calamos has built a reputation for using investment techniques to control risk, preserve capital and build wealth for clients over the long term. With more than 50 years of industry experience, he is often quoted as an authority on risk-managed investment strategies, markets, and the economy. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences around the world and appears regularly on CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox Business Channel. He has authored two books, Investing in Convertible Securities: Your Complete Guide to the Risks and Rewards and Convertible Securities: The Latest Instruments, Portfolio Strategies, and Valuation Analysis. Prior to entering the investment industry, Mr. Calamos served in the United States Air Force. During the Vietnam War, he served as a Forward Air Controller, with responsibilities for guiding accurate air strikes and preventing injuries to friendly troops. His squadron was the first to fly the Cessna O-2, an aircraft in which he recorded over 400 missions in combat. Captain Calamos was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for “extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight under heavy hostile attack.” His Air Force career included five years of active duty flying B-52 bombers and twelve years in the Reserves flying A-37 jet fighters. He retired as a Major. The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Calamos is an active philanthropist supporting educational institutions and Hellenic organizations. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the National Hellenic Museum in Chicago. He is an investment committee member of the Faith Endowment, and a supporting member of the National Hellenic Society, Leadership 100 and The Hellenic Initiative. He received a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. in Finance from Illinois Tech, where he established Endowed Chairs in Philosophy and Business and is also a member of the Board of Trustees. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from Hellenic College Holy Cross.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Brad Jackson joined Calamos Advisors in 2015 and has served as SVP, Co-Head of U.S. Equity Research and U.S. Technology Sector Head since September 2019 and Associate Portfolio Manager since February 2020. From September 2015 to August 2019, he was a VP, Sector Head — U.S. Technology. From February 2015 to August 2015, he was a Research Analyst. Brad Jackson received his B.B.A. in finance investments and banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his M.B.A. with concentrations in analytical finance and economics from the University of Chicago in 2004. Mr. Jackson joined Driehaus Capital Management as a senior analyst in 2010. Prior to joining that firm, he served as an analyst at Neuberger Berman, and a senior investment analyst at American Century. Mr. Jackson is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Michael Kassab joined Calamos Advisors in 2014 and has served as SVP, Chief Market Strategist and Associate Portfolio Manager since February 2020. From June 2019 to January 2020 he was VP, Chief Market Strategist. From September 2014 to May 2019 he was the Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management Strategies. Previously, Kassab rejoined the Dover Corporate Responsibility Mgmt LLC in October 2007. His previous investment experience includes several years at Gabelli Asset Management (2002 - 2004) and Jefferies Asset Management (2006 - 2007), where he served as an investment analyst. Kassab began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP and provided audit services to clients in the consumer goods and pharmaceuticals industries. Kassab holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Bill Rubin joined Calamos Advisors in 2017 and has served as SVP, Co-Head of U.S. Equity Research and U.S. Financials Sector Head since September 2019 and Associate Portfolio Manager since February 2020. From December 2017 to August 2019 he was a VP, Sector Head - U.S. Financial Services. Previously, he was a Senior Investment Analyst - Financial Services Sector at BlackRock, Inc. from 2011 to 2017. Previously, Rubin joined Fidelity Investments in 1994 as a research analyst covering the aerospace and defense, connectors, and defense-electronics industries. He became a portfolio manager in December 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
As a Co-Chief Investment Officer, Matt Freund is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. As Head of Fixed Income Strategies, he manages investment team members and has portfolio management responsibilities. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Matt joined Calamos in 2016 and has more than 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Calamos, he was Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, leading the teams responsible for the portfolio management of USAA’s mutual funds and affiliated portfolios, including P&C and life insurance products, and overseeing more than $140 billion in assets. During this time, he also served as lead portfolio manager for several highly regarded fixed income mutual funds. Earlier in his career, Matt served as a senior investment analyst for MetLife in the Capital Markets Group. He received a BA in Accounting from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Indiana University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
