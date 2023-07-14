Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 50% of its total assets in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. The Fund also may invest in taxable instruments. While the Fund may invest in securities with various maturities, under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to maintain an average effective portfolio duration of one year or less. Average effective portfolio duration could at times be higher, though it will not under normal market conditions exceed two years.

Municipal securities are securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities and other groups with the authority to act for the municipalities, the interest on which, if any, is exempt from federal income tax but may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for individuals. Municipal securities may have fixed, variable or floating interest rates and may include, but are not limited to, variable rate demand obligations, short-term municipal notes, municipal bonds, tax exempt commercial paper, zero‑coupon securities, private activity and industrial development bonds, tax anticipation notes, participations in pools of municipal securities, municipal mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, auction rate securities and restricted

securities. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments. The portion of the Fund not invested in municipal securities may include investments in bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non‑U.S. public- or private-sector entities, including emerging market securities, and investments in investment companies, including open‑end, closed‑end and exchange-traded funds.

Municipal securities may also include instruments evidencing direct ownership of interest payments or principal payments, or both, on municipal securities, such as tender option bonds and participation interests in all or part of specific holdings of municipal obligations, provided that the applicable issuer receives assurances from legal counsel that the interest payable on the securities is exempt from federal income tax. Additionally, municipal securities include all other instruments that directly or indirectly provide economic exposure to income which is derived from municipalities.

Most of the Fund’s investments will be investment grade at the time of investment, although up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in below investment grade securities as described below. The Fund’s investment grade investments will at the time of investment: (i) carry a short-term rating of P‑2, A‑2 or F2 or higher by any of Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”); (ii) carry a long-term rating of Baa3, BBB– or BBB– or higher by any of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively, or the equivalent by another NRSRO; or (iii) if such investments are unrated, deemed by a Sub‑Adviser (as defined below) to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”), or are unrated securities that a Sub‑Adviser determines are of comparable quality. These securities generally offer a higher yield than investment grade securities, but involve a high degree of risk. A security’s quality is determined at the time of purchase and securities that are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent may be downgraded or decline in credit quality such that subsequently they would be deemed to be below investment grade.

The Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the special regulatory requirements (including maturity and credit quality constraints) designed to enable money market funds to maintain a stable share price and to limit investment risk. In addition, shareholders are not eligible for certain simplified methods for calculating gains and losses afforded to money market mutual fund shareholders.

While the Fund intends to generate tax‑exempt income through its municipal securities investments, it may generate taxable income and gains through investments in non‑tax exempt securities and through sales of both tax‑exempt and non‑tax exempt securities. Also, although interest on municipal securities is exempt from federal income tax, interest on certain bonds may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for individuals.

WHAT IS DURATION? Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to a given change in interest rates; effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on pre‑payment rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. In contrast to duration, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due. Investors should be aware that effective duration is not an exact measurement and may not predict a particular security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates.

The Fund has flexibility to invest in derivatives and may use such instruments as substitutes for securities and other instruments in which the Fund can invest. Derivatives are instruments which have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index. The Fund may use futures, options, swaps, and forward contracts, as well as repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements, in connection with its principal strategies in certain market conditions in order to hedge various investments, for risk management purposes and/or to increase income or gain to the Fund.

The Fund will likely engage in active and frequent trading. The frequency with which the Fund buys and sells securities will vary from year to year, depending on market conditions.

J.P. Morgan Private Investments Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“JPMPI” or the “Adviser”) constructs the Fund’s portfolio by allocating the Fund’s assets among investment strategies managed by one or more sub‑advisers retained by the Adviser (each, a “Sub‑Adviser”). The Adviser will periodically review and determine the allocations among investment strategies and may make changes to these allocations when it believes it is beneficial to the Fund. As such, the Adviser may, in its discretion, add to, delete from or modify the categories of investment strategies employed by the Fund at any time. In making allocations among investment strategies and/or in changing the categories of investment strategies employed by the Fund, the Adviser expects to take into account the investment goals of the broader investment programs administered by the Adviser or its affiliates, for whose use the Fund is exclusively designed. As such, the Fund may perform

differently from a similar fund that is managed without regard to such broader investment programs.

Each Sub‑Adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection process to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets allocated to each Sub‑Adviser. The Adviser engages the following Sub‑Advisers: Insight North America LLC (“Insight”), Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“Goldman”) and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑Advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board of Trustees of the Six Circles Trust (the “Board”) with respect to the hiring, termination or replacement of a Sub‑Adviser. As such, the identity of the Fund’s Sub‑Advisers, the investment strategies they pursue and the portion of the Fund allocated to them, may change over time. For example, due to market conditions, the Adviser may choose not to allocate Fund assets to a Sub-Adviser or may reduce the portion of the Fund allocated to a Sub-Adviser to zero. Each Sub‑Adviser is responsible for deciding which securities to purchase and sell for its respective portion of the Fund and for placing orders for the Fund’s transactions. However, the Adviser reserves the right to instruct Sub‑Advisers as needed on certain Fund transactions and manage a portion of the Fund’s portfolio directly, including without limitation, for portfolio hedging, to temporarily adjust the Fund’s overall market exposure or to temporarily manage assets as a result of a Sub‑Adviser’s resignation or removal. The Fund expects that, when making allocation and investment decisions for the Fund, the Adviser and Sub‑Advisers may take into account tax treatment as one of a number of factors relevant to the decision. In making such a decision, the Adviser and Sub‑Advisers may determine that other factors are more important than tax treatment and thus cause the Fund to invest in investments that are not tax exempt. Below is a summary of each current Sub‑Adviser’s investment approach.

Insight

With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, Insight normally invests substantially all of the net assets allocated to it in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal personal income tax. Insight may temporarily invest in taxable bonds.

Insight focuses on using fundamental credit analysis to identify undervalued sectors and securities as well as opportunities in the municipal bond market arising from pricing inefficiencies in changing economic environments. Insight also seeks to identify relative value across various bond sectors, such as pre‑refunded bonds, general obligation bonds, and revenue bonds.

Insight takes a pragmatic, long term approach to investing to seek to identify bonds that are attractive, while taking into account risk. Insight uses four key inputs – relative value, credit quality, bond structure, and market opportunities – to identify target exposures and specific investments for the Fund.

Goldman

With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, Goldman primarily invests, under normal circumstances, in municipal money market instruments, including securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and their political subdivisions, agencies, authorities and instrumentalities, and the District of Columbia, the interest from which, if any, is excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes, and generally not an item of tax preference under the federal alternative minimum tax. Goldman may, from time to time, invest in taxable instruments, including repurchase agreements with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, for temporary investment purposes.

Goldman’s approach is to actively manage the portfolio while seeking to manage risk, maintain stability of principal and provide daily liquidity. Goldman strives to add value by actively managing the security and sector exposures of its portfolio, as well as the duration and term structure of the assets in the portfolio, among other things.

As of the date of this prospectus, due to current market conditions, the Adviser has reduced the portion of the Fund allocated to Goldman to zero.

PIMCO

With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, PIMCO invests, under normal circumstances, mainly in a portfolio of bonds, debt securities, securitized products and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non‑U.S. public- or private-sector entities with varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures or swap agreements.

PIMCO’s strategy focuses on active management of high-quality, fixed income and cash equivalent securities, to seek to preserve principal and maintain liquidity. Multiple sources of value are used to seek to generate consistent returns, which include both top‑down and bottom‑up strategies. Considerations of term, credit, volatility and liquidity are combined with multiple concurrent strategies to build the portfolio and potentially generate value.