Six Circles Tax Aware Ultra Short Duration Fund

CUTAX | Fund

$9.81

$628 M

3.13%

$0.31

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$628 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Six Circles Tax Aware Ultra Short Duration Fund

CUTAX | Fund

$9.81

$628 M

3.13%

$0.31

0.30%

CUTAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Six Circles Tax Aware Ultra Short Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan
  • Inception Date
    Jul 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jerome Schneider

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 50% of its total assets in municipal securities, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax. The Fund also may invest in taxable instruments. While the Fund may invest in securities with various maturities, under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to maintain an average effective portfolio duration of one year or less. Average effective portfolio duration could at times be higher, though it will not under normal market conditions exceed two years.
Municipal securities are securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and their respective authorities, political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities and other groups with the authority to act for the municipalities, the interest on which, if any, is exempt from federal income tax but may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for individuals. Municipal securities may have fixed, variable or floating interest rates and may include, but are not limited to, variable rate demand obligations, short-term municipal notes, municipal bonds, tax exempt commercial paper, zero‑coupon securities, private activity and industrial development bonds, tax anticipation notes, participations in pools of municipal securities, municipal mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, auction rate securities and restricted 
securities. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments. The portion of the Fund not invested in municipal securities may include investments in bonds, debt securities and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non‑U.S. public- or private-sector entities, including emerging market securities, and investments in investment companies, including open‑end, closed‑end and exchange-traded funds. 
Municipal securities may also include instruments evidencing direct ownership of interest payments or principal payments, or both, on municipal securities, such as tender option bonds and participation interests in all or part of specific holdings of municipal obligations, provided that the applicable issuer receives assurances from legal counsel that the interest payable on the securities is exempt from federal income tax. Additionally, municipal securities include all other instruments that directly or indirectly provide economic exposure to income which is derived from municipalities. 
Most of the Fund’s investments will be investment grade at the time of investment, although up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in below investment grade securities as described below. The Fund’s investment grade investments will at the time of investment: (i) carry a short-term rating of P‑2, A‑2 or F2 or higher by any of Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”); (ii) carry a long-term rating of Baa3, BBB– or BBB– or higher by any of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively, or the equivalent by another NRSRO; or (iii) if such investments are unrated, deemed by a Sub‑Adviser (as defined below) to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”), or are unrated securities that a Sub‑Adviser determines are of comparable quality. These securities generally offer a higher yield than investment grade securities, but involve a high degree of risk. A security’s quality is determined at the time of purchase and securities that are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent may be downgraded or decline in credit quality such that subsequently they would be deemed to be below investment grade. 
The Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the special regulatory requirements (including maturity and credit quality constraints) designed to enable money market funds to maintain a stable share price and to limit investment risk. In addition, shareholders are not eligible for certain simplified methods for calculating gains and losses afforded to money market mutual fund shareholders. 
While the Fund intends to generate tax‑exempt income through its municipal securities investments, it may generate taxable income and gains through investments in non‑tax exempt securities and through sales of both tax‑exempt and non‑tax exempt securities. Also, although interest on municipal securities is exempt from federal income tax, interest on certain bonds may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax for individuals. 
WHAT IS DURATION?
Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to a given change in interest rates; effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on pre‑payment rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. In contrast to duration, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due. Investors should be aware that effective duration is not an exact measurement and may not predict a particular security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. 
The Fund has flexibility to invest in derivatives and may use such instruments as substitutes for securities and other instruments in which the Fund can invest. Derivatives are instruments which have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index. The Fund may use futures, options, swaps, and forward contracts, as well as repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements, in connection with its principal strategies in certain market conditions in order to hedge various investments, for risk management purposes and/or to increase income or gain to the Fund. 
The Fund will likely engage in active and frequent trading. The frequency with which the Fund buys and sells securities will vary from year to year, depending on market conditions. 
J.P. Morgan Private Investments Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“JPMPI” or the “Adviser”) constructs the Fund’s portfolio by allocating the Fund’s assets among investment strategies managed by one or more sub‑advisers retained by the Adviser (each, a “Sub‑Adviser”). The Adviser will periodically review and determine the allocations among investment strategies and may make changes to these allocations when it believes it is beneficial to the Fund. As such, the Adviser may, in its discretion, add to, delete from or modify the categories of investment strategies employed by the Fund at any time. In making allocations among investment strategies and/or in changing the categories of investment strategies employed by the Fund, the Adviser expects to take into account the investment goals of the broader investment programs administered by the Adviser or its affiliates, for whose use the Fund is exclusively designed. As such, the Fund may perform 
differently from a similar fund that is managed without regard to such broader investment programs. 
Each Sub‑Adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection process to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets allocated to each Sub‑Adviser. The Adviser engages the following Sub‑Advisers: Insight North America LLC (“Insight”), Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“Goldman”) and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑Advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board of Trustees of the Six Circles Trust (the “Board”) with respect to the hiring, termination or replacement of a Sub‑Adviser. As such, the identity of the Fund’s Sub‑Advisers, the investment strategies they pursue and the portion of the Fund allocated to them, may change over time. For example, due to market conditions, the Adviser may choose not to allocate Fund assets to a Sub-Adviser or may reduce the portion of the Fund allocated to a Sub-Adviser to zero. Each Sub‑Adviser is responsible for deciding which securities to purchase and sell for its respective portion of the Fund and for placing orders for the Fund’s transactions. However, the Adviser reserves the right to instruct Sub‑Advisers as needed on certain Fund transactions and manage a portion of the Fund’s portfolio directly, including without limitation, for portfolio hedging, to temporarily adjust the Fund’s overall market exposure or to temporarily manage assets as a result of a Sub‑Adviser’s resignation or removal. The Fund expects that, when making allocation and investment decisions for the Fund, the Adviser and Sub‑Advisers may take into account tax treatment as one of a number of factors relevant to the decision. In making such a decision, the Adviser and Sub‑Advisers may determine that other factors are more important than tax treatment and thus cause the Fund to invest in investments that are not tax exempt. Below is a summary of each current Sub‑Adviser’s investment approach. 
Insight  
With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, Insight normally invests substantially all of the net assets allocated to it in municipal bonds that provide income exempt from federal personal income tax. Insight may temporarily invest in taxable bonds. 
Insight focuses on using fundamental credit analysis to identify undervalued sectors and securities as well as opportunities in the municipal bond market arising from pricing inefficiencies in changing economic environments. Insight also seeks to identify relative value across various bond sectors, such as pre‑refunded bonds, general obligation bonds, and revenue bonds. 
Insight takes a pragmatic, long term approach to investing to seek to identify bonds that are attractive, while taking into account risk. Insight uses four key inputs – relative value, credit quality, bond structure, and market opportunities – to identify target exposures and specific investments for the Fund. 
Goldman  
With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, Goldman primarily invests, under normal circumstances, in municipal money market instruments, including securities issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and their political subdivisions, agencies, authorities and instrumentalities, and the District of Columbia, the interest from which, if any, is excluded from gross income for federal income tax purposes, and generally not an item of tax preference under the federal alternative minimum tax. Goldman may, from time to time, invest in taxable instruments, including repurchase agreements with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, for temporary investment purposes. 
Goldman’s approach is to actively manage the portfolio while seeking to manage risk, maintain stability of principal and provide daily liquidity. Goldman strives to add value by actively managing the security and sector exposures of its portfolio, as well as the duration and term structure of the assets in the portfolio, among other things. 
As of the date of this prospectus, due to current market conditions, the Adviser has reduced the portion of the Fund allocated to Goldman to zero. 
PIMCO  
With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, PIMCO invests, under normal circumstances, mainly in a portfolio of bonds, debt securities, securitized products and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non‑U.S. public- or private-sector entities with varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures or swap agreements. 
PIMCO’s strategy focuses on active management of high-quality, fixed income and cash equivalent securities, to seek to preserve principal and maintain liquidity. Multiple sources of value are used to seek to generate consistent returns, which include both top‑down and bottom‑up strategies. Considerations of term, credit, volatility and liquidity are combined with multiple concurrent strategies to build the portfolio and potentially generate value. 
Read More

CUTAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 81.44%
1 Yr -0.5% -45.4% 15.3% 19.53%
3 Yr -0.7%* -20.5% 51.7% 12.31%
5 Yr -0.4%* -11.5% 29.2% 15.44%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.9% -76.8% 4.7% 8.02%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 50.98%
2020 0.1% -66.1% 60.0% 86.22%
2019 0.0% -57.4% 18.9% 98.10%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -60.4% 31.9% 80.05%
1 Yr -0.5% -45.4% 15.1% 14.20%
3 Yr -0.7%* -20.5% 51.7% 14.58%
5 Yr -0.4%* -11.5% 29.3% 17.61%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUTAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.9% -76.8% 4.7% 8.02%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 50.98%
2020 0.1% -66.1% 60.0% 86.16%
2019 0.0% -57.4% 18.9% 98.10%
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CUTAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CUTAX Category Low Category High CUTAX % Rank
Net Assets 628 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 41.36%
Number of Holdings 365 1 14000 34.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 330 M -317 M 8.64 B 9.94%
Weighting of Top 10 51.75% 2.4% 101.7% 8.98%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CUTAX % Rank
Bonds 		121.00% 65.51% 150.86% 0.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.93% 0.00% 0.93% 0.06%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 65.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 63.74%
Cash 		-8.90% -50.86% 33.96% 99.42%
Other 		-13.03% -13.03% 30.01% 100.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUTAX % Rank
Municipal 		46.95% 44.39% 100.00% 99.88%
Government 		28.14% 0.00% 52.02% 0.17%
Corporate 		9.41% 0.00% 9.99% 0.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.17% 0.00% 33.95% 12.03%
Securitized 		5.93% 0.00% 5.93% 0.06%
Derivative 		3.41% 0.00% 3.41% 0.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUTAX % Rank
US 		110.79% 37.86% 142.23% 0.64%
Non US 		10.21% 0.00% 62.14% 2.85%

CUTAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CUTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.02% 6.50% 90.11%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.10% 10.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.44% 0.20%

Sales Fees

CUTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CUTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CUTAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% 98.03%

CUTAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CUTAX Category Low Category High CUTAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.13% 0.00% 4.45% 86.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CUTAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CUTAX Category Low Category High CUTAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.63% -0.53% 5.33% 94.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CUTAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CUTAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jerome Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

Daniel Marques

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Daniel Marques, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Dan is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond portfolios for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Dan is also a leader of sustainability and ESG integration for US municipal bond portfolios and a lead portfolio manager for the US Municipal Impact strategy. Dan also provides municipal market analysis and performance attribution commentary for the team. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Dan served as an investment research manager at Citizens Bank. Dan has been in the investment industry since 1992.Dan earned an MBA from Nichols College and a BS from the University of Massachusetts. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

John Olivo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Mr. Olivo is the global head of short duration fixed income strategies. In this role, Mr. Olivo is responsible for portfolio management of several of GSAM’s short duration funds as well as portfolio construction and oversight for investment mandates on behalf of central banks, balance sheet clients, and financial institutions. Previously, he was a member of the short-term taxable portfolio management team and co-managed the U.S. Government money market funds. Mr. Olivo also managed the separate account money market business. Mr. Olivo is a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined GSAM in 1995 as a portfolio trading assistant and was responsible for the daily compliance of all of the taxable money market funds.

Richard Madigan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Madigan is a portfolio manager with Offitbank, his employer since 1998. Previously, he was vice president and principal of the emerging markets fixed income institutional sales group at JP Morgan Securities from 1996 to 1998. Prior to that, from 1994 to 1996, he was vice president and principal of the cross border finance group at Citicorp Securities. From 1990 to 1994, he was a corporate banker with Citibank. Mr. Madigan is the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank, based in New York. In his role, he and his team (the “Private Bank CIO Team”) are responsible for the development of investment strategy, tactical and strategic asset allocation for $1 trillion in private bank and institutional client assets. Mr. Madigan is chair of the Private Bank’s Global Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Madigan was the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Global Access Portfolios, where he and his team managed in excess of $16 billion in client assets across 35 countries. Prior to his roles at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Madigan held the title of Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at Offitbank, a New York-based wealth management boutique, where he managed peak assets in excess of $1 billion in both domestic and offshore portfolios, including the firm’s flagship emerging markets mutual fund. He was also a senior member of the firm’s investment committee. Before joining Offitbank, Mr. Madigan worked for J.P. Morgan’s Investment Banking division in New York in the emerging markets securities business. He previously spent six years with Citicorp first as a banker in Mexico, and then in the firm’s international corporate finance division in New York.

Michael Gray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Mr. Gray is a Managing Director and the Head of Fixed Income & Credit for J.P. Morgan Private Bank CIO Team. He also is a member of the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Gray is responsible for coordinating the Private Bank CIO Team’s research and strategy efforts across global fixed income markets. Mr. Gray joined J.P. Morgan in 2015 and brings substantial expertise in fixed income research and portfolio management to bear for the Private Bank CIO Team and its clients. Previously he was a Managing Director and member of the executive leadership team at Hartford Investment Management Company.

Jeffrey Burger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Jeffrey Burger, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Jeffrey is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond strategies for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Previously, he served as a senior analyst for the firm, specializing in land-secured and special tax bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Jeffrey worked at Columbia Management as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst and at Fitch Ratings as a senior-level analyst. He is a former chairman and member of the executive committee and board of governors for the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is also a former president of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum. Jeffrey has been in the investment industry since 1998. Jeffrey earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA degree, cum laude, in policy studies and public relations from Syracuse University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Jeffrey Gaffney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Mr. Gaffney is an Executive Director and the Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management–Americas for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, based in New York. He is responsible for constructing efficient multi-asset class portfolios for clients across the spectrum of investment objectives, risk tolerances, and liquidity constraints. Mr. Gaffney has been with J.P. Morgan since 2009, and has been a member of the Private Bank CIO Team since 2011. He chairs the WM U.S. Investment Committee and is a member of the Global Investment Committee. In addition, Mr. Gaffney serves as a portfolio manager for several J.P. Morgan asset allocation strategies. Mr. Gaffney holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University in Operations Research and Financial Engineering. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from Yale University with an emphasis in Finance.

Andrew Wittkop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Mr. Wittkop is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on Treasury bonds, agencies and interest rate derivatives. He previously worked on the real return desk. Prior to that, he was a portfolio analyst with the global portfolio management team and a product manager for absolute return strategies. He holds an MBA from Stern School of Business at New York University and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Kashif Mohiuddin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Mr. Mohiuddin, Vice President of Goldman, is a senior portfolio manager in the short duration fixed income team. He has been employed by Goldman since 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

