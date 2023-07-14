Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-0.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$628 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.8%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|WHAT IS DURATION?
|Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to a given change in interest rates; effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on pre‑payment rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. In contrast to duration, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due. Investors should be aware that effective duration is not an exact measurement and may not predict a particular security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates.
|Period
|CUTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|81.44%
|1 Yr
|-0.5%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|19.53%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|12.31%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|15.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|CUTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.9%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|8.02%
|2021
|-0.2%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|50.98%
|2020
|0.1%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|86.22%
|2019
|0.0%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|98.10%
|2018
|N/A
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|N/A
|Period
|CUTAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|CUTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUTAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|628 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|41.36%
|Number of Holdings
|365
|1
|14000
|34.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|330 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|9.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.75%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|8.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUTAX % Rank
|Bonds
|121.00%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|0.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.93%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|0.06%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|65.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|63.74%
|Cash
|-8.90%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|99.42%
|Other
|-13.03%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUTAX % Rank
|Municipal
|46.95%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|99.88%
|Government
|28.14%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|0.17%
|Corporate
|9.41%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|0.41%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.17%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|12.03%
|Securitized
|5.93%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|0.06%
|Derivative
|3.41%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|0.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUTAX % Rank
|US
|110.79%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|0.64%
|Non US
|10.21%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|2.85%
|CUTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|90.11%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|10.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.01%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|0.20%
|CUTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CUTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CUTAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|98.03%
|CUTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUTAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.13%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|86.76%
|CUTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|CUTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUTAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.63%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|94.52%
|CUTAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Daniel Marques, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Dan is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond portfolios for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Dan is also a leader of sustainability and ESG integration for US municipal bond portfolios and a lead portfolio manager for the US Municipal Impact strategy. Dan also provides municipal market analysis and performance attribution commentary for the team. Prior to joining the firm in 2000, Dan served as an investment research manager at Citizens Bank. Dan has been in the investment industry since 1992.Dan earned an MBA from Nichols College and a BS from the University of Massachusetts. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Mr. Olivo is the global head of short duration fixed income strategies. In this role, Mr. Olivo is responsible for portfolio management of several of GSAM’s short duration funds as well as portfolio construction and oversight for investment mandates on behalf of central banks, balance sheet clients, and financial institutions. Previously, he was a member of the short-term taxable portfolio management team and co-managed the U.S. Government money market funds. Mr. Olivo also managed the separate account money market business. Mr. Olivo is a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined GSAM in 1995 as a portfolio trading assistant and was responsible for the daily compliance of all of the taxable money market funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Madigan is a portfolio manager with Offitbank, his employer since 1998. Previously, he was vice president and principal of the emerging markets fixed income institutional sales group at JP Morgan Securities from 1996 to 1998. Prior to that, from 1994 to 1996, he was vice president and principal of the cross border finance group at Citicorp Securities. From 1990 to 1994, he was a corporate banker with Citibank. Mr. Madigan is the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank, based in New York. In his role, he and his team (the “Private Bank CIO Team”) are responsible for the development of investment strategy, tactical and strategic asset allocation for $1 trillion in private bank and institutional client assets. Mr. Madigan is chair of the Private Bank’s Global Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Madigan was the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Global Access Portfolios, where he and his team managed in excess of $16 billion in client assets across 35 countries. Prior to his roles at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Madigan held the title of Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at Offitbank, a New York-based wealth management boutique, where he managed peak assets in excess of $1 billion in both domestic and offshore portfolios, including the firm’s flagship emerging markets mutual fund. He was also a senior member of the firm’s investment committee. Before joining Offitbank, Mr. Madigan worked for J.P. Morgan’s Investment Banking division in New York in the emerging markets securities business. He previously spent six years with Citicorp first as a banker in Mexico, and then in the firm’s international corporate finance division in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Mr. Gray is a Managing Director and the Head of Fixed Income & Credit for J.P. Morgan Private Bank CIO Team. He also is a member of the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Gray is responsible for coordinating the Private Bank CIO Team’s research and strategy efforts across global fixed income markets. Mr. Gray joined J.P. Morgan in 2015 and brings substantial expertise in fixed income research and portfolio management to bear for the Private Bank CIO Team and its clients. Previously he was a Managing Director and member of the executive leadership team at Hartford Investment Management Company.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Jeffrey Burger, CFA Director, Senior Portfolio Manager Jeffrey is a senior portfolio manager for US Municipal Bond strategies. He is responsible for managing US Municipal Bond strategies for institutional, high net worth and mutual fund clients. Previously, he served as a senior analyst for the firm, specializing in land-secured and special tax bonds. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Jeffrey worked at Columbia Management as a portfolio manager and senior research analyst and at Fitch Ratings as a senior-level analyst. He is a former chairman and member of the executive committee and board of governors for the National Federation of Municipal Analysts. He is also a former president of the Boston Municipal Analysts Forum. Jeffrey has been in the investment industry since 1998. Jeffrey earned an MPA from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University and a BA degree, cum laude, in policy studies and public relations from Syracuse University. He holds the CFA® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 09, 2018
3.9
3.9%
Mr. Gaffney is an Executive Director and the Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management–Americas for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, based in New York. He is responsible for constructing efficient multi-asset class portfolios for clients across the spectrum of investment objectives, risk tolerances, and liquidity constraints. Mr. Gaffney has been with J.P. Morgan since 2009, and has been a member of the Private Bank CIO Team since 2011. He chairs the WM U.S. Investment Committee and is a member of the Global Investment Committee. In addition, Mr. Gaffney serves as a portfolio manager for several J.P. Morgan asset allocation strategies. Mr. Gaffney holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University in Operations Research and Financial Engineering. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from Yale University with an emphasis in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 04, 2020
1.49
1.5%
Mr. Wittkop is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on Treasury bonds, agencies and interest rate derivatives. He previously worked on the real return desk. Prior to that, he was a portfolio analyst with the global portfolio management team and a product manager for absolute return strategies. He holds an MBA from Stern School of Business at New York University and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Mr. Mohiuddin, Vice President of Goldman, is a senior portfolio manager in the short duration fixed income team. He has been employed by Goldman since 2015.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
