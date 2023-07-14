Home
CUSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cullen Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cullen Funds Trust
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    528700
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brooks Cullen

Fund Description

The Small Cap Value Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in small-capitalization companies, which the Fund defines as those companies with market capitalizations below $5 billion at the time of original purchase. The Adviser generally selects stocks of companies that have the following characteristics:

a below average price/earnings ratio as compared with the average price/earnings ratio of the equity securities in the Russell 2000 Value Stock Index;
above average projected earnings growth as compared to the average projected earnings growth of the equity securities in the Russell 2000 Value Stock Index.

The Small Cap Value Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities, which can include convertible debt, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities, depositary receipts, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), and preferred stocks. The Small Cap Value Fund invests roughly similar amounts of its assets in each security in the portfolio at the time of original purchase, although the portfolio is not systematically rebalanced. This approach avoids the overweighting of any individual security being purchased. The Adviser may sell portfolio stocks when they are no longer attractive based on their price or earnings growth potential.

The Small Cap Value Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in securities of companies headquartered outside the United States. These investments will be made in securities traded on exchanges outside the United States and/or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are depositary receipts for foreign securities denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on U.S. securities markets or available through a U.S. broker or dealer. ADRs may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. Holders of unsponsored depositary receipts generally bear all the costs of such facilities and the depositary of an unsponsored facility frequently is under no obligation to distribute shareholder communications received from the issuer of the deposited security or to pass through voting rights to the holders of such receipts.

The Small Cap Value Fund intends to diversify its investments in securities of companies headquartered outside the United States across different countries, and the percentage of the Small Cap Value Fund’s assets invested in particular countries or regions will change from time to time based on the Adviser’s judgment, subject to other restrictions described herein. The Small Cap Value Fund intends to invest in the securities of companies located in developed countries and, to a lesser extent, those located in emerging markets. The Fund may consider investments in companies in any of the world’s developed or emerging stock markets.

As part of its strategy, the Small Cap Value Fund, in order to generate additional income, may selectively write covered call options when it is deemed to be in the Fund’s best interest. A call option is a short-term contract entitling the purchaser, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy the underlying equity security at a specified price upon exercise of the option at any time prior to its expiration. Writing a covered call option allows the Small Cap Value Fund to receive a premium. A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying equity stock from the writer of the option at a given price during a specific period.

The Small Cap Value Fund will not engage in derivatives except to the extent that the writing of covered call options is deemed to involve derivatives.

Read More

CUSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -10.6% 21.3% 98.70%
1 Yr -2.2% -16.4% 28.1% 86.33%
3 Yr 11.3%* -15.7% 112.5% 50.35%
5 Yr 0.9%* -24.5% 42.5% 26.47%
10 Yr -1.5%* -21.2% 23.2% 73.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -36.7% 212.9% 6.87%
2021 4.4% -38.4% 60.6% 83.83%
2020 3.8% -9.3% 66.8% 7.21%
2019 4.5% -5.9% 7.6% 45.74%
2018 -3.2% -12.3% -1.2% 9.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -12.9% 21.3% 94.79%
1 Yr -2.2% -16.4% 46.4% 82.90%
3 Yr 11.3%* -15.7% 112.5% 49.65%
5 Yr 2.1%* -19.0% 42.5% 26.11%
10 Yr 2.7%* -10.1% 23.2% 59.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -36.7% 212.9% 6.87%
2021 4.4% -38.4% 60.6% 83.83%
2020 3.8% -7.6% 66.8% 7.21%
2019 4.5% -5.9% 7.6% 45.99%
2018 -2.0% -12.3% -1.2% 3.01%

NAV & Total Return History

CUSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CUSIX Category Low Category High CUSIX % Rank
Net Assets 8.8 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 96.32%
Number of Holdings 35 10 1551 94.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.05 M 812 K 2.82 B 94.75%
Weighting of Top 10 45.63% 4.8% 95.7% 6.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Great Western Bancorp Inc 6.68%
  2. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc 6.06%
  3. First Interstate BancSystem Inc 5.85%
  4. First Horizon Corp 5.31%
  5. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Class A 4.82%
  6. Quanta Services Inc 4.80%
  7. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc 4.76%
  8. Barrett Business Services Inc 4.36%
  9. BG Staffing Inc 4.35%
  10. Sykes Enterprises Inc 4.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.86% 14.38% 100.16% 84.68%
Cash 		4.14% -52.43% 47.85% 14.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 52.52%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 51.64%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 51.20%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 51.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSIX % Rank
Financial Services 		26.18% 0.00% 35.71% 27.37%
Industrials 		24.25% 0.65% 48.61% 8.83%
Energy 		16.47% 0.00% 29.42% 4.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.89% 0.00% 51.62% 32.23%
Technology 		5.02% 0.00% 34.03% 93.38%
Real Estate 		4.97% 0.00% 44.41% 69.32%
Basic Materials 		4.67% 0.00% 67.30% 56.07%
Healthcare 		4.02% 0.00% 25.76% 74.17%
Consumer Defense 		0.52% 0.00% 13.22% 96.03%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 89.85%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 95.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSIX % Rank
US 		95.86% 11.42% 100.16% 36.76%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 96.50%

CUSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.72% 0.05% 37.36% 2.42%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 90.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 13.11%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

CUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 28.21%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CUSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 70.00% 7.00% 252.00% 76.81%

CUSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CUSIX Category Low Category High CUSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 17.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CUSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CUSIX Category Low Category High CUSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.34% -1.43% 4.13% 56.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CUSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CUSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brooks Cullen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Cullen is a vice president of Cullen Capital Management LLC since 2000 since May 2000.

James Cullen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2009

12.67

12.7%

Jim Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management in 1983 and has served as the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation in 1983. His experience in the investment business spans over 50 years. Prior to founding the Firm, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously to Donaldson, Mr. Cullen co-managed the New York Research, which specialized in low P/E research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University.

Brian Drubetsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2016

5.59

5.6%

Brian Drubetsky is a co-portfolio manager on the Small Cap Value Equity strategy at Schafer Cullen Capital Management. Prior to joining the Firm in 2013, Mr. Drubetsky was an Investment Analyst at Manatuck Hill Partners as well as a Research Consultant at Spencer Capital, both long-short equity hedge funds. Prior to attending business school, he was an Associate at Neuberger Berman and KPMG. He received his M.B.A from Columbia Business School in 2009 where he participated in The Value Investing Program and his B.B.A from George Washington University in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

