Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.0%
1 yr return
10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
Net Assets
$308 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 0.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth, many of which have the potential to pay dividends. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity-type securities and at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers in the United States. Investments may include U.S. registered securities of issuers outside of the United States such as American Depositary Receipts.
In pursuing the fund’s objectives, the fund’s investment adviser focuses primarily on companies with attributes that are associated with long-term growth and resilience to market declines, such as strong management, participation in a growing market, strong balance sheets, payment of dividends and the potential for above average growth in earnings, revenues, book value, cash flow and/or return on assets.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|CUSEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|95.73%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|74.77%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|19.43%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|26.01%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|31.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|CUSEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|1.51%
|2021
|7.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|24.09%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|91.73%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|38.48%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|48.24%
|Period
|CUSEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|91.45%
|1 Yr
|10.3%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|70.58%
|3 Yr
|5.4%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|19.60%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|24.93%
|10 Yr
|6.6%*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|55.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|CUSEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.7%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|1.51%
|2021
|7.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|24.01%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|91.73%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|38.67%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|38.80%
|CUSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUSEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|308 M
|189 K
|222 B
|70.17%
|Number of Holdings
|119
|2
|3509
|19.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|98 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|78.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.40%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|94.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUSEX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.60%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|77.49%
|Cash
|3.24%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|18.71%
|Bonds
|0.16%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|2.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|40.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|45.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|37.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUSEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.40%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|4.70%
|Technology
|17.43%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|96.62%
|Healthcare
|16.14%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|19.62%
|Industrials
|10.88%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|10.39%
|Communication Services
|8.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|74.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.45%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|94.39%
|Consumer Defense
|6.85%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|12.61%
|Energy
|4.36%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|10.47%
|Utilities
|3.52%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|3.63%
|Basic Materials
|2.49%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|23.66%
|Real Estate
|2.46%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|22.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUSEX % Rank
|US
|84.84%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|90.35%
|Non US
|11.76%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|7.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUSEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|95.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.45%
|Government
|4.39%
|0.00%
|12.45%
|0.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.03%
|35.93%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.70%
|35.01%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|35.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUSEX % Rank
|US
|0.16%
|-1.84%
|21.29%
|1.98%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|34.62%
|CUSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.43%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|92.86%
|Management Fee
|0.42%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|15.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|CUSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CUSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CUSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|17.07%
|CUSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUSEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.22%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|9.27%
|CUSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|CUSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUSEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.94%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|1.01%
|CUSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.076
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.100
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 05, 2013
9.32
9.3%
Gregory D. Fuss is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 15 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Greg managed a portion of the research portfolio and was a portfolio specialist, acting as liaison between portfolio managers and investment counselors. Before joining Capital, Greg was a managing director at Deutsche Bank and its predecessor firm, Scudder, Stevens & Clark. At Deutsche Bank, he also served as regional manager and director of the Los Angeles office. Greg holds an MBA from the University of South
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2014
8.25
8.3%
William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Cheryl E. Frank is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered health care services and software companies in both the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income derivatives marketing associate at J.P. Morgan. She holds an MBA and a certificate in global management and public management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and public policy from Harvard College graduating cum laude. Cheryl is based in San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...