Trending ETFs

CUSEX (Mutual Fund)

CUSEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

Net Assets

$308 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

CUSEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Capital Group U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Capital Group
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Fuss

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers that the investment adviser believes have the potential for growth, many of which have the potential to pay dividends. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity-type securities and at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers in the United States. Investments may include U.S. registered securities of issuers outside of the United States such as American Depositary Receipts.

In pursuing the fund’s objectives, the fund’s investment adviser focuses primarily on companies with attributes that are associated with long-term growth and resilience to market declines, such as strong management, participation in a growing market, strong balance sheets, payment of dividends and the potential for above average growth in earnings, revenues, book value, cash flow and/or return on assets.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

CUSEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -41.7% 64.0% 95.73%
1 Yr 10.3% -46.2% 77.9% 74.77%
3 Yr 5.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 19.43%
5 Yr 5.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 26.01%
10 Yr 5.8%* -16.8% 19.6% 31.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -85.9% 81.6% 1.51%
2021 7.9% -31.0% 26.7% 24.09%
2020 3.9% -13.0% 34.8% 91.73%
2019 6.1% -6.0% 10.6% 38.48%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 2.0% 48.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -41.7% 64.0% 91.45%
1 Yr 10.3% -46.2% 77.9% 70.58%
3 Yr 5.4%* -41.7% 28.4% 19.60%
5 Yr 6.8%* -30.3% 23.8% 24.93%
10 Yr 6.6%* -16.8% 19.7% 55.15%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUSEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.7% -85.9% 81.6% 1.51%
2021 7.9% -31.0% 26.7% 24.01%
2020 3.9% -13.0% 34.8% 91.73%
2019 6.1% -6.0% 10.6% 38.67%
2018 -1.0% -15.9% 3.1% 38.80%

NAV & Total Return History

CUSEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CUSEX Category Low Category High CUSEX % Rank
Net Assets 308 M 189 K 222 B 70.17%
Number of Holdings 119 2 3509 19.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 98 M -1.37 M 104 B 78.15%
Weighting of Top 10 29.40% 11.4% 116.5% 94.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  2. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  3. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  4. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  5. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  6. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  7. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  8. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  9. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%
  10. Capital Group Central Cash M 6.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.60% 50.26% 104.50% 77.49%
Cash 		3.24% -10.83% 49.73% 18.71%
Bonds 		0.16% -1.84% 25.77% 2.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 40.81%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 45.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 37.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSEX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.40% 0.00% 43.06% 4.70%
Technology 		17.43% 0.00% 65.70% 96.62%
Healthcare 		16.14% 0.00% 39.76% 19.62%
Industrials 		10.88% 0.00% 30.65% 10.39%
Communication Services 		8.00% 0.00% 66.40% 74.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.45% 0.00% 62.57% 94.39%
Consumer Defense 		6.85% 0.00% 25.50% 12.61%
Energy 		4.36% 0.00% 41.09% 10.47%
Utilities 		3.52% 0.00% 16.07% 3.63%
Basic Materials 		2.49% 0.00% 18.91% 23.66%
Real Estate 		2.46% 0.00% 16.05% 22.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSEX % Rank
US 		84.84% 34.69% 100.00% 90.35%
Non US 		11.76% 0.00% 54.22% 7.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		95.61% 0.00% 100.00% 87.45%
Government 		4.39% 0.00% 12.45% 0.87%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 35.93%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 35.01%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 44.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 35.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSEX % Rank
US 		0.16% -1.84% 21.29% 1.98%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 34.62%

CUSEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CUSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.43% 0.01% 20.29% 92.86%
Management Fee 0.42% 0.00% 1.50% 15.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

CUSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CUSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CUSEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 0.00% 316.74% 17.07%

CUSEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CUSEX Category Low Category High CUSEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.22% 0.00% 41.07% 9.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CUSEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CUSEX Category Low Category High CUSEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.94% -6.13% 1.75% 1.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CUSEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CUSEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Fuss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2013

9.32

9.3%

Gregory D. Fuss is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 37 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 15 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, Greg managed a portion of the research portfolio and was a portfolio specialist, acting as liaison between portfolio managers and investment counselors. Before joining Capital, Greg was a managing director at Deutsche Bank and its predecessor firm, Scudder, Stevens & Clark. At Deutsche Bank, he also served as regional manager and director of the Los Angeles office. Greg holds an MBA from the University of South

William Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2014

8.25

8.3%

William L. Robbins is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 27 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Will covered small-capitalization companies, REITS and U.S. banks. Prior to joining Capital, he was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.

Cheryl Frank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Cheryl E. Frank is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, she covered health care services and software companies in both the U.S. and Europe. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income derivatives marketing associate at J.P. Morgan. She holds an MBA and a certificate in global management and public management from Stanford Graduate School of Business, and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and public policy from Harvard College graduating cum laude. Cheryl is based in San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

