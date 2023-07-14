Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

Net Assets

$609 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CUSDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Six Circles Ultra Short Duration Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan
  • Inception Date
    Jul 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Gaffney

Fund Description

The Fund mainly invests in U.S. dollar and non‑U.S. dollar denominated investment grade short-term fixed and floating rate debt securities. While the Fund may invest in securities with various maturities, under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to maintain an average effective portfolio duration of one year or less. Average effective portfolio duration could at times be higher, though it will not under normal market conditions exceed two years.
As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund may invest in debt securities of corporate issuers, obligations of governments, government agencies or instrumentalities, including U.S. Treasury securities (including Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (“STRIPS”)), securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities, municipal securities, securities issued or guaranteed by supranational organizations and securities issued or guaranteed by foreign governments. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments such as certain instruments described above, as well as commercial paper, certificates of deposit, time deposits, deposit notes and bank notes. The instruments in which the Fund invests may pay fixed, variable, or floating interest rates and may include asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities (residential and commercial) (and which may include “to be announced” (“TBA”) 
transactions), zero‑coupon securities, convertible securities, inflation-indexed bonds, repurchase agreements, privately-issued (Rule 144A) securities, structured notes, collateralized loan obligations, loan participations, loan assignments and other securities and instruments bearing fixed or variable interest rates. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, including emerging market securities, that are U.S. dollar denominated or non‑U.S. dollar denominated, and the Fund may seek to hedge such securities’ currency exposure to the U.S. dollar. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies, such as open‑end, closed‑end and exchange-traded funds. 
Most of the Fund’s investments will be investment grade at the time of investment, although up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in below investment grade securities (determined at the time of investment) as described below. The Fund’s investment grade investments will at the time of investment: (i) carry a short-term rating of P‑2, A‑2 or F2 or higher by any of Moody’s Investors Service Inc. (“Moody’s”), Standard & Poor’s Corporation (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”), respectively, or the equivalent by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”); (ii) carry a long-term rating of Baa3, BBB– or BBB– or higher by any of Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively, or the equivalent by another NRSRO; or (iii) if such investments are unrated, be deemed by a Sub‑Adviser (as defined below) to be of comparable quality at the time of investment. The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly known as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”), or are unrated securities that a Sub‑Adviser determines are of comparable quality. These securities generally offer a higher yield than investment grade securities, but involve a high degree of risk. A security’s quality is determined at the time of purchase and securities that are rated investment grade or the unrated equivalent may be downgraded or decline in credit quality such that subsequently they would be deemed to be below investment grade. 
Due to the nature of the investments in which the Fund is seeking to invest, a significant portion of the issuers of the investments in the Fund’s portfolio may be in the financial services sector. 
The Fund is not a money market fund and is not subject to the special regulatory requirements (including maturity and credit quality constraints) designed to enable money market funds to maintain a stable share price and to limit investment risk. In addition, shareholders are not eligible for certain simplified methods for calculating gains and losses afforded to money market mutual fund shareholders. 
WHAT IS DURATION?
Duration is a measure of a debt security’s price sensitivity to a given change in interest rates; effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s portfolio duration adjusted for the anticipated effect of interest rate changes on pre‑payment rates. Generally, the higher a debt security’s duration, the greater its price sensitivity to a change in interest rates. In contrast to duration, maturity measures only the time until final payment is due. Investors should be aware that effective duration is not an exact measurement and may not predict a particular security’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. 
The Fund has flexibility to invest in derivatives and may use such instruments as substitutes for securities and other instruments in which the Fund can invest. Derivatives are instruments which have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index. The Fund may use futures, options, swaps, and forward contracts, as well as repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements, in connection with its principal strategies in certain market conditions in order to hedge various investments, for risk management purposes and/or to increase income or gain to the Fund. 
The Fund will likely engage in active and frequent trading. The frequency with which the Fund buys and sells securities will vary from year to year, depending on market conditions. 
J.P. Morgan Private Investments Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“JPMPI” or the “Adviser”) constructs the Fund’s portfolio by allocating the Fund’s assets among investment strategies managed by one or more sub‑advisers retained by the Adviser (each, a “Sub‑Adviser”). The Adviser will periodically review and determine the allocations among investment strategies and may make changes to these allocations when it believes it is beneficial to the Fund. As such, the Adviser may, in its discretion, add to, delete from or modify the categories of investment strategies employed by the Fund at any time. In making allocations among investment strategies and/or in changing the categories of investment strategies employed by the Fund, the Adviser expects to take into account the investment goals of the broader investment programs administered by the Adviser or its affiliates, 
for whose use the Fund is exclusively designed. As such, the Fund may perform differently from a similar fund that is managed without regard to such broader investment programs. 
Each Sub‑Adviser may use both its own proprietary and external research and securities selection process to manage its allocated portion of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser is responsible for determining the amount of Fund assets allocated to each Sub‑Adviser. The Adviser engages the following Sub‑Advisers: BlackRock Investment Management, LLC (“BlackRock”), Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. 
(“Goldman”) and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”). The Adviser may adjust allocations to the Sub‑Advisers at any time or make recommendations to the Board of Trustees of the Six Circles Trust (the “Board”) with respect to the hiring, termination or replacement of a Sub‑Adviser. As such, the identity of the Fund’s Sub‑Advisers, the investment strategies they pursue and the portion of the Fund allocated to them, may change over time. For example, due to market conditions, the Adviser may choose not to allocate Fund assets to a Sub-Adviser or may reduce the portion of the Fund allocated to a Sub-Adviser to zero. Each Sub‑Adviser is responsible for deciding which securities to purchase and sell for its respective portion of the Fund and for placing orders for the Fund’s transactions. However, the Adviser reserves the right to instruct Sub‑Advisers as needed on certain Fund transactions and manage a portion of the Fund’s portfolio directly, including without limitation, for portfolio hedging, to temporarily adjust the Fund’s overall market exposure or to temporarily manage assets as a result of a Sub‑Adviser’s resignation or removal. Below is a summary of each current Sub‑Adviser’s investment approach. 
BlackRock  
With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, BlackRock primarily invests in fixed and floating-rate securities of varying maturities, such as corporate and government bonds, agency securities, instruments of U.S. and non‑U.S. issuers, including emerging market securities, privately-issued securities, securitized products, including asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities (residential and commercial), structured securities, money market instruments, repurchase agreements and securities issued by investment companies. BlackRock may use derivatives such as options, futures or swap agreements to gain exposure to any or all of the foregoing types of investments. BlackRock will actively manage its portfolio and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. The portfolio may have a higher portfolio turnover than portfolios that seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. 
BlackRock’s portfolio management team invests across a range of assets while using a disciplined credit research process to analyze an underlying issuer’s creditworthiness and valuation. The strategy seeks to generate current income consistent with capital preservation by primarily investing in short-term, investment grade bonds. 
Goldman  
With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, Goldman primarily invests, under normal circumstances, in money market instruments, including securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities, obligations of banks, commercial paper and other short-term obligations of U.S. companies, states, municipalities and other entities, and repurchase agreements. 
Goldman may also invest in U.S. dollar or non‑U.S. dollar denominated obligations of foreign banks, foreign companies and foreign governments, as well as certificates of deposit and fixed and floating rate asset-backed securities. 
Goldman’s approach is to actively manage the portfolio while seeking to manage risk, maintain stability of principal and provide daily liquidity. Goldman strives to add value by actively managing the security and sector exposures of its portfolio, as well as the duration and term structure of the assets in the portfolio, among other things. 
As of the date of this prospectus, due to current market conditions, the Adviser has reduced the portion of the Fund allocated to Goldman to zero. 
PIMCO  
With respect to its allocated portion of the Fund, PIMCO invests, under normal circumstances, mainly in a portfolio of bonds, debt securities, securitized products and other similar instruments issued by various U.S. and non‑U.S. public- or private-sector entities with varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures or swap agreements. 
PIMCO’s strategy focuses on active management of high-quality, fixed income and cash equivalent securities to seek to preserve principal and maintain liquidity. Multiple sources of value are used to seek to generate consistent returns, which include both top‑down and bottom‑up strategies. Considerations of term, credit, volatility and liquidity are combined with multiple concurrent strategies to build the portfolio and potentially generate value. 
CUSDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -1.1% 3.6% 40.17%
1 Yr 0.2% -5.2% 7.0% 72.05%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.0% 10.0% 75.47%
5 Yr -0.4%* -11.3% 2.3% 68.04%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.3% -6.3% 2.3% 64.71%
2021 -0.4% -1.1% 21.9% 86.98%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 45.89%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 77.95%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CUSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -3.2% 2.9% 31.44%
1 Yr 0.2% -5.2% 3.0% 58.95%
3 Yr -0.7%* -3.0% 10.0% 74.63%
5 Yr -0.4%* -10.9% 2.6% 68.31%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CUSDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -2.3% -6.3% 2.3% 62.90%
2021 -0.4% -1.1% 21.9% 86.98%
2020 0.1% -21.0% 1.0% 45.89%
2019 0.1% -0.3% 2.6% 77.95%
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CUSDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CUSDX Category Low Category High CUSDX % Rank
Net Assets 609 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 65.07%
Number of Holdings 474 1 3396 25.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 289 M -200 M 16.1 B 32.89%
Weighting of Top 10 46.93% 2.6% 103.2% 20.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  2. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  3. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  4. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  5. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  6. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  7. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  8. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  9. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%
  10. 2 Year Treasury Note Future June 22 33.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSDX % Rank
Bonds 		102.71% 0.00% 123.41% 1.32%
Cash 		4.61% -24.02% 100.00% 78.51%
Convertible Bonds 		3.05% 0.00% 15.25% 48.68%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 55.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 53.07%
Other 		-10.38% -10.38% 3.22% 100.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSDX % Rank
Corporate 		36.11% 0.00% 99.91% 60.09%
Government 		27.67% 0.00% 100.00% 10.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.98% 0.00% 100.00% 39.91%
Securitized 		14.78% 0.00% 100.00% 64.47%
Derivative 		3.10% 0.00% 23.15% 5.26%
Municipal 		0.37% 0.00% 70.39% 28.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CUSDX % Rank
US 		79.05% 0.00% 100.00% 26.32%
Non US 		23.66% 0.00% 49.76% 11.84%

CUSDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CUSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.08% 18.10% 76.61%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 48.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.01% 0.01% 0.40% 1.00%

Sales Fees

CUSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CUSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CUSDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 369.54% 90.19%

CUSDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CUSDX Category Low Category High CUSDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.33% 0.00% 5.90% 95.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CUSDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CUSDX Category Low Category High CUSDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.69% -1.30% 14.86% 29.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CUSDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

CUSDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Gaffney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Mr. Gaffney is an Executive Director and the Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management–Americas for J.P. Morgan Private Bank, based in New York. He is responsible for constructing efficient multi-asset class portfolios for clients across the spectrum of investment objectives, risk tolerances, and liquidity constraints. Mr. Gaffney has been with J.P. Morgan since 2009, and has been a member of the Private Bank CIO Team since 2011. He chairs the WM U.S. Investment Committee and is a member of the Global Investment Committee. In addition, Mr. Gaffney serves as a portfolio manager for several J.P. Morgan asset allocation strategies. Mr. Gaffney holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Princeton University in Operations Research and Financial Engineering. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from Yale University with an emphasis in Finance.

Michael Gray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Mr. Gray is a Managing Director and the Head of Fixed Income & Credit for J.P. Morgan Private Bank CIO Team. He also is a member of the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Gray is responsible for coordinating the Private Bank CIO Team’s research and strategy efforts across global fixed income markets. Mr. Gray joined J.P. Morgan in 2015 and brings substantial expertise in fixed income research and portfolio management to bear for the Private Bank CIO Team and its clients. Previously he was a Managing Director and member of the executive leadership team at Hartford Investment Management Company.

Jerome Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Managing Director, PIMCO. Mr. Schneider joined PIMCO in 2008. Prior to joining PIMCO, he served as Senior Managing Director with Bear Stearns, specializing in credit and mortgage-related funding transactions. Mr. Schneider joined Bear Stearns in 1995. He has 24 years of investment experience and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

John Olivo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Mr. Olivo is the global head of short duration fixed income strategies. In this role, Mr. Olivo is responsible for portfolio management of several of GSAM’s short duration funds as well as portfolio construction and oversight for investment mandates on behalf of central banks, balance sheet clients, and financial institutions. Previously, he was a member of the short-term taxable portfolio management team and co-managed the U.S. Government money market funds. Mr. Olivo also managed the separate account money market business. Mr. Olivo is a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined GSAM in 1995 as a portfolio trading assistant and was responsible for the daily compliance of all of the taxable money market funds.

Richard Madigan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 09, 2018

3.9

3.9%

Madigan is a portfolio manager with Offitbank, his employer since 1998. Previously, he was vice president and principal of the emerging markets fixed income institutional sales group at JP Morgan Securities from 1996 to 1998. Prior to that, from 1994 to 1996, he was vice president and principal of the cross border finance group at Citicorp Securities. From 1990 to 1994, he was a corporate banker with Citibank. Mr. Madigan is the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank, based in New York. In his role, he and his team (the “Private Bank CIO Team”) are responsible for the development of investment strategy, tactical and strategic asset allocation for $1 trillion in private bank and institutional client assets. Mr. Madigan is chair of the Private Bank’s Global Investment Committee. Previously, Mr. Madigan was the Chief Investment Officer for J.P. Morgan’s Global Access Portfolios, where he and his team managed in excess of $16 billion in client assets across 35 countries. Prior to his roles at J.P. Morgan, Mr. Madigan held the title of Managing Director, Head of Emerging Markets Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager at Offitbank, a New York-based wealth management boutique, where he managed peak assets in excess of $1 billion in both domestic and offshore portfolios, including the firm’s flagship emerging markets mutual fund. He was also a senior member of the firm’s investment committee. Before joining Offitbank, Mr. Madigan worked for J.P. Morgan’s Investment Banking division in New York in the emerging markets securities business. He previously spent six years with Citicorp first as a banker in Mexico, and then in the firm’s international corporate finance division in New York.

Scott MacLellan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Scott MacLellan, CFA, Director, is a portfolio manager on the Short Duration team within the BlackRock Multi-Sector Fixed Income Portfolio Management Group. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities in 2008, Mr. MacLellan was a member of the Global Client Group, focused on Japanese clients. He also served as a product specialist for short duration and LIBOR-benchmarked fixed income products. Previously, Mr. MacLellan spent four years with Nomura BlackRock Asset Management (NBAM), a former joint venture between BlackRock and Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd, in Tokyo as an account manager. Prior to joining NBAM in 2001, Mr. MacLellan spent a year in the Global Finance and Investment Department of IBJ Leasing in Tokyo. Mr. MacLellan earned a BS degree, with honors, in economics and international development studies from King's College in 1997.

Akiva Dickstein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Akiva Dickstein, Managing Director, is Head of Customized Core Portfolios within BlackRock's Americas Fixed Income Alpha Strategies and a member of the Americas Fixed Income Executive Team. Mr. Dickstein has been the lead portfolio manager on BlackRock's mortgage portfolios since joining BlackRock in 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Dickstein spent eight years at Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director and head of the U.S. Rates & Structured Credit Research Group. He was responsible for the team that produced MBS, ABS, CMBS, Treasuries, swaps, and interest rate derivatives research. Mr. Dickstein's publications on MBS strategy included the weekly Mortgage Investor as well as numerous lengthier articles on topics such as optimal loan modifications, the valuation of credit-sensitive MBS and ABS, and the pricing of mortgage derivatives, options, and pass-throughs. In addition, he developed Merrill's prepayment models for fixed rate and hybrid MBS. From 1993 to 2001, Mr. Dickstein was with Lehman Brothers, most recently as a Senior Vice President in Mortgage Derivatives Trading. In this role, he traded mortgage derivatives and developed Lehman's credit default model. He joined Lehman as a mortgage and asset-backed securities analyst and was named to Institutional Investor's All American Fixed Income Research Team in pass-throughs, non-agency mortgages, and asset-backed securities. Mr. Dickstein earned a BA degree in economics, summa cum laude, from Yale University in 1990, and an MA degree in physics from Princeton University in 1993.

Andrew Wittkop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2020

1.49

1.5%

Mr. Wittkop is an executive vice president and portfolio manager in the Newport Beach office, focusing on Treasury bonds, agencies and interest rate derivatives. He previously worked on the real return desk. Prior to that, he was a portfolio analyst with the global portfolio management team and a product manager for absolute return strategies. He holds an MBA from Stern School of Business at New York University and an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Kashif Mohiuddin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Mr. Mohiuddin, Vice President of Goldman, is a senior portfolio manager in the short duration fixed income team. He has been employed by Goldman since 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 7.92

