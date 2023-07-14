Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.7%
1 yr return
-3.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
Net Assets
$8.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.6%
Expense Ratio 5.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Small Cap Value Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in small-capitalization companies, which the Fund defines as those companies with market capitalizations below $5 billion at the time of original purchase. The Adviser generally selects stocks of companies that have the following characteristics:
|●
|a below average price/earnings ratio as compared with the average price/earnings ratio of the equity securities in the Russell 2000 Value Stock Index;
|●
|above average projected earnings growth as compared to the average projected earnings growth of the equity securities in the Russell 2000 Value Stock Index.
The Small Cap Value Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities, which can include convertible debt, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities, depositary receipts, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), and preferred stocks. The Small Cap Value Fund invests roughly similar amounts of its assets in each security in the portfolio at the time of original purchase, although the portfolio is not systematically rebalanced. This approach avoids the overweighting of any individual security being purchased. The Adviser may sell portfolio stocks when they are no longer attractive based on their price or earnings growth potential.
The Small Cap Value Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in securities of companies headquartered outside the United States. These investments will be made in securities traded on exchanges outside the United States and/or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are depositary receipts for foreign securities denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on U.S. securities markets or available through a U.S. broker or dealer. ADRs may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. Holders of unsponsored depositary receipts generally bear all the costs of such facilities and the depositary of an unsponsored facility frequently is under no obligation to distribute shareholder communications received from the issuer of the deposited security or to pass through voting rights to the holders of such receipts.
The Small Cap Value Fund intends to diversify its investments in securities of companies headquartered outside the United States across different countries, and the percentage of the Small Cap Value Fund’s assets invested in particular countries or regions will change from time to time based on the Adviser’s judgment, subject to other restrictions described herein. The Small Cap Value Fund intends to invest in the securities of companies located in developed countries and, to a lesser extent, those located in emerging markets. The Fund may consider investments in companies in any of the world’s developed or emerging stock markets.
As part of its strategy, the Small Cap Value Fund, in order to generate additional income, may selectively write covered call options when it is deemed to be in the Fund’s best interest. A call option is a short-term contract entitling the purchaser, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy the underlying equity security at a specified price upon exercise of the option at any time prior to its expiration. Writing a covered call option allows the Small Cap Value Fund to receive a premium. A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying equity stock from the writer of the option at a given price during a specific period.
The Small Cap Value Fund will not engage in derivatives except to the extent that the writing of covered call options is deemed to involve derivatives.
|Period
|CUSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.7%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|98.92%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|89.80%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|68.82%
|5 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|47.30%
|10 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|83.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|CUSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|14.86%
|2021
|3.0%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|88.15%
|2020
|3.5%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|10.23%
|2019
|4.2%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|55.72%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|11.28%
|Period
|CUSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.7%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|95.23%
|1 Yr
|-3.4%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|86.80%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|68.13%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|37.68%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|68.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|CUSCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.3%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|14.86%
|2021
|3.0%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|88.15%
|2020
|3.5%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|10.23%
|2019
|4.2%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|55.96%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|4.76%
|CUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUSCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.8 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|96.10%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|10
|1551
|94.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.05 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|94.53%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.63%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|6.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUSCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.86%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|84.46%
|Cash
|4.14%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|14.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|51.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|50.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|49.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|50.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUSCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.18%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|27.15%
|Industrials
|24.25%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|8.61%
|Energy
|16.47%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|4.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.89%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|32.01%
|Technology
|5.02%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|93.16%
|Real Estate
|4.97%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|69.09%
|Basic Materials
|4.67%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|55.85%
|Healthcare
|4.02%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|73.95%
|Consumer Defense
|0.52%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|95.81%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|89.62%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|95.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUSCX % Rank
|US
|95.86%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|36.54%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|96.06%
|CUSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.96%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|1.10%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|CUSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|CUSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|25.64%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CUSCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|76.56%
|CUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUSCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|26.57%
|CUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUSCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|96.24%
|CUSCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2009
12.67
12.7%
Cullen is a vice president of Cullen Capital Management LLC since 2000 since May 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2009
12.67
12.7%
Jim Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management in 1983 and has served as the CEO and Portfolio Manager since its formation in 1983. His experience in the investment business spans over 50 years. Prior to founding the Firm, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Previously to Donaldson, Mr. Cullen co-managed the New York Research, which specialized in low P/E research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. in finance from Seton Hall University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 28, 2016
5.59
5.6%
Brian Drubetsky is a co-portfolio manager on the Small Cap Value Equity strategy at Schafer Cullen Capital Management. Prior to joining the Firm in 2013, Mr. Drubetsky was an Investment Analyst at Manatuck Hill Partners as well as a Research Consultant at Spencer Capital, both long-short equity hedge funds. Prior to attending business school, he was an Associate at Neuberger Berman and KPMG. He received his M.B.A from Columbia Business School in 2009 where he participated in The Value Investing Program and his B.B.A from George Washington University in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
