The Small Cap Value Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in small-capitalization companies, which the Fund defines as those companies with market capitalizations below $5 billion at the time of original purchase. The Adviser generally selects stocks of companies that have the following characteristics:

● a below average price/earnings ratio as compared with the average price/earnings ratio of the equity securities in the Russell 2000 Value Stock Index;

● above average projected earnings growth as compared to the average projected earnings growth of the equity securities in the Russell 2000 Value Stock Index.

The Small Cap Value Fund generally invests substantially all of its assets in common stocks and other equity securities, which can include convertible debt, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest primarily in equity securities, depositary receipts, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs), and preferred stocks. The Small Cap Value Fund invests roughly similar amounts of its assets in each security in the portfolio at the time of original purchase, although the portfolio is not systematically rebalanced. This approach avoids the overweighting of any individual security being purchased. The Adviser may sell portfolio stocks when they are no longer attractive based on their price or earnings growth potential.

The Small Cap Value Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in securities of companies headquartered outside the United States. These investments will be made in securities traded on exchanges outside the United States and/or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which are depositary receipts for foreign securities denominated in U.S. dollars and traded on U.S. securities markets or available through a U.S. broker or dealer. ADRs may be purchased through “sponsored” or “unsponsored” facilities. A sponsored facility is established jointly by the issuer of the underlying security and a depositary, whereas a depositary may establish an unsponsored facility without participation by the issuer of the depositary security. Holders of unsponsored depositary receipts generally bear all the costs of such facilities and the depositary of an unsponsored facility frequently is under no obligation to distribute shareholder communications received from the issuer of the deposited security or to pass through voting rights to the holders of such receipts.

The Small Cap Value Fund intends to diversify its investments in securities of companies headquartered outside the United States across different countries, and the percentage of the Small Cap Value Fund’s assets invested in particular countries or regions will change from time to time based on the Adviser’s judgment, subject to other restrictions described herein. The Small Cap Value Fund intends to invest in the securities of companies located in developed countries and, to a lesser extent, those located in emerging markets. The Fund may consider investments in companies in any of the world’s developed or emerging stock markets.

As part of its strategy, the Small Cap Value Fund, in order to generate additional income, may selectively write covered call options when it is deemed to be in the Fund’s best interest. A call option is a short-term contract entitling the purchaser, in return for a premium paid, the right to buy the underlying equity security at a specified price upon exercise of the option at any time prior to its expiration. Writing a covered call option allows the Small Cap Value Fund to receive a premium. A call option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy the underlying equity stock from the writer of the option at a given price during a specific period.

The Small Cap Value Fund will not engage in derivatives except to the extent that the writing of covered call options is deemed to involve derivatives.