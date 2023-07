The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in the stock of the issuers included in the Nasdaq Victory US Large Cap 500 Long/Cash Volatility Weighted Index (the “Index”), an unmanaged, volatility weighted index maintained exclusively by Nasdaq Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities. In accordance with a rules-based mathematical formula, the Index tactically reduces its exposure to the equity markets during periods of significant market decline and reallocates to stocks when market prices have further declined or rebounded. The term “Enhanced” in the Fund’s name refers to a feature of the Index that is designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns while attempting to minimize downside market risk through this defensive positioning, as further described below. The Index follows a rules-based methodology to construct its constituent securities: ◼ The Index universe begins with all publicly traded U.S. stocks and then screens for all companies with positive earnings across the last twelve months. ◼ The Index identifies the 500 largest U.S. stocks by market capitalization measured at the time the Index’s constituent securities are determined. ◼ The 500 stocks are weighted based on their daily standard deviation (volatility) of daily price changes over the last 180 trading days. Stocks with lower volatility receive a higher weighting and stocks with higher volatility receive a lower weighting. The Index is reconstituted every March and September (based on information as of the prior month-end) and is adjusted to limit exposure to any particular sector to 25%. The Index may include more than or fewer than 500 stocks depending on the number of companies meeting the Index’s criteria. As of September 30, 2022, the Index had a market capitalization range from $735.23 million to $2.22 trillion. The Index follows a mathematical index construction process designed to limit risk during periods of significant (non-normal) market decline by reducing its exposure to the equity market by allocating a portion of the Index to cash or cash equivalents. Market decline is measured at month-end by reference to the Nasdaq Victory US Large Cap 500 Volatility Weighted Index (“Reference Index”), an unmanaged, volatility weighted index which is composed of the same securities as in the Index but without any allocation to cash or cash equivalents. A “significant market decline” means a decline of 10% or more from the Reference Index’s all-time daily high closing value compared to its most recent month-end closing value during which, the Index’s exposure to the market may be as low as 25% depending on the magnitude and duration of such decline. During a period of significant market decline that is 10% or more but less than 20% (the “initial trigger point”), the Index will allocate 75% of the stocks included in the Index to cash or cash equivalents, with the remaining 25% consisting of stocks included in the Reference Index. The Index will reallocate all or a portion of its cash or cash equivalents to stocks when the Reference Index reaches certain additional trigger points, measured at a subsequent month end, as follows: ◼ The Index will return to being 100% allocated to stocks if the subsequent month end closing value of the stocks in the Reference Index returns to a level that is less than the initial trigger point. ◼ If the Reference Index declines by 20% or more but less than 30% from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month end, the Index will reallocate an additional 25% to the stocks in the Reference Index at their current securities weightings and the Index will then be 50% allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index. ◼ If the Reference Index declines by 30% or more but less than 40% from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month end, the Index will reallocate another 25% to the stocks of the Reference Index at their current securities weighting and the Index will then be 75% allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index. ◼ If the Reference Index declines by 40% or more from its all-time daily high closing value as measured at a subsequent month end, the Index will reallocate the remaining 25% to the stocks in the Reference Index at their current securities weighting. At this point, the Index will be 100% allocated to stocks included in the Reference Index. The Index will make any prescribed allocations to cash in accordance with the mathematical formula only at month end. In the event that it does, the Fund will generally experience higher portfolio turnover and incur additional transaction costs. During any periods of significant market decline, when the Index’s exposure to the market is less than 100%, the fund will invest the cash portion dictated by the Index in 30-day U.S. Treasury bills or in money market mutual funds that primarily invest in short-term U.S. Treasury obligations. The Fund seeks to track the returns of the Index before fees and expenses by employing a replication strategy that seeks to hold all of the stocks in the Index.