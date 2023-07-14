Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.6%
1 yr return
-9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.3%
Net Assets
$50.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.4%
Expense Ratio 2.93%
Front Load 3.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 424.59%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The GARS® Fund employs an “absolute return” investment approach. This means that in pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund benchmarks itself to an index of cash instruments, rather than a stock or bond market index, and seeks to achieve positive long term returns irrespective of broad movements in the bond and equity markets. As an “absolute return” fund, the GARS® Fund employs investment management techniques that may differ from traditional mutual funds. The GARS® Fund may use an extensive range of investment strategies and invest in a wide spectrum of equity and fixed-income securities and derivative instruments in pursuing its investment objective. The GARS® Fund also may hold significant amounts of cash and/or invest significantly in cash equivalents and short-term investments, including money market funds.
The GARS® Fund may invest in equity and fixed-income securities of companies and government and supranational entities around the world, including in emerging markets. The GARS® Fund is not subject to any maturity, market capitalization, or credit quality restrictions and may invest in high-yield below-investment-grade bonds (junk bonds) without limitation.
The Adviser seeks to maximize risk-adjusted absolute return by using multiple strategies across listed equity, equity-related, and debt securities, derivatives, or other instruments as part of a diversified global portfolio. These strategies include exploiting market cyclicality and a diverse array of inefficiencies across and within global markets.
The Adviser manages the GARS® Fund’s investment strategies dynamically over time, and will actively modify investment strategies and develop new strategies in response to additional research, changing market conditions or other factors.
The GARS® Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the financials sector, in large part due to holding cash equivalents, which are generally issued by financial institutions.
The GARS® Fund also invests extensively in derivative instruments, which may relate to equity securities, fixed-income securities, interest rates, total return rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, or indexes. Derivatives, including futures, options, swaps (including credit default and variance swaps), and foreign currency forward contracts, may be used for both investment and hedging purposes.
Under normal market conditions, the GARS® Fund will invest significantly (at least 40%–unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the GARS® Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. issuers.
A company is considered a non-U.S. issuer if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:
|●
|the company is organized under the laws of or has its principal office in a country outside the U.S.;
|●
|the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or
|●
|the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.
Under normal market conditions, the GARS® Fund invests in securities from at least three different countries.
ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) analysis is fully integrated into investment decisions for all holdings. As such, although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and evaluates ESG factors as part of the investment analysis process. This analysis forms an integral component of the Adviser’s assessment of the potential risks and opportunities arising from ESG in equities, government bonds, credit and other holdings.
The Fund’s investment strategies and current asset levels may result in a portfolio turnover rate calculation in excess of 100% on an annual basis.
|Period
|CUGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.6%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|95.34%
|1 Yr
|-9.8%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|73.45%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|38.96%
|5 Yr
|-4.3%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|43.05%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|68.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|CUGAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.4%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|20.74%
|2021
|-3.2%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|58.06%
|2020
|2.0%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|35.11%
|2019
|1.0%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|75.74%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|3.14%
|CUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|50.1 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|89.30%
|Number of Holdings
|187
|4
|4478
|40.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.8 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|83.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.44%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|76.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUGAX % Rank
|Cash
|83.46%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|9.89%
|Bonds
|14.41%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|74.91%
|Stocks
|2.01%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|62.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.12%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|99.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|95.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|88.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUGAX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|51.19%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|83.07%
|Basic Materials
|24.67%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|1.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.07%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|7.09%
|Industrials
|9.08%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|7.09%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|95.67%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|35.43%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|87.40%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|96.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|95.67%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.61%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|51.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUGAX % Rank
|US
|1.06%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|71.02%
|Non US
|0.95%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|29.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUGAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|79.43%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|9.89%
|Government
|12.61%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|56.89%
|Derivative
|4.48%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|40.64%
|Corporate
|3.48%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|99.29%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|99.29%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|99.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CUGAX % Rank
|US
|10.03%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|77.39%
|Non US
|4.38%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|43.11%
|CUGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.93%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|28.78%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|19.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|63.51%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|93.15%
|CUGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|98.08%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CUGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|35.79%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CUGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|424.59%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|82.66%
|CUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|98.94%
|CUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|CUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CUGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|56.47%
|CUGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.478
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2014
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2014
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2012
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2011
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2011
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2010
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2010
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2009
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Katy Forbes is an Investment Director in the Multi-Asset Investing team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She is a member of the Strategic Investment Group and is a member of the GARS portfolio construction team. She joined the Government bond team in 2008 as a secondary manager on the inflation-linked bond funds and was appointed primary manager of UK inflation-linked funds in 2010. Katy joined Standard Life Investments in 2001 holding various roles on the Treasury team and as Asset and Liability Manager for Standard Life Bank. She holds a BSc (1st class honors) from the University of Edinburgh and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 15, 2019
2.54
2.5%
Scott Smith is an Investment Director within Multi-Asset Fund Management at Aberdeen Standard Investments and is a member of the Strategic Investment Group and the GARS portfolio construction team. Scott is also responsible for ensuring that asset allocation views are expressed effectively and consistently across a range of internal and third party funds. Previous experience involved implementation and oversight of derivative-based absolute return strategies across the business. Scott joined Standard Life Investments in 2006 as a performance analyst, working on a broad range of funds covering fixed-interest, equities and property. In 2010 he moved to the Multi-Asset Investing Team. Scott graduated with an MA (Hons) in Economics with Business Economics from University of Glasgow. He also has an MPhil in International Finance and Economic Policy from the University of Glasgow and has the Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and is a CFA Charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 25, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Thomas Maxwell is an Investment Director in the Multi-Asset Solutions team at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Thomas is a co-manager of both Global Focused Strategies and the Absolute Return Global Bond Strategies and is a member of the Strategic Investment Group. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset Solutions team in July 2018, Thomas was a portfolio manager within the Credit team for global credit funds, and he had research responsibilities for the financial sector. Thomas joined Standard Life Investments in 2010 as a credit analyst. Thomas graduated with a BA (Hons) from Manchester University, holds the Investment Management Certificate and is a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Veitch is vice president and investment manager of BlackRock International Ltd. since 1998. Previously, he followed Asian equity markets for Edinburgh Fund Managers.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
