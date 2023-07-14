The GARS® Fund employs an “absolute return” investment approach. This means that in pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund benchmarks itself to an index of cash instruments, rather than a stock or bond market index, and seeks to achieve positive long term returns irrespective of broad movements in the bond and equity markets. As an “absolute return” fund, the GARS® Fund employs investment management techniques that may differ from traditional mutual funds. The GARS® Fund may use an extensive range of investment strategies and invest in a wide spectrum of equity and fixed-income securities and derivative instruments in pursuing its investment objective. The GARS® Fund also may hold significant amounts of cash and/or invest significantly in cash equivalents and short-term investments, including money market funds.

The GARS® Fund may invest in equity and fixed-income securities of companies and government and supranational entities around the world, including in emerging markets. The GARS® Fund is not subject to any maturity, market capitalization, or credit quality restrictions and may invest in high-yield below-investment-grade bonds (junk bonds) without limitation.

The Adviser seeks to maximize risk-adjusted absolute return by using multiple strategies across listed equity, equity-related, and debt securities, derivatives, or other instruments as part of a diversified global portfolio. These strategies include exploiting market cyclicality and a diverse array of inefficiencies across and within global markets.

The Adviser manages the GARS® Fund’s investment strategies dynamically over time, and will actively modify investment strategies and develop new strategies in response to additional research, changing market conditions or other factors.

The GARS® Fund may invest in securities of any market sector and may hold a significant amount of securities of companies within a single sector. The Fund currently anticipates that it will have significant exposure to the financials sector, in large part due to holding cash equivalents, which are generally issued by financial institutions.

The GARS® Fund also invests extensively in derivative instruments, which may relate to equity securities, fixed-income securities, interest rates, total return rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, or indexes. Derivatives, including futures, options, swaps (including credit default and variance swaps), and foreign currency forward contracts, may be used for both investment and hedging purposes.

Under normal market conditions, the GARS® Fund will invest significantly (at least 40%–unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the GARS® Fund would invest at least 30%) in non-U.S. issuers.

A company is considered a non-U.S. issuer if Fund management determines that the company meets one or more of the following criteria:

● the company is organized under the laws of or has its principal office in a country outside the U.S.;

● the company has its principal securities trading market in a country outside the U.S.; and/or

● the company derives the majority of its annual revenue or earnings or assets from goods produced, sales made or services performed in a country outside the U.S.

Under normal market conditions, the GARS® Fund invests in securities from at least three different countries.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) analysis is fully integrated into investment decisions for all holdings. As such, although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and evaluates ESG factors as part of the investment analysis process. This analysis forms an integral component of the Adviser’s assessment of the potential risks and opportunities arising from ESG in equities, government bonds, credit and other holdings.

The Fund’s investment strategies and current asset levels may result in a portfolio turnover rate calculation in excess of 100% on an annual basis.