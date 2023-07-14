The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective through a flexible investment process that allocates investments across global fixed-income markets and uses various investment strategies. The Fund is not constrained in its management relative to a stock or bond market index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in bonds and/or instruments (including derivative instruments) that provide exposure to bonds. Bonds include debt securities of any maturity.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in below-investment grade, high-yield debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), including distressed securities that are in default. The Fund, however, currently does not intend to invest more than 75% of its net assets in such securities. A debt security is considered below investment grade when assigned a credit quality rating below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (‘‘NRSRO“), including Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or Fitch Ratings, or Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC for securitized debt instruments only (such as asset-backed securities (”ABS“) and mortgage-backed securities (”MBS“)), or if unrated, considered to be of comparable credit quality by the Fund’s investment adviser. For purposes of rating restrictions, if securities are rated differently by two or more rating agencies, the highest rating is used.

The Fund’s investments may include, but are not limited to the following: bonds issued by U.S. corporations, the U.S. government or its agencies, and U.S. government-sponsored entities (e.g., the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”)); debt or debt-related securities issued by foreign governments and corporations; trust preferred securities; taxable municipal securities; ABS, including commercial mortgage-backed securities; collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”); convertible bonds and other hybrid securities; investment companies, such as exchange-traded bond funds and closed-end bond funds; money market instruments; and loans.

Under normal circumstances, the average portfolio duration of the Fund will vary from negative three (-3) years to positive eight (8) years. Average portfolio duration will vary depending on the portfolio managers’ outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in equity securities, including preferred and common stock. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities, and up to 50% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities and instruments that are tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may purchase securities denominated in foreign currencies and U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers (including depository receipts that evidence ownership in underlying foreign stocks).

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts (including index futures contracts), foreign forward currency exchange contracts or swap agreements (including credit default swaps). The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select currencies, interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity and/or gain exposure to certain instruments or markets (e.g., the corporate bond market) in a more efficient way. In addition, the Fund may invest in “to-be-announced” securities, including when-issued, delayed delivery and forward commitment securities, may invest in restricted securities and may engage in short sales up to 20% of its net assets. The Fund may also lend its securities.

The Fund employs an “absolute return” investment approach. This means that the Fund benchmarks itself to an index of cash instruments, rather than a stock or bond market index, and seeks to achieve returns that exceed its benchmark and are largely independent of broad movements in stocks and bonds. The Fund’s benchmark is the ICE BofA 3-Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made primarily on the basis of fundamental and quantitative research conducted by the investment adviser’s research staff and consideration of the responsible investment criteria described below. Management of the Fund involves consideration of numerous factors (such as quality of business franchises, financial

strength, management quality and security structural and collateral considerations). The portfolio managers may also use sector rotation and relative value strategies in their management of the Fund. The portfolio managers may sell a security when the investment adviser’s valuation target is reached, the fundamentals of the investment change or to pursue more attractive investment options. A security will also be sold (in accordance with the investment adviser’s guidelines and at a time and in a manner that is determined to be in the best interests of shareholders) if the investment adviser determines that the issuer does not operate in a manner consistent with the Fund’s responsible investment criteria. The portfolio managers intend to focus on risk management and also seek to preserve capital to the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment objectives. The Fund intends to seek to manage investment risk by maintaining broad issuer and industry diversification among its holdings, and by utilizing fundamental analysis of risk/return characteristics in securities selection. The Fund manages duration and any hedging of interest rate risk through the purchase and sale of U.S. Treasury securities and related futures contracts (which are a type of derivative instrument).

Responsible Investing. In selecting investments for the Fund, CRM is guided by The Calvert Principles for Responsible Investment (a copy of which is included as an appendix to the Fund’s Prospectus), which provide a framework for considering environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors.