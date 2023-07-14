Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
13.7%
1 yr return
10.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$355 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.6%
Expense Ratio 1.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 165.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings) in equity securities of small capitalization companies that the Fund's investment adviser, Calamos Advisors LLC ("Calamos Advisors"), believes have sound growth potential. The Fund defines a small capitalization company as any company with a market capitalization less than or equal to that of the company with the largest market capitalization of either the Russell 2000® Index or the MSCI USA Small Cap Index as measured on a rolling 24-month basis over the most recent period. The market capitalization of a security is measured at the time of purchase.
Equity securities in which the Fund invests as a part of its principal investment strategy consist of common stocks and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country, that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments, or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by ADRs or similar depositary arrangements. The Fund's foreign investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Calamos Advisors uses fundamental research to evaluate investment opportunities, focusing on companies that it believes have superior management and whose business models have a high potential for earnings upside. Calamos Advisors may actively trade portfolio securities. Currently, the Fund has significant investments in the healthcare and technology sectors due to Calamos Advisors' investment process yielding opportunities for sound growth potential within those sectors. However, the Fund is actively managed, and its portfolio may change in the future.
|Period
|CTSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|78.22%
|2021
|4.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|10.23%
|2020
|16.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|7.39%
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Period
|CTSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.2%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|78.22%
|2021
|4.5%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|10.23%
|2020
|16.4%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|7.39%
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|355 M
|183 K
|28 B
|59.60%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|6
|1336
|57.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|57.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.58%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|33.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTSOX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.50%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|31.82%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|62.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|62.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|69.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|62.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|60.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTSOX % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.87%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|47.64%
|Technology
|22.35%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|67.00%
|Energy
|15.59%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|1.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.40%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|35.02%
|Industrials
|8.50%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|93.10%
|Financial Services
|7.95%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|34.01%
|Consumer Defense
|5.39%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|22.05%
|Basic Materials
|2.95%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|40.40%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|72.73%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|88.38%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|92.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTSOX % Rank
|US
|96.93%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|18.35%
|Non US
|1.57%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|78.28%
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.02%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|66.55%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|80.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|165.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|97.25%
|CTSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTSOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|64.65%
|CTSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CTSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTSOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.80%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|56.31%
|CTSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2011
11.2
11.2%
Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson is responsible for the portfolio management of our small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than two decades of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund today. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Brandon joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Brandon was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a Research Analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a Portfolio Manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
