Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
CTSIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$28.23 -0.09 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CTSIX) Primary Inst (FTSGX) A (FTSYX) A (CTASX) Retirement (CTSOX) C (CTCSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund

CTSIX | Fund

$28.23

$355 M

0.00%

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$355 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 165.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CTSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    10869545
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Nelson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings) in equity securities of small capitalization companies that the Fund's investment adviser, Calamos Advisors LLC ("Calamos Advisors"), believes have sound growth potential. The Fund defines a small capitalization company as any company with a market capitalization less than or equal to that of the company with the largest market capitalization of either the Russell 2000® Index or the MSCI USA Small Cap Index as measured on a rolling 24-month basis over the most recent period. The market capitalization of a security is measured at the time of purchase.

Equity securities in which the Fund invests as a part of its principal investment strategy consist of common stocks and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country, that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments, or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by ADRs or similar depositary arrangements. The Fund's foreign investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Calamos Advisors uses fundamental research to evaluate investment opportunities, focusing on companies that it believes have superior management and whose business models have a high potential for earnings upside. Calamos Advisors may actively trade portfolio securities. Currently, the Fund has significant investments in the healthcare and technology sectors due to Calamos Advisors' investment process yielding opportunities for sound growth potential within those sectors. However, the Fund is actively managed, and its portfolio may change in the future.

Read More

CTSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -21.9% 50.1% 45.27%
1 Yr 9.9% -72.8% 36.6% 59.12%
3 Yr 1.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 28.45%
5 Yr 1.4%* -42.6% 12.7% 15.46%
10 Yr 7.3%* -23.1% 11.9% 6.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.3% -82.1% 547.9% 78.56%
2021 4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 11.44%
2020 16.3% -28.2% 32.1% 7.75%
2019 3.5% -3.2% 9.3% 82.96%
2018 -1.4% -14.5% 20.4% 13.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -24.8% 50.1% 44.59%
1 Yr 9.9% -72.8% 36.6% 57.26%
3 Yr 1.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 28.45%
5 Yr 1.4%* -42.6% 14.6% 21.08%
10 Yr 7.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 11.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.3% -82.1% 547.9% 78.56%
2021 4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 11.44%
2020 16.3% -28.2% 32.1% 7.75%
2019 3.5% -3.2% 9.3% 82.96%
2018 -1.4% -14.5% 20.4% 32.31%

NAV & Total Return History

CTSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CTSIX Category Low Category High CTSIX % Rank
Net Assets 355 M 183 K 28 B 59.09%
Number of Holdings 88 6 1336 57.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 93 M 59 K 2.7 B 57.24%
Weighting of Top 10 25.58% 5.9% 100.0% 33.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MyoKardia Inc 3.71%
  2. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 3.39%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 3.05%
  4. Celsius Holdings Inc 2.74%
  5. Palomar Holdings Inc 2.64%
  6. Aspen Aerogels Inc 2.63%
  7. SilverBow Resources Inc 2.58%
  8. Varonis Systems Inc 2.54%
  9. Sprout Social Inc Class A 2.46%
  10. ZipRecruiter Inc Class A 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CTSIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 77.52% 101.30% 31.31%
Cash 		1.50% -1.30% 22.49% 62.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 9.26%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 25.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 5.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 5.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTSIX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.87% 0.00% 47.90% 47.14%
Technology 		22.35% 2.91% 75.51% 66.50%
Energy 		15.59% 0.00% 55.49% 1.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.40% 0.00% 40.68% 34.51%
Industrials 		8.50% 0.00% 36.64% 92.59%
Financial Services 		7.95% 0.00% 42.95% 33.50%
Consumer Defense 		5.39% 0.00% 13.56% 21.55%
Basic Materials 		2.95% 0.00% 10.30% 39.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 36.20%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 74.92%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 85.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTSIX % Rank
US 		96.93% 67.06% 99.56% 17.85%
Non US 		1.57% 0.00% 26.08% 77.78%

CTSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CTSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.05% 27.56% 55.46%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 4.05% 77.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

CTSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CTSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CTSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 165.00% 3.00% 439.00% 96.67%

CTSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CTSIX Category Low Category High CTSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 10.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CTSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CTSIX Category Low Category High CTSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.90% -4.08% 1.10% 65.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CTSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CTSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson is responsible for the portfolio management of our small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than two decades of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund today. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Brandon joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Brandon was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a Research Analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a Portfolio Manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in Finance from the  University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

