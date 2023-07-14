The Fund seeks total return through income earned on the Fund's investments, plus capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings) in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income instruments of varying maturities, including derivative instruments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income instruments. The fixed-income instruments in which the Fund may invest include: securities issued by the U.S. Government, its agencies or government-sponsored enterprises; corporate debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including convertible securities (including synthetic convertible instruments) and corporate commercial paper; mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities; and obligations of non-U.S. governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government- sponsored enterprises. The Fund may invest all of its assets in derivative instruments to gain or reduce exposure to particular securities or segments of the fixed-income markets.

A synthetic convertible instrument is a financial instrument (or two or more securities held in tandem) that is designed to simulate the economic characteristics of a convertible security through the combined features of a debt instrument and a security providing an option on an equity security. The Fund may establish a synthetic convertible instrument by combining fixed-income securities (which may be either convertible or non-convertible) with the right to acquire equity securities. In establishing a synthetic instrument, the Fund may combine a basket of fixed-income securities with a basket of warrants or options that together produce economic characteristics similar to a convertible security. Within each basket of fixed-income securities and warrants or options, different companies may issue the fixed-income and convertible components, which may be purchased separately and at different times.

The Fund's dollar-weighted average portfolio duration (a measure of the approximate sensitivity of a fixed-income instrument's value to changes in interest rate) normally varies within a range of three to ten years based on the interest rate forecast of the Fund's investment adviser. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in high yield debt securities, often referred to as "junk bonds." Junk bonds are securities rated BB or lower by S&P, or Ba or lower by Moody's or securities that are not rated but are considered by the Fund's investment adviser to be of similar quality. The Fund may not acquire debt securities that are rated lower than C. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country or that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") or similar depository arrangements. The Fund's foreign debt investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Debt securities issued by a foreign government may not be supported by the "full faith and credit" of that government.

The Fund's investment adviser seeks to lower the risks of investing in securities by using a "top-down approach" of diversification by company, industry, sector, country and currency and focusing on macro-level investment themes.