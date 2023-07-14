Home
Calamos Timpani SMID Growth Fund

mutual fund
CTIGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.83 -0.05 -0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CTIGX) Primary Retirement (CTOGX) A (CTAGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calamos Timpani SMID Growth Fund

CTIGX | Fund

$10.83

$17.5 M

0.00%

1.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

12.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$17.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 188.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CTIGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Timpani SMID Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1610211
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Isherwood

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings) in equity securities of small and mid-capitalization ("SMID") companies of issuers primarily located in the United States. The Fund defines a SMID company as a company with a market capitalization less than or equal to that of the company with the largest market capitalization of the Russell 2500® Index or the MSCI USA SMID Cap Index as measured on a rolling 24-month basis over the most recent period. The market capitalization of a security is measured at the time of purchase.

Equity securities in which the Fund invests as a part of its principal investment strategy consist of common stocks and American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"). The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities. Foreign securities are securities issued by issuers that are organized under the laws of a foreign country, that have a substantial portion of their operations or assets in a foreign country or countries, or that derive a substantial portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in foreign securities that are represented in the United States securities markets by ADRs or similar depositary arrangements. The Fund's foreign investments can be denominated in U.S. dollars or in foreign currencies. Calamos Advisors uses fundamental research to evaluate investment opportunities, focusing on companies that it believes have superior management and whose business models have a high potential for earnings upside. Calamos Advisors may actively trade portfolio securities. From time to time, the Fund may have significant investments in certain sectors due to Calamos Advisors' investment process yielding opportunities for sound growth potential within those sectors. The Fund's sector concentrations may vary.

Read More

CTIGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -26.9% 59.5% 75.00%
1 Yr 12.0% -43.3% 860.3% 61.88%
3 Yr -1.3%* -41.5% 41.9% 46.84%
5 Yr N/A* -28.2% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 71.96%
2021 -2.1% -52.0% 83.9% 59.56%
2020 16.7% -17.6% 195.3% 7.81%
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -53.4% 55.3% 72.34%
1 Yr 12.0% -60.3% 860.3% 58.16%
3 Yr -1.3%* -41.5% 41.9% 47.30%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTIGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 71.96%
2021 -2.1% -52.0% 83.9% 59.56%
2020 16.7% -17.6% 195.3% 7.81%
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CTIGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CTIGX Category Low Category High CTIGX % Rank
Net Assets 17.5 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 94.86%
Number of Holdings 94 20 3702 26.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.59 M 360 K 10.9 B 95.92%
Weighting of Top 10 25.55% 5.5% 92.1% 55.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 3.46%
  2. SiTime Corp Ordinary Shares 3.27%
  3. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 3.14%
  4. Paylocity Holding Corp 2.98%
  5. Quidel Corp 2.97%
  6. Diamondback Energy Inc 2.97%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.83%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.83%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.83%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CTIGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.56% 23.99% 100.52% 84.57%
Cash 		4.43% -0.52% 26.94% 13.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 15.07%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 20.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 8.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 12.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTIGX % Rank
Technology 		25.42% 0.04% 62.17% 73.23%
Healthcare 		16.99% 0.00% 43.77% 58.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.70% 0.00% 57.41% 26.95%
Energy 		15.17% 0.00% 62.10% 3.01%
Industrials 		10.32% 0.00% 38.23% 79.43%
Financial Services 		9.27% 0.00% 43.01% 33.16%
Consumer Defense 		3.94% 0.00% 16.40% 19.15%
Basic Materials 		2.20% 0.00% 17.25% 46.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 31.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 83.87%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 88.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTIGX % Rank
US 		94.86% 23.38% 100.52% 40.78%
Non US 		0.70% 0.00% 35.22% 85.28%

CTIGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CTIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.02% 19.28% 19.82%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 88.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

CTIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CTIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CTIGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 188.00% 0.00% 250.31% 98.42%

CTIGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CTIGX Category Low Category High CTIGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 16.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CTIGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CTIGX Category Low Category High CTIGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.98% -2.24% 2.75% 78.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CTIGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CTIGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Isherwood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Ryan Isherwood joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, his employer since 2008. He serves as a senior research analyst for our small-cap growth portfolios and has portfolio management responsibilities for our enhanced alpha equity and small/mid-cap growth equity strategies. Prior to that, Ryan was a senior research analyst at Wells Capital Management. Previously, he was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as an inside sales representative. Ryan received his MBA in Finance & Investments from the University of Notre Dame and a BBA in Risk Management from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He contributes 19 years of industry experience.

Brandon Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2019

2.84

2.8%

Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson is responsible for the portfolio management of our small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than two decades of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund today. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Brandon joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Brandon was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a Research Analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a Portfolio Manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in Finance from the  University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

