YTD Return
13.0%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$355 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.6%
Expense Ratio 2.06%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 165.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|CTCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|55.74%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|67.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|54.81%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|41.57%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|48.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|CTCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|82.68%
|2021
|N/A
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|CTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTCSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|355 M
|183 K
|28 B
|59.76%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|6
|1336
|57.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|93 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|57.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.58%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|33.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTCSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.50%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|31.99%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|62.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|64.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|70.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|64.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|62.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTCSX % Rank
|Healthcare
|23.87%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|47.81%
|Technology
|22.35%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|67.17%
|Energy
|15.59%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|1.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.40%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|35.19%
|Industrials
|8.50%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|93.27%
|Financial Services
|7.95%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|34.18%
|Consumer Defense
|5.39%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|22.22%
|Basic Materials
|2.95%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|40.57%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|74.41%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|89.39%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|93.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|CTCSX % Rank
|US
|96.93%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|18.52%
|Non US
|1.57%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|78.45%
|CTCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.06%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|9.04%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|80.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|94.51%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|CTCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|CTCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|CTCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|165.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|97.45%
|CTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTCSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|66.67%
|CTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|CTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|CTCSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-2.00%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|98.98%
|CTCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2011
11.2
11.2%
Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson is responsible for the portfolio management of our small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than two decades of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund today. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Brandon joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Brandon was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a Research Analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a Portfolio Manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
