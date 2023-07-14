Home
Trending ETFs

Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
CTCSX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$27.66 -0.09 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CTSIX) Primary Inst (FTSGX) A (FTSYX) A (CTASX) Retirement (CTSOX) C (CTCSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund

CTCSX | Fund

$27.66

$355 M

0.00%

2.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$355 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 165.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

CTCSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -2.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Calamos
  • Inception Date
    Jun 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    146695
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Nelson

Fund Description

CTCSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -21.9% 50.1% 55.74%
1 Yr 8.8% -72.8% 36.6% 67.40%
3 Yr N/A* -54.1% 47.5% 54.81%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 12.7% 41.57%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 48.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -82.1% 547.9% 82.68%
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CTCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -24.8% 50.1% 54.73%
1 Yr 8.8% -72.8% 36.6% 65.54%
3 Yr N/A* -54.1% 47.5% 51.52%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 14.6% 39.02%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 46.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CTCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.9% -82.1% 547.9% 82.68%
2021 N/A -69.3% 196.9% N/A
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

CTCSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CTCSX Category Low Category High CTCSX % Rank
Net Assets 355 M 183 K 28 B 59.76%
Number of Holdings 88 6 1336 57.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 93 M 59 K 2.7 B 57.91%
Weighting of Top 10 25.58% 5.9% 100.0% 33.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 3.39%
  2. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 3.05%
  3. Celsius Holdings Inc 2.74%
  4. Aspen Aerogels Inc 2.63%
  5. SilverBow Resources Inc 2.58%
  6. Varonis Systems Inc 2.54%
  7. Sprout Social Inc Class A 2.46%
  8. ZipRecruiter Inc Class A 2.46%
  9. Boot Barn Holdings Inc 2.44%
  10. OptimizeRx Corp 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CTCSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 77.52% 101.30% 31.99%
Cash 		1.50% -1.30% 22.49% 62.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 64.65%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 70.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 64.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 62.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTCSX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.87% 0.00% 47.90% 47.81%
Technology 		22.35% 2.91% 75.51% 67.17%
Energy 		15.59% 0.00% 55.49% 1.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.40% 0.00% 40.68% 35.19%
Industrials 		8.50% 0.00% 36.64% 93.27%
Financial Services 		7.95% 0.00% 42.95% 34.18%
Consumer Defense 		5.39% 0.00% 13.56% 22.22%
Basic Materials 		2.95% 0.00% 10.30% 40.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 74.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 89.39%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 93.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CTCSX % Rank
US 		96.93% 67.06% 99.56% 18.52%
Non US 		1.57% 0.00% 26.08% 78.45%

CTCSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CTCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.06% 0.05% 27.56% 9.04%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 4.05% 80.27%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 94.51%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

CTCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CTCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CTCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 165.00% 3.00% 439.00% 97.45%

CTCSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CTCSX Category Low Category High CTCSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 66.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CTCSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CTCSX Category Low Category High CTCSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.00% -4.08% 1.10% 98.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CTCSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CTCSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson is responsible for the portfolio management of our small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than two decades of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund today. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Brandon joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Brandon was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a Research Analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a Portfolio Manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in Finance from the  University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

